News roundup: Trump reportedly spoke with Putin a second time in undisclosed meeting

Trump reportedly spoke with Putin a second time in undisclosed meeting. Trump nominates Jon Huntsman as ambassador to Russia. Utah’s Lee, Hatch support plan to repeal Obamacare now and replace it later.

Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than two hours at the G-20 summit in Germany earlier this month in a much-talked about, much-publicized meeting. But did the two chat a second time? During a dinner for world leaders, Trump reportedly left his seat and moved to a chair next to Putin (who was sitting next to Trump’s wife, Melania). The two presidents spoke for nearly an hour, according to reports confirmed by a senior administration official. The White House, though, called talk of an undisclosed meeting "false, malicious and absurd." [WaPost]

Topping the news: President Donald Trump formally nominated former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman as ambassador to Russia. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [APviaKUTV]

-> Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch said they would support a bill for a delayed Obamacare repeal without an immediate replacement. [Trib][DNews]

-> Dozens of Utahns who opposed the Senate health care bill assembled outside the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building to celebrate its failure and call on Congress to fix Obamacare rather than repeal it. [DNews]

-> State officials met Tuesday with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to discuss air quality and water infrastructure. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUER]

Tweets of the day: From @danwlin: "SENATE: We are proceeding with full Obamacare repeal GRASSROOTS: Finally! This is why we voted- SENATE: Already failed"

-> From @StephenAtHome: "RIP Republican Health Care Bill. In lieu of flowers, please send new representatives to Congress in 2018."

In other news: Chris Herrod, one of three GOP candidates in the special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, has received big endorsements and may host Republican Sen. Ted Cruz at a campaign event. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> In order to comply with state statutes, Our Schools Now will hold another round of public meetings regarding its ballot initiative — this time giving more notice. [Trib]

-> The Center for Media and Democracy is suing the Utah attorney general’s office for records regarding its relationship with conservative political organizations. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> A federal court will try former FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs for alleged food stamp fraud and failure to appear in court. [Trib]

-> Mayor Jackie Biskupski said Salt Lake City has made improvements to the Rio Grande neighborhood including lights, security cameras and new pavement to increase safety. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Utah Department of Public Safety finished an investigation into record sharing between BYU police and other Utah County police departments. Now the Utah attorney general’s office is reviewing the matter. [Trib]

-> The West Wendover City Council voted Tuesday night to approve an ordinance that allows medical marijuana sales. [FOX13]

Nationally: After the Senate’s most recent health care bill failed, three Republican senators voiced opposition to a plan to repeal Obamacare without a replacement. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Irakly Kaveladze, who was once the subject of a congressional money-laundering investigation, is the eighth person to have attended a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner in June 2016. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart attends an appropriations markup and meets with the National Alliance to End Homelessness and the Garfield County Teenage Republicans.

attends an appropriations markup and meets with the National Alliance to End Homelessness and the Garfield County Teenage Republicans. Rep. Mia Love meets with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, participates in a Financial Institutions Subcommittee roundtable and questions a panel at the Monetary Policy and Trade meeting.

meets with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, participates in a Financial Institutions Subcommittee roundtable and questions a panel at the Monetary Policy and Trade meeting. Gov. Gary Herbert accepts a water strategy report, meets with constituents, sits down for an interview with The Telegraph, speaks with the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce and attends the dedication for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo arena.

accepts a water strategy report, meets with constituents, sits down for an interview with The Telegraph, speaks with the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce and attends the dedication for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo arena. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox participates in a tribal economic development meeting, greets an assemblyman from Japan and holds one-on-one meetings with tribal leaders.

participates in a tribal economic development meeting, greets an assemblyman from Japan and holds one-on-one meetings with tribal leaders. State Auditor John Dougall speaks with a finance representative, has lunch with a lawmaker, attends Wade Farraway’s funeral and meets with a county official.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy