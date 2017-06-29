News roundup: Trump Organization renews hundreds of domain names — including TrumpTowerMoscow.com

Trump Organization renews hundreds of domain names — including TrumpTowerMoscow.com. Chaffetz signs with Fox News as on-air commentator. Utahns sign petition disparaging Senate health care bill.

Happy Thursday. The Trump Organization has registered and renewed hundreds of domain names since before Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination last year. The websites may indicate the president’s future plans. Among them? TrumpTowerMoscow.com and LiveTheTrumpLife.com. [Politico]

Topping the news: When Rep. Jason Chaffetz leaves Congress on June 30, he will become on on-air commentator for Fox News. [Trib] [DNews] [KUER]

-> Thousands of Utahns signed and delivered a petition to congressional staffers asking Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee to vote against the GOP health care bill. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13]

-> Utah’s U.S. Attorney John Huber came out in support of tougher immigration laws and punishments for "sanctuary" cities. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @peterbakernyt: "Trump, whose properties display fake Time magazine covers with his picture, calls the Washington Post ‘fake news’ after it reports on them."

-> From @jeremynewberger: "Next Trump will sign executive order ordering Time Magazine to use his cover."

Happy Birthday: To Carol McNamara, former director of the Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service at Weber State University.

In other news: A federal judge ordered Colorado City to finish dividing town blocks into parcels, which could drive more polygamous residents out of the town. [Trib]

-> Environmentalists and Native Americans plan to challenge President Donald Trump’s authority to reduce the size of a national monument in federal court. [DNews]

-> Women employed by the LDS Church are now eligible for six weeks of paid maternity leave and are allowed to wear pantsuits to work. [FOX13] [APviaKUTV] [KUER]

-> In a statement, Sen. Orrin Hatch called on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to release Josh Holt, a Utahn who was arrested last year after being accused of spying. [FOX13]

-> Rep. Chris Stewart is collecting school supplies for refugee children in Utah. [DNews]

-> A Utah Policy poll found that almost two-thirds of Utahns would consider voting for a candidate from the new centrist United Utah Party. [DNews]

-> The most controversial parts of a 50-year water strategy draft, including the Lake Powell Pipeline and the Bear River Project, are being revised before the plan is sent to the governor. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The UTA board voted to approve a controversial land deal at its Clearfield Frontrunner station that would allow the city to sell the property to a Swiss manufacturer for a rail-car assembly plant. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A former state employee who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1 million from the Utah Communication Authority is attempting to restore her retirement benefits. [Trib]

-> Sandy has cut ties with Navitus Sustainable Industries, a start-up that was supposed to build a facility in the city that would convert trash into energy. [Trib]

-> Maureen Riley is just days away from retiring from her longtime post as chief of the Salt Lake City International Airport. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley illustrates how he feels Chaffetz fits in at Fox News. [Trib]

Nationally: Republican leadership is hurrying to revise the Senate’s health care bill before the weekend. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> An FBI agent who was assigned to the standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon last year was indicted for allegedly lying about a shooting that resulted in the death of one of the occupiers. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

-> President Donald Trump held the first fundraiser for his 2020 presidential election campaign Wednesday night. [APviaNYTimes] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart attends a House Intelligence Committee briefing, welcomes a congressional art competition winner to the Capitol and meets with the Utah Music Educators Association.

attends a House Intelligence Committee briefing, welcomes a congressional art competition winner to the Capitol and meets with the Utah Music Educators Association. Rep. Mia Love speaks with GOP leadership, holds a legislative planning meeting with staff, talks with members of the Utah Music Educators Association and votes at the Capitol.

speaks with GOP leadership, holds a legislative planning meeting with staff, talks with members of the Utah Music Educators Association and votes at the Capitol. Gov. Gary Herbert participates in a Department of Workforce Services event, films a PSA and watches an Ogden Raptors game.

participates in a Department of Workforce Services event, films a PSA and watches an Ogden Raptors game. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox takes part in a Blue Star Families meeting.

takes part in a Blue Star Families meeting. State Auditor John Dougall reviews audit work, speaks with a county official and meets with a lawmaker and local school board member.

