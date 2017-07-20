News roundup: Arizona’s McCain is diagnosed with aggressive brain tumor

Arizona Sen. John McCain is diagnosed with aggressive brain tumor. Trump warns GOP senators who didn’t support health care bill. Jon Huntsman could face tough questioning in bid for Russia ambassadorship.

Thursday, July 20. Sen. John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 80-year-old lawmaker — a prisoner of war and the 2008 Republican presidential nominee — went in for surgery to have a blood clot removed above his left eye when doctors discovered a glioblastoma. "In general, it is a tumor that has relentless force. You can slow it down but not stop it," said one neurosurgeon. McCain and his family are considering chemotherapy and radiation. [ArizonaRepublic] [AssociatedPress]

Topping the news: Mitt Romney and Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch took to Twitter to express their support and prayers for McCain. [APviaTrib] [DNews]

-> President Donald Trump said he may not be friends for "very much longer" with GOP senators who voted against starting debate on Republicans’ Obamacare replacement plan — perhaps including Lee. [Trib]

-> At his confirmation hearing for U.S. ambassador to Russia, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman could be confronted with difficult questions regarding accusations of collusion between the Trump administration and the Russian government. [DNews]

Tweets of the day: From @goptodd: "Sometimes I have to remind myself that Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee represent exactly the same people."

-> From @byrdinator: "I still don’t know what is happening with the Senate health bill but it seems like it boils down to ‘let’s just do it and be legends, man’"

In other news: Records obtained by The Tribune seem to indicate that Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott’s chief deputy and secretary have taken over many of his duties. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke argues that Ott’s family needs to step in and encourage him to leave office. [Trib]

-> After four years of deliberations, Gov. Gary Herbert accepted Utah’s 50-year water management plan that outlines water conservation and infrastructure to accommodate the state’s growing population. [Trib]

-> Since Rep. Jason Chaffetz vacated his seat, the remarkable flow of funds being raised by the Democratic candidate to fill his position has slowed. [Trib]

-> A UTA study found that increased investment in walking and biking would boost Utah’s economy. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake County announced Wednesday that there is now a hotline for sexual assault victims seeking updates on their case. [Trib] [FOX13]

Nationally: The Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s travel ban may be enforced for now, but the administration must expand its family exemptions. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Trump told The New York Times that he regrets hiring U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions because of his recusal from the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart attends a House Intelligence Committee briefing and votes.

attends a House Intelligence Committee briefing and votes. Rep. Mia Love participates in a Financial Services Committee meeting, attends a monetary policy and trade hearing, chats with staff and returns to Utah.

participates in a Financial Services Committee meeting, attends a monetary policy and trade hearing, chats with staff and returns to Utah. Gov. Gary Herbert goes to a Native American summit and meets with the Board of Regents and Trustees.

goes to a Native American summit and meets with the Board of Regents and Trustees. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox takes part in a Native American summit and attends a ribbon cutting ceremony.

takes part in a Native American summit and attends a ribbon cutting ceremony. State Auditor John Dougall takes meetings in his office.

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy