News roundup: Why nearly every state is rebuffing Trump’s voter information request

Why nearly every state is rebuffing Trump’s voter information request. Hughes suggests national guard to help with Rio Grande homeless violence. Ott placed in family care.

Happy Thursday. Officials in nearly every state -- including Utah -- say they cannot or will not turn over all of the voter data President Donald Trump’s voting commission is seeking, dealing what could be a serious blow to Trump’s attempts to bolster his claims that widespread fraud cost him the popular vote in November. The states that won’t provide all of their voter data grew to a group of at least 44 by Wednesday. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Amid rising levels of violence in the Rio Grande neighborhood, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes suggested it may be a job for the National Guard. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> After being missing for several days, Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott was placed in the custody of his family. [DNews]

-> Weighing the options that the U.S. has in responding to North Korean aggression, Rep. Chris Stewart discussed launching a military strike but said it would be a "lousy" decision. [DNews]

Tweets of the day: From @ChrisRRegan: "Today, NPR should tweet War of the Worlds and see what happens."

-> From @ByYourLogic: "Democrats 2018: The Guy Freaking Said Covfefe"

-> From @joshtpm: "I’m hoping we break the story of the Hobby Lobby artifact smugglers not having contraceptives covered under their group health plan." (Reference: [NPR])

-> From @thetomzone: "hobby lobby was just holding the blood runes for a friend"

-> From @byrdinator: "Twitter should have this volume of Indiana Jones jokes all the time tbh"

Happy Birthday: To former state senator and retired Ogden City Police Chief Jon Greiner.

In other news: A group of about 30 Utahns met with Sen. Mike Lee’s staffers Wednesday to discuss their concerns about the GOP’s health care bill. [Trib] [KUER]

-> Lee will hold an electronic town hall on Republicans’ health care measure July 12. [DNews]

-> President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday as former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s nomination as ambassador to Russia is pending. [DNews]

-> A new Amazon facility in Utah will bring 1,500 jobs and same-day delivery. [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUER]

-> Our Schools Now will hold hearings on its proposed ballot initiative to raise taxes to increase education funding. [DNews]

-> The BLM may lease Recapture Canyon for oil and gas extraction. [Trib]

-> After Kairos Academy was shut down by the Utah State Charter School Board last month, the West Valley City school for teen moms is replacing its administration in an effort to keep it open. [Trib]

-> Particulate pollution shot up at locations throughout the state after Independence Day fireworks. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> Many are calling for heavier firework restrictions after firefighters responded to 70 fireworks-related incidents in Salt Lake County between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. [Trib]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert said he won’t implement a statewide fireworks ban. [FOX13]

-> Pat Bagley forecasts Utah’s weather for the next month. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke argues that a potential ballot initiative to eliminate gerrymandering would return Utahns’ right to fair representation. [Trib]

Nationally: In response to North Korean missile tests, President Donald Trump said he is considering "pretty severe" action against the country. [WaPost] [Politico]

-> House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was readmitted to ICU due to infection-related concerns after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice last month. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> As the U.S. economy fails to exceed its average growth rate, many are losing hope in the "Trump bump." [NYTimes]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love hosts a town hall in her district and speaks with constituents about human trafficking.

hosts a town hall in her district and speaks with constituents about human trafficking. Gary Herbert holds a Cabinet meeting, attends a Utah College of Applied Technology leadership meeting and speaks with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.

holds a Cabinet meeting, attends a Utah College of Applied Technology leadership meeting and speaks with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox participates in a Cabinet meeting, signs bond documents, sits down with the governor, takes part in a tech branding discussion and prepares for the Intergenerational Poverty Commission.

participates in a Cabinet meeting, signs bond documents, sits down with the governor, takes part in a tech branding discussion and prepares for the Intergenerational Poverty Commission. State Auditor John Dougall spends the day with family.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Thomas Burr and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy