News roundup: U.S. drops in worldwide standing with Trump in office

U.S. drops in worldwide standing with Trump in office. U.S. health secretary visits Utah, meets with invite-only group of business leaders at a flag shop. Utah refugee programs in limbo as Supreme Court approves parts of Trump travel ban.

Happy Tuesday. The United States has taken a tumble in its worldwide standing since President Donald Trump took office. According to an international survey including 37 countries, 49 percent of respondents have a favorable view of America. That’s down from 64 percent during the Obama administration. Russia and Israel were the only two countries to report a gain in confidence with Trump at the helm. [WaPost]

Topping the news: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price held an invitation-only event in Utah to defend the GOP’s efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear President Donald Trump’s travel ban, Utah refugee programs are uncertain about the future. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> The Utah Patients Coalition delivered its proposed ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana to the lieutenant governor’s office Monday. [Trib] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> State Rep. Mike Noel blamed the large expanse of the Brian Head Fire on environmentalists who are opposed to logging. [Trib] [ABC4]

In other news: A Utah Policy poll found that most Utahns support Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s decision to leave Congress. [UtahPolicy] [DNews]

-> Danny Ainge hosted his son Tanner’s first campaign fundraiser in the race to replace Chaffetz. [DNews]

-> The new United Utah Party is closer to being recognized by the state after the lieutenant governor’s office approved it as a prospective political party. [DNews]

-> Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart wrote a letter to Trump about their concerns that North Korea was involved in the disappearance of a BYU student in 2004. [FOX13]

-> Nearly three out of four of Draper’s city council meetings are closed to the public. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott’s family asked a judge for the power to make his decisions. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski was among more than 250 mayors who pledged that their cities will run entirely on renewable energy within the next twenty years. [APviaKUTV]

-> South Salt Lake hired an outside auditor to investigate the Promise South Salt Lake before- and after-school program. [Trib]

-> Six Utah girls are suing their school districts for not offering female football teams. [Trib]

-> Utah’s first all-electric bus fleet is running in Park City. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley illustrates how Trump’s view of the presidential election has changed over time. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly argues that if former state Rep. Chris Herrod’s supporters are successful in removing Tanner Ainge from the Republican primary ballot, it could backfire and cause Herrod to lose the race. [Trib]

Nationally: The Congressional Budget Office projects that the Senate Health Care Bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> The U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow parts of President Donald Trump’s travel ban to take effect and will hear arguments on the rest of the ban later. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> The Trump administration said it has evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical attack. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart chairs a subcommittee hearing and meets with representatives of the American Heart Association and Tobacco-Free Kids. He later greets the former foreign minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

chairs a subcommittee hearing and meets with representatives of the American Heart Association and Tobacco-Free Kids. He later greets the former foreign minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Rep. Mia Love participates in a GOP legislative planning session, meets with staff, votes at the Capitol, attends a Terrorism and Illicit Finance Subcommittee briefing and takes part in a Financial Services Committee meeting.

participates in a GOP legislative planning session, meets with staff, votes at the Capitol, attends a Terrorism and Illicit Finance Subcommittee briefing and takes part in a Financial Services Committee meeting. Gov. Gary Herbert attends Western Governors Association meetings in Montana.

attends Western Governors Association meetings in Montana. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox meets with the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission, takes part in a discussion about the Healthy Living Initiative, sits down with Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, attends an Inter-American Press Association event and participates in a state bonding commission meeting.

meets with the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission, takes part in a discussion about the Healthy Living Initiative, sits down with Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, attends an Inter-American Press Association event and participates in a state bonding commission meeting. State Auditor John Dougall holds interviews with job candidates, speaks to a county official and celebrates his wedding anniversary at the Hale Centre Theatre.

