News roundup: Trump has had a fake Time magazine — with his picture on the cover — displayed at his golf clubs

Trump has had a fake Time magazine — with his picture on the cover — displayed at his golf clubs. Protesters rally against health care bill, block traffic in SLC. Mike Lee opposes debate on Senate’s legislation to repeal Obamacare.

Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump has decried "fake news" throughout his time in office. Yet at four of his 17 golf clubs, a fake edition of Time magazine with his picture on the cover has been hung on the wall. "Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!" the main headline reads. [WaPost]

Topping the news: About 150 people blocked traffic in Salt Lake City on Tuesday to protest the GOP health care plan. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Sen. Mike Lee is the fifth Republican senator to oppose beginning the debate on the Senate’s bill. [APviaTrib]

-> Utah resident Jullian Anderson Fernandes de Melo thought he was signing up for enlistment in the Army and a path to citizenship. Now he is trapped in a legal limbo and, like thousands of others, fears possible deportation. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @StephenAtHome: "Good to be back. I learned so much in Russia. Did you know that their leader is ALSO Putin?!"

-> From @rickklein: "I really feel like the Senate bus should swing by the drive-through at new Chick-Fil-A on Maryland Ave before going back to the Capitol"

Happy Birthday: To our friend Quinn McCord.

In other news: The BLM is leasing tracts of land near Dinosaur National Monument and the San Rafael Swell for oil and gas development. [Trib]

-> The BLM also acquired part of Gooseberry Mesa, a popular mountain biking destination near Zion National Park. [Trib]

-> The LDS Church gave its perspective on a potential medical marijuana ballot initiative in Utah. [FOX13]

-> Education advocates are challenging a law that would make Utah State Board of Education elections partisan. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> The Utah Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit against the Utah Department of Environmental Quality for its decision to grant a permit for the expansion of an oil refinery in Woods Cross. [Trib]

-> Jeff Wright, one of the few drinkers on Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, is stepping down after eight years. [FOX13]

-> After $37,000 turned up missing at a state-contract liquor package agency in Payson, Utah is opening an investigation into the now-closed store and its management. [Trib]

-> There are already critics of the Central Wasatch Commission, successor to the Mountain Accord, which would work to improve the Wasatch Mountain canyons in Salt Lake County if it is approved by the lieutenant governor’s office. [DNews]

-> Salt Lake County assembled a committee to investigate whether Recorder Gary Ott is living in his district. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> Salt Lake County contributed $4.5 million for the Sugar House streetcar to run more frequently. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> UDOT anticipates few delays on Utah highways over the July 4 weekend. [Trib]

->A study released by QuoteWizard, a website for comparing auto insurance, ranks Salt Lake City drivers second-worst in the nation. [Trib]

-> Three Ephraim police officers said they will resign if their chief, who was investigated for neglecting paperwork, is reinstated. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Former Relief Society General President of the LDS Church Barbara Winder, who united women after a divisive fight over the Equal Rights Amendment, died Sunday. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on state Rep. Mike Noel’s comments regarding the cause of the fire at Brian Head. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke writes about the many lawsuits filed by coal-mine magnate Bob Murray, the latest against John Oliver for a scathing piece on his HBO show. [Trib]

Nationally: After numerous Republican senators expressed opposition to the Senate’s health care bill, GOP leadership delayed a vote on the legislation until after July 4. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort disclosed that his consulting firm made more than $17 million working as a foreign agent of Ukraine’s Party of Regions, which has ties to the Kremlin. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Tuesday moved to rescind an Obama-era regulation that limits water pollution. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart chairs a subcommittee budget hearing and meets with the Ambassador of Tunisia.

chairs a subcommittee budget hearing and meets with the Ambassador of Tunisia. Rep. Mia Love participates in a subcommittee hearing, meets with the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks with constituents, attends a financial institutions subcommittee meeting and votes at the Capitol.

participates in a subcommittee hearing, meets with the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks with constituents, attends a financial institutions subcommittee meeting and votes at the Capitol. Gov. Gary Herbert takes part in Western Governors Association meetings in Montana, returns to Utah and attend a Utah Symphony concert.

takes part in Western Governors Association meetings in Montana, returns to Utah and attend a Utah Symphony concert. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox meets with Jagmeet Singh Samundri, participates in a Sundance Institute meeting, speaks with the American Council of Engineering Companies of Utah and attends a meeting for the Southern Utah University Experiential Learning Leadership Institute.

meets with Jagmeet Singh Samundri, participates in a Sundance Institute meeting, speaks with the American Council of Engineering Companies of Utah and attends a meeting for the Southern Utah University Experiential Learning Leadership Institute. State Auditor John Dougall attends the opening conference for the annual state financial statement audit, meets with a lawmaker and talks representatives from the Public Employees Health Plans.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy