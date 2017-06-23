News roundup: Obama says Senate health care bill has ‘meanness at the core.’

Obama says Senate health care bill has ‘meanness at the core.’ Utah’s Mike Lee is one of four GOP senators opposing the Obamacare repeal legislation. Trump applauds the health care measure as a success for his presidency.

Happy Friday. As the Senate released its draft to topple Obamacare yesterday, former President Barack Obama defended his landmark act. In a 1,000-word post on Facebook, he criticized the GOP health care plan as legislation with "meanness at the core." Obama wrote: "Simply put, if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old or start a family — this bill will do you harm." [WaPost]

Topping the news: The Senate’s health care bill includes cuts to Medicaid and slashes federal funding for Planned Parenthood. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Donald Trump applauded the Senate’s plan as a win for his presidency. "Well, I’ve done in five months what other people haven’t done in years," he said. [Politico]

-> Utah Sen. Mike Lee is among four GOP senators who are opposed to the Senate’s version of the health care bill, which could potentially doom the legislation. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV] [KUER]

In other news: Addressing tension with the Legislature over his decision to unilaterally make rules for a special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Gov. Gary Herbert said lawmakers need to cool down and "think methodically about what is good policy." [Trib] [APviaKUTV] [KUER]

-> After negotiations, the nonprofit Shelter the Homeless agreed to hire Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s preferred architect to build two homeless shelters. [Trib]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert suggests firework restrictions in the state amid hot, dry conditions and a massive fire at Brian Head. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13]

-> The Utah Supreme Court ruled against Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and Friends of the Great Salt Lake after the environmental groups brought a lawsuit challenging a permit that allowed a Woods Cross oil refinery to expand. [FOX13]

-> Zion Canyon Field Institute and Zion National Park Foundation are combining forces to form the Zion National Park Forever Project, which they hope will raise $3 million in private funding this year for work in the park. [Trib]

-> State Sen. Jerry Stevenson was awarded the 2017 State Leadership Award by the Association of Defense Communities for his advocacy of Hill Air Force Base over the last two decades. [DNews]

-> A federal court ruled in an antitrust lawsuit that Salt Lake City-based EnergySolutions can’t purchase a nuclear waste disposal company in Texas. [APviaTrib]

-> A new survey found that the majority of members in every U.S. religious group — including the LDS Church — don’t support businesses that refuse to serve gays. [RNSviaTrib]

-> Construction will cause major delays near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon again this weekend. [Trib] [ABC4] [FOX13]

Nationally: President Donald Trump said he doesn’t have tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Former CIA officer Kevin Mallory is facing charges alleging he gave top secret information to China. [NYTimes] [Politico]

