News roundup: Trump boasts that he’s signed more bills ‘than any president, ever’ — which isn’t true

Trump boasts that he’s signed more bills "than any president, ever" — that isn’t true. Utah Sen. Mike Lee announces opposition to GOP health care bill. Provo mayor outpaces his Republican competition in fundraising for the race to replace Chaffetz.

Happy Tuesday. President Donald Trump said Monday that he has signed more bills "than any president, ever." He hasn’t. Trump has penned his name on 42 pieces of legislation so far — less than Franklin D. Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush had signed by July 17. It’s also well behind Harry Truman, though Trump mistakenly said he’d caught up with him after being behind "for a while." [WaPost]

Topping the news: Utah Sen. Mike Lee said he wouldn’t vote for the health care bill, prompting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to propose repealing Obamacare without an immediate replacement plan. [Trib] [APviaDNews] [ABC4]

-> In an attempt to unseat Sen. Orrin Hatch, Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson will run for the Senate. [Trib] [DNews] [KUER]

-> Although Provo Mayor John Curtis has out-fundraised the other GOP candidates in the special election race to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Democratic candidate Kathie Allen still has significantly more campaign money. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @MattLaslo: "Can’t wait to cover secret unveiling of McConnell’s new, new, new, new, new, new, new, new, new, new, new, new health bill in 2 weeks"

-> From @BjaminWood: "I haven’t been to the Utah Capitol in a while. I keep forgetting which elevator goes down to the media dungeon."

In other news: Utah’s Colonial Flag was among several companies showing off work at the White House as part of a weeklong celebration of American-made products. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Former state Rep. Chris Herrod, who’s running in the 3rd Congressional District race, said he doesn’t believe there was collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. [DNews]

-> According to projections, Utah County will grow to the size of Salt Lake County in the next 50 years. [Trib] [DNews] [KUER]

-> The Western Values Project is raising concerns about Utah’s resolution to rescind Bears Ears National Monument that was presented to the federal government, saying it was drafted by a conservative think tank and not based on public opinion. [KUER]

-> An attorney representing Wasatch Mountain canyon landowners warned the Central Wasatch Commission, a successor to the Mountain Accord, to stop its work until a lawsuit against the latter is resolved. [Trib]

-> Five Utah counties are suing the state because they say tax incentives given to airlines place an unfair burden on individuals and businesses. [Trib]

-> A new UTA report shows the transit company is among the least expensive systems in the country, but it has the least success in attracting riders. [Trib] [FOX13] [KUTV]

-> The Road Home will no longer admit homeless families, but will instead send them to a shelter in Midvale or alternative housing. [Trib] [KUER]

-> Paul Rolly chronicles the bureaucratic hoops Riverton Music had to jump through to display an electronic sign tall enough for drivers to see on nearby I-15. [Trib]

Nationally: As two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the health care bill, President Donald Trump called on the Senate to repeal Obamacare without a replacement. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Trump will certify that Iran has held up its side of the nuclear deal, but he plans to impose sanctions on the country over other alleged misbehavior. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart attends an appropriations markup and meets with Christians United for Israel and the Japanese deputy chief of mission.

attends an appropriations markup and meets with Christians United for Israel and the Japanese deputy chief of mission. Rep. Mia Love participates in a GOP legislative meeting, chats with the mayors of Spanish Fork and Nephi, attends a Western Caucus meeting and questions panelists at a Terrorism Illicit Financing Subcommittee meeting. She then speaks on a panel about women in the U.S. justice system and meets with Utah Community Action about homelessness.

participates in a GOP legislative meeting, chats with the mayors of Spanish Fork and Nephi, attends a Western Caucus meeting and questions panelists at a Terrorism Illicit Financing Subcommittee meeting. She then speaks on a panel about women in the U.S. justice system and meets with Utah Community Action about homelessness. Gov. Gary Herbert speaks with the mayor of Hanoi, Vietnam, meets with staff and attends the Days of ‘47 Rodeo dinner.

speaks with the mayor of Hanoi, Vietnam, meets with staff and attends the Days of ‘47 Rodeo dinner. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox meets with the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission, goes on the 25K Jobs in 25 Counties Tour, presents an award and takes part in the Days of ‘47 Rodeo dinner.

meets with the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission, goes on the 25K Jobs in 25 Counties Tour, presents an award and takes part in the Days of ‘47 Rodeo dinner. State Auditor John Dougall sits down with a legislative fiscal analyst, reviews audit work and attends Wade Farraway’s viewing.

