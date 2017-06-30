News roundup: MSNBC hosts respond to Trump’s vicious tweets. ‘We’re okay. The country is not.’

MSNBC hosts respond to Trump’s vicious tweets. Chaffetz leaves office and takes his cot with him. Orrin Hatch recommits to civility.

Happy Friday. The hosts of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" responded to a pair of vicious tweets from the president. Mika Brzezinski, who Donald Trump called "crazy," said she is fine but "very concerned about what this once again reveals about the president of the United States." Her co-host, Joe Scarborough, added: "We’re okay. The country is not." [WaPost]

Topping the news: Rep. Jason Chaffetz leaves office today — and he’s bringing his congressional cot back to Utah with him. [Trib] [DNews]

-> After eight and a half years in office, Chaffetz spent his last day just like any other. [KUER]

-> In an op-ed for Time magazine, Sen. Orrin Hatch wrote that he’s recommitting to civility. [Trib]

-> Hatch and Rep. Mia Love expressed disappointment about Trump’s harsh tweets. [Trib] [ABC4] [FOX13]

Tweets of the day: From @StephenAtHome: "Hey Congressman Chaffetz! Congrats on landing a job where the President will listen to you!"

-> From @Popehat: "Me: I want a leader who says what he really thinks all the time instead of another politician! Genie: bro you sure about this"

-> From @johnlegend: "I see Melania’s campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start"

-> From @danabranham: "I have a very specific type of eye fatigue from reading the words ‘fake news’ approximately 8,900 times per day"

Happy Birthday: On Friday to former state Reps. Carl Wimmer and Sheryl Allen and to our friend Ashley Franscell Detrick. On Saturday to former Taylorsville Mayor Russ Wall and to Ben Horsely and Bob Springmeyer. And on Sunday to state Rep. Stewart Barlow and state Sen. Gene Davis and to Ori Hoffer.

Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporter Brian Maffly, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, managing editor David Noyce and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including the Brian Head wildfire and Jason Chaffetz’s new gig on Fox News. Listen at KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at 9 a.m. for the broadcast.

In other news: Although President Donald Trump’s travel ban was partially restored this week, refugees who have already begun the resettlement process will continue to arrive in Utah. [Trib]

-> Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin said in an op-ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday that he’s worried about Republicans’ relationship with Russia. [Trib]

-> A federal judge ordered the NSA to hand over documents related to the agency’s alleged surveillance of Salt Lake-area residents during the 2002 Winter Olympics. [Trib] [FOX13]

-> The range for the endangered Mexican gray wolf as part of a plan for the animal’s recovery doesn’t include Utah, which pleases state officials and disappoints conservationists. [Trib]

-> The results of a poll commissioned by UTA and one done for a news organization regarding Utah residents’ opinion of the transit agency had divergent results. [Trib] [KUER]

-> Only a few of UTA’s board members use the transportation services that they govern. [FOX13]

-> The Central Wasatch Commission, which is a successor to the controversial Mountain Accord, was approved as a state entity by the lieutenant governor’s office. [DNews]

-> The Wasatch Front Regional Council is asking for public input on its Transportation Improvement Program, which prioritizes which transit projects to build with a nearly $5 billion budget. [Trib]

-> Utah’s Department of Workforce Services headquarters was renamed after former Utah Gov. Olene Walker, who died in 2015. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13]

-> Dixie State University joined the list of Utah schools under federal investigation for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations. [Trib]

-> The University of Utah will have to change plans for a new baseball stadium after Mayor Jackie Biskupski said Salt Lake City won’t sell the preferred parcel of Sunnyside Park. [Trib]

-> Just before July 4, Utah ramped up its firework restrictions. [KUER]

-> Recent AAA estimates project that a record-breaking number of people will travel on Utah roads this weekend. [DNews]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on how Trump’s actions affect the reputation of the Oval Office. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly argues that the new partisan State School Board elections are a testament to the GOP’s attempt to control all levels of Utah’s government. [Trib]

Nationally: Trump’s travel ban went into effect Thursday, and many were upset about the State Department’s decision to not include citizen’s grandparents among the exceptions. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> The Treasury Department placed sanctions on a Chinese bank for its relationship with North Korea. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love attends a Financial Services Committee meeting, votes at the Capitol and returns to Utah.

attends a Financial Services Committee meeting, votes at the Capitol and returns to Utah. State Auditor John Dougall meets with a county official and works with audit teams.

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy