News roundup: Trump and son struggle with Russian amnesia, critics say

Happy Friday. President Donald Trump and his namesake son appear to suffer from a bit of Russian amnesia, forgetting certain facts and context about the set of events last year during the 2016 presidential election, critics say. The defense of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer doesn’t seem to match with reality. [Politico]

Topping the news: Although the revised version of the Senate health care bill includes several of Sen. Mike Lee’s proposed changes, he said he still isn’t sure if he’ll vote for it. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Among all the Trump Administration nominees, there’s one that could especially impact the FLDS church. [Trib]

-> Counties in the 3rd Congressional District are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to put on the special election to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz. [DNews]

In other news: Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollack is requesting to meet with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to discuss best practices for preventing catastrophic wildfires like the one at Brian Head. [Trib]

-> An ad attacking Utah’s new DUI law by saying that senior citizens are more dangerous on the road than drivers under the influence of alcohol offended Utah politicians. [Trib]

-> Utah Highway Patrol officers are using vans to catch texting drivers. [Trib] [FOX13]

-> A representative from the Libertarian think tank the Reason Foundation told a legislative task force that Utah’s gas tax will no longer be sustainable by 2030. [DNews]

-> According to a State School Board member, replacing Utah’s controversial Common Core plan would cost $100 million. [Trib]

-> Adobe announced Thursday that it plans to build a new facility in Utah and add 1,300 jobs to its Lehi campus. [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13]

-> Salt Lake City and the Downtown Alliance are urging the public to stop giving money to panhandlers. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUER]

-> After public outcry, Salt Lake City decided to scrap plans to reduce the lanes on 2100 South. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley depicts Utah’s famous snowflakes. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly explains how Utah politicians enable the state’s pollution problem. [Trib]

Nationally: The Senate’s revised health care bill is in jeopardy after two GOP senators vowed to vote against it. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> The CBO’s analysis of President Donald Trump’s budget found the plan wouldn’t reduce the deficit by as much as promised. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [AP]

-> Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to make significant changes to college sexual assault guidelines issued by former President Barack Obama. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

