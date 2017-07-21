News roundup: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort applies to hire foreign workers during ‘Made in America Week’

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort applies to hire foreign workers during ‘Made in America Week.’ Family and county attorneys arrange agreement for SL Co. Recorder Gary Ott’s resignation. Ute Indian Tribes pulls out of governor’s summit.

Happy Friday. During the White House’s "Made in America Week," President Donald Trump’s Florida golf resort has requested permission from the Department of Labor to hire 70 foreign workers. The Mar-a-Lago Club seeks 20 cooks, 35 waiters and 15 housekeepers through temporary work visas. [Buzzfeed] [WaPost]

Topping the news: Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott’s family, who has custody of the ailing official, reached an agreement with county attorneys that he will resign Aug. 1. A judge has not yet ratified the agreement. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> The Ute Indian Tribe pulled out of Gov. Gary Herbert’s annual Native American Summit, citing frustration over unequal treatment. [Trib]

-> Utah Sen. Mike Lee spoke out against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to expand police asset seizures. [Trib]

Tweet of the day: From @joshgondelman: "I can’t believe Trump didn’t ask if he could pardon himself on Day One the way you or I might ask where the bathroom is. ‘I’ll need this.’"

Happy Birthday: On Saturday to state Rep. Eric Hutchings and former West Valley City Councilman Corey Rushton.

Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporter Emma Penrod, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer George Pyle join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including a challenger to Sen. Orrin Hatch for the 2018 election and Utah’s water management plan. Listen online at kcpw.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at 9 a.m. for the broadcast.

In other news: John Huber’s nomination as U.S. attorney for Utah will go before the full Senate for confirmation after the Senate Judiciary Committee approved him for the position Thursday. [Trib]

-> The Better Boundaries ballot initiative, filed Thursday, intends to combat gerrymandering by forming an independent commission to redraw congressional and legislative district boundaries. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUER]

-> Envision Utah told the Point of the Mountain Development Commission on Thursday that the area will be a mess by 2050 if current trends, zoning and policies continue. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Department of Justice shut down the dark web market AlphaBay — where a Utah teen purchased purchased the synthetic opioid "pink" that killed two Park City boys. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly discusses the LDS Church’s funding of a new parking garage next to the Alta Club. [Trib]

Nationally: President Donald Trump’s aides and legal counsel are reportedly looking for ways to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s involvement with Russia. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

-> After Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, Sessions said he doesn’t plan on resigning. [NYTimes]

-> Trump is reportedly considering Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter of the president, for White House communications director. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox attends the Days of ‘47 Rodeo.

attends the Days of ‘47 Rodeo. State Auditor John Dougall travels to Logan to meet with county auditors from across the state and returns to Salt Lake City to attend an oath of office ceremony for a new judge.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy