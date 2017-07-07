News roundup: What to look for as Trump sits down with Putin today

What to look for as Trump sits down with Putin today. Chaffetz criticizes GOP on Obamacare repeal/replace. Utahns hold sit in at Bennett federal building.

Happy Friday. President Trump finally sits down with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, and though the square knot-shaped logos decorating Hamburg say this is the Group of 20, the U.S.-Russian summit on the sidelines is the meeting that has seized the world’s attention. Here’s what to look for in the two world leaders’ meeting. [WaPost]

Topping the news: In his first Fox News appearance, former Rep. Jason Chaffetz criticized congressional Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Approximately 60 Utahns held a sit-in at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in opposition to the Senate’s health care bill. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch toured the new Utah crime lab Thursday and used the opportunity to tout his "Rapid DNA" legislation, a bill that would expedite DNA testing. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUER]

Tweets of the day: From @OhNoSheTwitnt: "Based on how Trump keeps getting lost, I bet if we move America a few feet to the left while he’s gone, he won’t be able to find it again."

-> From @jeremynewberger: "Trump trashed Free Press, Intelligence Community, + former President Obama in Poland today. Well, at least he didn’t trash Joe & Mika again."

-> From @JonathanCohn: "What if Hobby Lobby also tried to smuggle out the orb?"

Happy Birthday: To Terry Camp from the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands.

Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporters Emma Penrod and Kyle Goon, senior managing editor Matt Canham and editorial writer Michelle Quist join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including fireworks woes and Gordon Hayward’s departure from the Utah Jazz.

In other news: Rep. Mia Love is teaming up with Utah-based Operation Underground Railroad to combat human trafficking. [ABC4]

-> An organization founded by tech industry leaders to establish a consensus on immigration reform launched its Utah chapter with lawmakers, business owners and member’s of the state’s tech sector. [Trib]

-> The last of the refugees to start the immigration process before President Donald Trump’s travel ban went into effect arrived in Utah on Thursday. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> The chief federal deputy and general counsel for the Utah Attorney General’s office was chosen to be a U.S. Supreme Court fellow. [Trib]

-> Leaving one year early, Outdoor Retailer trade shows will be held in Denver starting next year. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV] [KUER]

-> Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is making reforms to expedite the process for leasing federal lands for oil and gas development. [Trib] [APviaKUTV]

-> Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes wants a homeless czar to solve problems in the Rio Grande district. Although Gov. Gary Herbert is unsure if this is the right solution, he agrees that the area needs a short-term fix. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Salt Lake County Health Department cleaned truckloads of garbage out of the Rio Grande neighborhood Thursday. [Trib] [FOX13]

-> Although UDOT made numerous concessions to environmentalists and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the final route for the West Davis Corridor mirrors the controversial 2013 proposal. [Trib] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV]

-> State Sen. Jim Dabakis wants to pull public funding from the American Freedom Festival in Provo after it kept an LGBTQ youth center from participating in its parade. [KUER]

-> Utah House Minority Whip Joel Briscoe said he’s considering proposing legislation to ban fireworks in the state. [Fox13]

-> A Utah County Corrections officer who gave police reports from the sexual assault of a BYU student to the school’s honor code office is retiring, a move that ends a state inquiry into his actions. [Trib]

-> In a speech at BYU, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said that some of Trump’s policies are a setback for religious freedom. [Trib]

-> Utah’s Sutherland Institute announced a national campaign to promote family values in government. [DNews]

-> Ogden City Council will hold two online public hearings on the city’s proposed budget for next year. [DNews]

-> The freeway will be closed at the mouth of Parley’s Canyon again this weekend. [Trib] [ABC4] [FOX13]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on what Utah is losing alongside the Outdoor Retailer trade show. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly argues that America’s Freedom Festival in Provo doesn’t enforce its rules barring advocacy groups equally. [Trib]

Nationally: Met with protests, President Donald Trump convenes with other world leaders for G-20 on Friday. On of the most contentious issues to be addressed at the conference is climate change. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Trump spoke in Poland on Thursday, where he discussed factors he thought were a threat to Western civilization. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that if the GOP’s efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare fail, they will have to work with Democrats to write a more limited bill. [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart co-hosts the podcast "Beg to Differ" with Bryan Schott, signs bond documents and meets with representatives from the Division of Finance.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Thomas Burr and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy