News roundup: What is collusion and is it even a crime?

What is collusion and is it even a crime? Republican contenders for the 3rd District debate. Hatch calls Don Jr.’s email story ‘overblown.’

Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign but the latest email exchange by his son Donald Trump Jr. has many critics concerned that there was something amiss. But what precisely would constitute collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, and have we actually seen evidence of it so far? Legal experts offer their take. [Politico]

Topping the news: Three Republicans competing in the 3rd Congressional District special election expressed few differences in a debate Tuesday. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV]

-> If the GOP health care bill doesn’t include an amendment that would allow insurance companies to offer cheaper and less comprehensive plans, Sen. Mike Lee said he will vote against it. [Trib]

-> Sen Orrin Hatch said Tuesday that the reaction to Donald Trump Jr. emails that show he met with a Russian lawyer who reportedly had evidence to "incriminate" Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was "overblown." [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @KrangTNelson: "DON JR: ok so I hav this email, it says i did it LAWYER: damn, ok. just don’t show anyone DON JR [lookin up from twitter]: don’t b mad"

-> From @MattBinder: "Donald Trump Jr. is part of the resistance now"

-> From @nktpnd: "Honestly impressed Don Jr. wasn’t involved in Fyre Festival in some way."

-> From @MartinBelam: "Imagine Watergate. But one of Nixon’s kids kept uploading all the tapes to Soundcloud."

Happy Birthday: To Utah State Society President Dain Hansen and former Taylorsville Mayor Jerry Rechtenbach.

Congratulations: To Michelle Rhodes and Stan Lockhart on their engagement.

In other news: Sen. Mike Lee and nine colleagues got part of their wish when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell canceled half of the August recess. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said that a drastic drop in applicants for law enforcement jobs is because of public criticism of police. [ABC4]

-> Utah’s Agricultural Advisory Board gave initial approval for some farmers to grow limited strains of marijuana for research. [Trib]

-> Seven public meetings across the state on the Our Schools Now ballot initiative heard varying reactions to the measure. [Trib]

-> The UEA has filed a lawsuit against the State Board of Education over a new website that allows the public to view disciplinary actions taken against teachers. [Trib]

-> Six Utah companies made a Forbes list of the top 100 private tech companies who deal with cloud computing. [DNews] [KUTV]

-> The Salt Lake County Council is asking State Auditor John Dougall to investigate the Mountain Accord after a judge ruled Monday that the group is subject to open meetings laws. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A resolution passed by the Salt Lake County Council declared "freedom from domestic violence a fundamental human right." [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Sheriff Jim Winder sent notice to Salt Lake County that he will leave his position July 16. [DNews]

-> Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s nomination to lead the city’s Redevelopment Agency, Danny Walz, was approved unanimously by the City Council. [Trib] [KUER]

-> The Downtown Alliance, a group consisting of about 2,500 businesses in Salt Lake City, is calling for "immediate" action to solve the "crisis" in the Rio Grande neighborhood. Many steps in the non-profit’s proposed plan, however, are already under way. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> In the past, members of the FLDS church held all of the seats on the municipal governments of Hildale, Utah, and adjoining Colorado City, Arizona. An upcoming election may change that. [Trib]

-> Numerous Utah cities have been raising user fees to cover unmet expenses. Some residents are challenging the transparency of the practice. [Trib]

-> Seven months after Millcreek’s creation, elected leaders are moving to establish a $40,000 salary for the city’s mayor and a $15,000 salary for members of the City Council. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley illustrates his idea of treason. [Trib]

-> Columnist Robert Gehrke writes the news about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian go-between — and emails that show the intent to get dirt on Hillary Clinton — has moved the scandal into a stunning new realm. [Trib]

Nationally: Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain in which he discussed meeting with a Russian lawyer to obtain information that would "incriminate" Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton via Twitter on Tuesday. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Amid a mounting list of tasks, including repealing and replacing Obamacare, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he will delay the Senate’s August recess by two weeks. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Twitter users blocked by President Donald Trump are suing him for what they allege is a violation of their First Amendment rights. [NYTimes] [APviaWaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart meets with Peruvian Members of Parliament and speaks to Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairwoman Ann Marie Buerkle. Later, he attends a mark-up for an agriculture appropriations bill and an energy and water appropriations bill.

meets with Peruvian Members of Parliament and speaks to Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairwoman Ann Marie Buerkle. Later, he attends a mark-up for an agriculture appropriations bill and an energy and water appropriations bill. Rep. Mia Love reviews updates of legislative progress with House leadership, questions Federal Reserve President Janet Yellen at a Financial Services Committee meeting and meets with the CBC. Later, she votes at the Capitol, attends a Financial Institutions Subcommittee hearing, sits down with the Pro-Life Caucus and attends a budget briefing.

reviews updates of legislative progress with House leadership, questions Federal Reserve President Janet Yellen at a Financial Services Committee meeting and meets with the CBC. Later, she votes at the Capitol, attends a Financial Institutions Subcommittee hearing, sits down with the Pro-Life Caucus and attends a budget briefing. Gov. Gary Herbert tours Web.com and travels to Rhode Island for National Governors Association meetings.

tours Web.com and travels to Rhode Island for National Governors Association meetings. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox takes part in a Multicultural Commission meeting and attends a Constitutional Defense Council meeting.

takes part in a Multicultural Commission meeting and attends a Constitutional Defense Council meeting. State Auditor John Dougall participates in a meeting at the BYU business school and attends an IT audit overview presentation.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Thomas Burr and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy