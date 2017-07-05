News roundup: Former VP candidate Mindy Finn may leave the GOP

Former VP candidate Mindy Finn may leave the GOP. Lee helping to write alternative GOP health care bill. New Utah group targets redistricting.

Happy Wednesday. As a vice presidential candidate, Mindy Finn and her top-of-the-ticket-partner Evan McMullin grabbed 21 percent of Utah’s vote for president in November. Now Finn may be leaving the GOP. "Donald Trump’s Republican Party is not a party I recognize," Finn said, deriding the president as "dangerous" for the country. "It is not a party that I feel very comfortable affiliating with." [Politico]

Topping the news: Sen. Mike Lee is part of an effort to write a conservative alternative to the Senate’s health care bill that would garner the support of the majority. [DNews] [KUER]

-> Utah offers 91 sales tax exemptions that keeps the state from $650 million in revenue each year. [Trib]

-> A new political issues committee, Utahns for Responsive Government, is pushing for a ballot initiative that would create an independent commission to redraw political district boundaries. [Trib]

-> If Obamacare is repealed without a replacement, as many as 200,000 Utahns could lose health insurance according to the Utah Health Policy Project and Voices for Utah’s Children. [DNews]

In other news: The Utah Supreme Court ruled that a naked self-portrait a father sent to his 5-year-old daughter is not sexually suggestive. [Trib]

-> Josh Holt, a Utah man who has been held in a Venezuelan prison for over a year, was reportedly injured. [ABC4]

-> A former child bride is seeking millions of dollars from Warren Jeffs and the FLDS church. [FOX13]

-> Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke plans to overhaul the BLM’s planning and environmental review procedures. [DNews]

-> Michael Fowlks was appointed interim director of the Division of Wildlife Resources after former Director Greg Sheehan was named head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. [DNews]

-> Officials from the Provo Freedom Festival cut an LGBTQ resource center out of their parade after deeming the organization an advocacy group. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13] [KUTV]

-> Myton, a tiny Utah city, decided to drop an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and instead negotiate with the Ute Indian Tribe in a border dispute. [Trib]

-> A grass-roots preservation group is working to keep Murray from tearing down four buildings that are more than a century old. [Trib]

-> West Wendover is considering an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the city. [Trib] [FOX13]

-> For someone who starts a wildfire, the maximum penalty is a class A misdemeanor. [Trib]

-> This year was Millcreek’s first Independence Day as a city. [Trib]

-> For 21 Utahns, their first full day as citizens coincided with Independence Day. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley depicts what would have happened if dogs had signed the Declaration of Independence. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly contends that while celebrating Independence Day, citizens shouldn’t forget that the American Dream is still alive for immigrants and refugees like Amandine Akimana. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke argues that state Rep. Mike Noel’s discourse on the Brian Head Fire leads residents away from the truth. [Trib]

Nationally: After North Korea successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, the U.S. and South Korea responded with missile exercises of their own. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Many Senate Republicans avoided July 4 festivities, but those that attended faced opposition from constituents concerned about the health care bill. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

-> Both the U.S. and Russia are uncertain about what will come of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Europe. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

Gov. Gary Herbert takes a natural resources tour with the Six County Association of Governments .

takes a natural resources tour with the . State Auditor John Dougall spends time in his office and meets with auditors from the legislative auditor general’s office.

