News roundup: ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is apparently courting Sean Spicer

ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is apparently courting Sean Spicer. Utah veterans weigh in on Trump’s transgender military ban. Sally Jewell stops in Utah, criticizes monument reviews.

Happy Thursday. Though it’s not immediately clear what Sean Spicer will do after leaving the White House, he does have one suitor: ABC’s "Dancing with the Stars." The television show, where celebrities team up with professional dancers, apparently has interest in the former press secretary, according to sources familiar with the situation. [Politico]

Topping the news: Two transgender military veterans in Utah reflect on President Donald Trump’s armed forces ban. [Trib]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch spoke out against the president’s announcement, saying, "I don’t think we should be discriminating against anyone." [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Although Hatch and Sen. Mike Lee voted in favor of a bill that would repeal Obamacare with a two year implementation delay, the measure failed. Now, the Senate is looking to negotiate a "skinny repeal." [Trib]

-> At the Outdoor Retailers final trade show in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell criticized now Secretary Ryan Zinke’s review of national monuments designated over the last 20 years. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13] [KUER]

In other news: As part of the state’s response to what many have called "lawlessness" in the Rio Grande area, Gov. Gary Herbert appointed Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox as the "point person" for the neighborhood. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUER]

-> An amendment put forward by Rep. Mia Love to allow members of Congress to use public funds for security at their personal homes was approved by the House on Wednesday. [Trib]

-> In a conference call addressing new sanctions placed on Venezuela, Trump called for the release of Utah native Josh Holt. [Trib]

-> A new poll shows that unlike state lawmakers, Utahns are split on whether Bears Ears National Monument is too big. [Trib]

-> A Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows Provo Mayor John Curtis leading his opponents in the 3rd Congressional District special election by a more than 2-to-1 margin. [Trib]

-> After a number of high profile crimes in the Rio Grande neighborhood, a poll shows that 68 percent of Utahns support the idea of appointing a "homeless czar." [Trib]

-> Utahns across the state are receiving property valuation notices as 64 local governments propose property tax hikes. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley illustrates some Utah politicians’ response to issues surrounding homelessness. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke argues that the University of Utah must ensure the independence of a new economics institute funded by the Koch brothers to defend the school’s integrity. [Trib]

Nationally: President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will bar transgender people from serving in the military. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> After a bill to repeal Obamacare without a replacement failed, the Senate is working to negotiate a "skinny" repeal. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Trump is reportedly considering firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions and appointing a replacement while the Senate is in recess. [WaPost]

