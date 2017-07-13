News roundup: Obamacare repeal bill expected to include Lee-Cruz amendment

Obamacare repeal bill expected to include Lee-Cruz amendment. Lee isn’t sure he’ll vote for health care bill he hasn’t seen. Hatch questions FBI nominee about Clinton email scandal.

Happy Thursday. The Senate Republicans’ draft Obamacare repeal bill due to be released on Thursday will tentatively include a controversial amendment from Mike Lee and Ted Cruz that would allow the sale of cheap, deregulated insurance plans as long as Obamacare-compliant plans are still sold. The bill is also expected to eliminate tax cuts for the wealthy, include new financial support for low-income people’s insurance, allow people to pay for insurance with pre-tax money, and include billions more to fight opioid addiction. [Politico]

Topping the news: In an online town hall discussing the Senate health care bill, Sen. Mike Lee said he hasn’t seen the revised version slated to be released Thursday, so he hasn’t decided whether he will vote for it. [Trib] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> At FBI director nominee Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing, Sen. Orrin Hatch asked about the Hillary Clinton email scandal and how classified information should be handled. [DNews] [FOX13]

-> A Utah rancher filed a complaint against the Utah Agriculture commissioner, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food and the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture over Utah’s "Beef Checkoff" marketing effort. [Trib]

In other news: A new poll shows that of the three GOP candidates, Provo Mayor John Curtis would beat Democratic candidate Kathie Allen by a big margin in the 3rd congressional District special election. [KUTV]

-> Studies by the Pew Charitable Trusts and the Mercatus Center at George Mason University both placed Utah in the top five states for overall financial condition. [Trib]

-> A state employee unintentionally fired a handgun in the Utah attorney general’s office Wednesday. [Trib]

-> Jon Huntsman Sr. said he supports legalizing medical marijuana. [Fox13]

-> Republican state Rep. Ray Ward said he is working on legislation that would make birth control more accessible to low-income women. [KUTV]

-> In its continued efforts to combat Utah’s toughest in the nation drunken-driving law, the American Beverage Institute ran a newspaper ad suggesting that senior citizens are a bigger risk than drivers under the influence of alcohol. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV]

-> GOP State Rep. Steve Handy said he isn’t sure passing the states new DUI bill was the right decision. [KUTV]

-> After Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams requested the DABC move the downtown Salt Lake City liquor store to help solve a crime problem among the homeless in the area, the agency said it would consider moving for other reasons. [Trib]

-> Amid efforts to revamp its public image, UTA released a new draft of its vision, mission statement and area of focus through 2040. [Trib]

-> The Utah Department of Human Services can move forward with reforms to reduce wait times for those who are mentally ill and facing criminal charges who need treatment at the Utah State Hospital after a federal judge approved a settlement to resolve a lawsuit against the agency. [DNews]

-> The Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment are calling on lawmakers to take action against air pollution after an increasing number of studies are linking health problems to emissions. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake City’s Sustainability Department scaled-back a proposed ordinance for updating energy-inefficient buildings after pressure from state lawmakers, business leaders and the LDS church. [Trib]

-> Cottonwood Heights banned aerial fireworks. The city’s mayor hopes this move pushes the Legislature to give municipalities more autonomy over the issue. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13]

-> Pat Bagley pays tribute to KUTV’s Rod Decker. [Trib]

Nationally: The Senate is expected to unveil its revised health care bill today. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> During President Donald Trump’s visit to France for Bastille Day, relations between he and French President Emmanuel Macron appear to be improving. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> At FBI director nominee Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing Wednesday, he vowed to be independent. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

