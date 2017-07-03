News roundup: Lee, Cruz playing the inside game in the health care fight

Lee, Cruz playing the inside game in the health care fight. Trump tweets get even stranger. Lt. Gov. Cox says he’ll partially comply with Trump’s voter integrity commission.

Happy Monday. Four years ago, Sens. Mike Lee and Ted Cruz launched an all-out media blitz to stop Obamacare implementation that culminated in a 16-day government shutdown. Now the conservative senators are still pressuring GOP leaders to go further than their colleagues in gutting the law, but they’re making their push through quiet backroom conversations instead. They possibly hold the keys to whether the Senate can pass a health care bill. [Trib]

Topping the news: President Donald Trump tweeted a video that critics said promotes violence against CNN journalists. Sen. Mike Lee responded by saying that commenting on the president’s behavior on Twitter isn’t productive. [Trib]

-> Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will comply with the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity’s request to hand over the state’s public voter rolls, but will not give the group private information like Social Security numbers. [Trib] [DNews]

-> As the Brian Head Fire continues to burn, Rep. Chris Stewart toured the damage it’s left in its path Saturday. [Trib] [FOX13]

Tweets of the weekend: From @HeerJeet: "In 2007 if you said ‘One day President Trump will tweet out a GIF from Reddit user HanA--holeSolo’ people would think you were bananapants."

-> From @KrangTNelson: "if I told you that the president tweeted a photo of his bare a-- at the UN twitter account, you’d have to check to make sure I was joking"

-> From @scottrenshaw: "If elected, my tough negotiations with China will include ‘stop making it financially viable for there to be any more TRANSFORMERS movies.’"

Opinion section: Sen. Orrin Hatch and Utah’s Operation Underground Railroad CEO Tim Ballard write about their joint efforts to end human trafficking. [Trib]

-> Grand Canyon Trust Conservation Director Ethan Aumack argues that wildfire season is not the time to fan the political flames. [Trib]

-> Ginger Kathrens, the executive director of The Cloud Foundation — a Colorado-based wild horse and burro preservation organization, contends that the BLM needs to find an alternative to wild horse roundups and removals. [Trib]

-> National monuments aren’t just for conservationists, environmental science master’s student at Stanford University Kira Minehart maintains they’re for conservatives too. [Trib]

-> Reid Ewing, the chair of City and Metropolitan Planning at the University of Utah, points out the positive attributes of UTA’s mass transit system. [Trib]

-> According to Envision Utah CEO Robert Grow, Utah needs to take action to keep housing affordable. [Trib]

-> Recent BYU graduate and conservative Christian Sagers advocates for paid maternity and paternity leave as a family-first policy. [Trib]

-> Johnny Townsend, a former member of the LDS Church who was excommunicated for being gay, makes the case for more LGBTQ literature for church members. [Trib]

-> No one should normalize President Trump’s behavior, contends Utah Valley University and Westminster College philosophy instructor Jeffrey Nielsen. [Trib]

-> Chris Russell, a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Utah, feels that many of Trump’s problems are caused by his lack of virtue. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on how Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity affects civil liberties. [Trib]

-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb discuss the latest in Utah politics. [DNews]

Weekend in review: Jason Chaffetz officially left his congressional post Friday. [Trib]

-> If the Boston Celtics sign Gordon Hayward, it could affect Tanner Ainge’s run in the 3rd Congressional District special election. [Trib] [DNews]

-> In the wake of multiple global cyber attacks, Sen. Orrin Hatch is leading a group of lawmakers in proposing cybersecurity education legislation. [DNews]

-> Hatch clashed with PETA on Twitter over bacon Friday. [Trib]

-> Utahns in all 29 counties will have access to University of Utah Health plans on the online Obamacare marketplace in 2018. [Trib]

-> Some Utahns are worried about how they will provide health care for their children if Medicaid is reduced or eliminated. [KUER]

-> Some school districts in Utah are struggling to keep teachers as surrounding districts raise their salaries. [Trib]

-> Former UTA board member Terry Diehl pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about his income when he filed for bankruptcy in 2012. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Supporters of a ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana are pointing to a poll released by a California-based research firm that says nearly three in four Utahns support this type of measure. [DNews]

-> A new law took effect Saturday that loosened Utah’s "Zion Curtain" laws. [Trib] [FOX13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> Liquor prices in Utah went up 2 percent Saturday. [APviaDNews]

-> Advocates for victims of domestic violence hope the continued development of the state’s Lethality Assessment Protocol will reduce the number of domestic violence deaths. [Trib]

-> The Utah Attorney General’s office is in the midst of investigating Unified Fire Authority’s past leadership. [DNews]

-> Federal, state and local law enforcement worked together to make 35 arrests and seize 70 pounds of drugs in a cocaine and heroin dealing investigation in the Rio Grande neighborhood. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The July 15 deadline for The Road Home to remove all homeless families is quickly approaching. If the shelter isn’t able to comply, it will lose $2.4 million in state funding. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County officials are working with Catholic Community Services to close a funding gap that may force the Weigand Homeless Resource Center to close its doors. [Trib]

-> Polygamist Joe Darger’s candidacy for Herriman mayor could make him vulnerable to prosecution. [Trib]

-> Draper City’s new fire department is up and running. [Trib] [KUER]

-> The Utah Division of Air Quality is worried about how July 4 fireworks will affect pollution levels. [Trib]

Nationally: In a speech in Jakarta, former President Barack Obama mourned the loss of "American leadership" in combatting climate change. [NYTimes] [APviaWaPost]

-> China accused America of provoking it after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near Triton Island. [APviaNYTimes] [WaPost]

