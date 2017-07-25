News roundup: Former House speaker doubts Republicans will repeal and replace Obamacare

Former House speaker doubts Republicans will repeal and replace Obamacare. New poll shows less than 50 percent of Utahns approve of Trump. Hatch critiques Lee as someone ‘against everything right now.’

Happy Tuesday. Former House Speaker John Boehner suggested Republicans will "never" repeal and replace Obamacare. "It’s been around too long," he said at a private business gathering in Las Vegas last week. "And the American people have gotten accustomed to it. Governors have gotten accustomed to this Medicaid expansion, and so trying to pull it back is really not going to work." [WaPost]

Topping the news: A new Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows that less than half of Utahns approve of President Donald Trump. [Trib]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch said his Utah colleague, Sen. Mike Lee, "seems like he’s against everything right now" with his opposition to the GOP health care plan. [Trib]

->Utah intends to submit a plan to the White House next week to extend Medicaid coverage to about 6,000 Utahns. [Trib]

-> Utah’s state flag hung for 15 years in the John F. Kennedy Center with a big error: It noted that the Mormon pioneers arrived in Utah in 1647 — two centuries early.

Tweets of the weekend: From @caitlinnowens: "Just realized I can’t use ‘CFA’ anymore to describe chick fil a, thanks Cruz/Lee/whoever else"

-> From @zachbraff: "Can’t wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars"

Weekend in review: Chris Herrod, a candidate in the 3rd Congressional District special election, will host Sen. Ted Cruz in Utah as part of his campaign. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Democrat Carol Surveyor, who co-founded the Utah League of Native American Voters, will challenge Rep. Chris Stewart in the upcoming election. [APviaTrib]

-> After Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott’s resignation, the county Republican Party is investigating his chief deputy. [Trib]

-> In his pop up office in the Rio Grande Neighborhood, House Speaker Greg Hughes has put together a plan that he thinks could solve crime in the area. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Outdoor Retailer will receive $3.4 million for relocating to Denver. [APviaTrib]

-> Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski nominated a founding member of the Utah Transit Riders Union for the UTA board. [Trib] [DNews]

-> As some municipalities fight for control over firework restrictions, a new poll shows that 91 percent of Utahns would support their city leaders banning fireworks when fire danger is high. [Trib]

-> Former Ogden Mayor Glenn Mecham died Sunday. [Trib]

-> Although the Days of ‘47 parade banned LGBTQ advocacy groups for the fourth year in a row, it hasn’t been criticized as harshly as Provo’s Freedom Festival Fourth of July parade, which turned down an LGBTQ resource center this year. [Trib]

-> Dugway Proving Ground was reprimanded in a Department of Defense Inspector General report for its handling of chemicals. [Trib]

-> One of the last survivors of the U.S.S. Arizona lives in Provo. President Donald Trump honored him Friday. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly writes about the appearance of Confederate flags in Utah parades. [Trib]

-> After Daggett County law enforcement officers were charged with abusing inmates, Robert Gehrke argues that there needs to be more state regulation of county jails. [Trib]

Nationally: Sen. John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, said he will return to Washington to vote on the health care bill. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> President Donald Trump has continued to criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> During his speech at the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree, Trump turned his focus to politics after promising not to. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday as Anthony Scaramucci stepped in as communications director. [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love participates in Financial Services Committee markups, meets with West Jordan and Herriman Junior High School students, speaks with a poverty action group, attends a delegation meeting and votes.

participates in Financial Services Committee markups, meets with West Jordan and Herriman Junior High School students, speaks with a poverty action group, attends a delegation meeting and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert meets with staff, holds a weekly meeting with the lieutenant governor, speaks with his leadership team and attends the groundbreaking ceremony.

meets with staff, holds a weekly meeting with the lieutenant governor, speaks with his leadership team and attends the groundbreaking ceremony. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox interviews with The Telegraph, participates in the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission, meets with the governor, sits down with the governor’s leadership team, speaks with staff and films a PSA.

interviews with The Telegraph, participates in the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission, meets with the governor, sits down with the governor’s leadership team, speaks with staff and films a PSA. State Auditor John Dougall returns from a trip to Oregon and takes meetings in his office.

