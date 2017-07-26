News roundup: Trump bans transgender individuals from serving in the military

Trump bans transgender individuals from serving in the military. Utah senators vote to open health care debate — but disagree on what legislation to pass. Hatch defends AG Sessions.

Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump this morning announced a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military "in any capacity." "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," he wrote on social media. The decision would roll back an Obama administration plan that was in the works, including updating medical standards to better accommodate transgender service members. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch both voted to open debate on a bill to repeal Obamacare, but they don’t see eye-to-eye on where to go from there. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> As President Donald Trump continues to criticize U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Hatch defended Sessions as "among the most honorable men in government today." [Trib]

-> Utah’s three U.S. representatives voted to impose new sanctions on Russia. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @fivefifths: "Nothing says ‘I oppose the bill in its current form’ like voting for the bill in its current form"

-> From @matthewamiller: "Crazy prediction: if Sessions goes, the new acting AG will be John Huber, the US atty in Utah who showed up at a WH briefing few weeks ago."

In other news: Gov. Gary Herbert endorsed Republican candidate John Curtis in the special election to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13] [KUTV]

-> Utahns will begin receiving primary ballots in the mail this week. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The state’s burgeoning economy could culminate in a $130 million government budget surplus. [Trib]

-> A new report from Alliance for a Better Utah says that the state’s coal industry is shrinking while the outdoor recreation industry is growing. [Trib]

-> Major companies confirmed that they will no longer be able to offer 3.2 percent beers after several states loosened alcohol restrictions, which leaves Utah with three choices going forward. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on the GOP’s plan for health care. [Trib]

Nationally: The Senate voted Tuesday to debate health care. Hours later, the body voted against their most detailed plan to replace Obamacare. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> When asked whether he intends to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said, "We will see what happens." [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> The House voted in support of new sanctions on Russia. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love meets with staff, talks with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks about juvenile diabetes, chats with Utahns from the supplement industry and votes.

meets with staff, talks with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks about juvenile diabetes, chats with Utahns from the supplement industry and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert participates in a meeting on law enforcement in the Rio Grande neighborhood, holds a weekly meeting with general counsel, attends a Utah Department of Transportation update and goes to a retirement party for Michael Christensen. Later, he greets poet laureates, listens to a UCAT update, meets with staff and has dinner with Goldman Sachs senior leadership.

participates in a meeting on law enforcement in the Rio Grande neighborhood, holds a weekly meeting with general counsel, attends a Utah Department of Transportation update and goes to a retirement party for Michael Christensen. Later, he greets poet laureates, listens to a UCAT update, meets with staff and has dinner with Goldman Sachs senior leadership. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox attends a meeting on law enforcement in the Rio Grande district and travels to Sun Valley, Idaho, for the Utah State Bar summer convention.

attends a meeting on law enforcement in the Rio Grande district and travels to Sun Valley, Idaho, for the Utah State Bar summer convention. State Auditor John Dougall sits down with a local government officials, conducts research, attends Michael Christensen’s retirement reception and moderates a debate between Pleasant Grove city council candidates.

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy