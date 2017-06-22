News roundup: Senate Republicans set to release health care bill

Senate Republicans set to release health care bill. New United Utah Party sues state, hopes to get on the ballot. Lieutenant guv says Trump’s election may have influenced Outdoor Retailer show to leave Utah.

Happy Thursday. Senate Republicans today are expected to release a draft of the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The legislation looks to cut support for Planned Parenthood and limit Medicaid funding. Some GOP senators remain hesitant to support the measure (though the party can’t afford to have more than two of the 52 GOP senators vote no). "My main concern is I promised voters that I would repeal — vote to repeal Obamacare," said Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. "And everything I hear sounds like Obamacare-lite." [WaPost]

Topping the news: Some Republicans in the Utah House of Representatives say Gov. Gary Herbert overstepped his bounds in setting rules for the special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, but they disagree on the course of action to take against him. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The new centrist United Utah Party is suing the state to get its candidate, Jim Bennett, on the ballot for the 3rd Congressional District special election. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox believes President Donald Trump’s election influenced Outdoor Retailer’s decision to leave Utah. [DNews]

-> State officials hope Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will attend a forum seeking solutions to Utah’s growing wild horse population. [DNews]

Tweets of the day: From @byrdinator: "it’s officially easier to find Bono in the Capitol than it is to find the Senate health care bill"

-> From @igorbobic: "’I’d like to see a more open process on health care’ is the new ‘the president should lay off Twitter’ among the GOP"

In other news: New census data shows that minority populations in Utah are growing rapidly. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott is reportedly suffering from dementia and spends little time in his office, which worries county and state officials. There are four possible ways they can remove him. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Lawmakers are also investigating ways to remove incapacitated county elected officials from office. [DNews]

-> Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman has kept quiet about President Donald Trump’s offer to make him ambassador to Russia. [Trib]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch said he will fight for video-filtering companies because he believes families have the right to watch clean media. [DNews]

-> On Wednesday, Rep. Mia Love played in an annual bipartisan congressional women’s softball game to raise awareness for breast cancer. [Trib]

-> If bigger brands stop making 3.2 percent alcohol beer, even Utah’s liquor stores won’t carry them. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> The Legislature’s Transportation Interim Committee spoke with representatives from the restaurants, bars, tourism and insurance industries about how they might tweak — not repeal — the new toughest-in-the-nation DUI law. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> Officials from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said it would be difficult to grant Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ requests to move a downtown liquor store. [KUER]

-> Although it’s only June, state lawmakers have already filed more than 90 bills regarding education for the next legislative session. [DNews]

-> Republican state Rep. Raymond Ward is working on a bill that would increase access to birth control for low-income Utahns. [KUER]

-> Former airport executive Russell Pack will serve as Salt Lake City’s interim airport director until Mayor Jackie Biskupski hires a replacement for retiring Director Maureen Riley. [Trib]

-> After Millcreek’s mayor ran unopposed in an election last November, state lawmakers are considering changing rules to replace candidates who drop out. [Trib]

-> Unified Fire Authority is shutting down fire stations in Riverton and Kearns in hopes of speeding up 911 response times in other areas. [DNews]

-> Lyle Jeffs, a former polygamous leader who spent a year on the run from fraud charges, is facing another felony count for failure to appear in court. [Trib]

-> The Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah opened a new expansion focused on curing childhood cancer. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Conservationists are asking federal land managers not to grant oil leases near national parks and monuments. [KUER]

-> Environmental activist Rose Chilcoat and her husband are facing new felony charges after a run-in with two San Juan County ranchers. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley draws a comparison between the Brian Head Fire and affairs at the U.S. Capitol. [Trib]

-> Bagley also gives his take on the GOP health care plan. [Trib]

Nationally: At a rally in Iowa, President Donald Trump talked up his accomplishments and campaigned for a border wall. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> After Russia expressed disappointment, the White House tried to persuade Republicans in Congress to weaken a sanctions bill. [NYTimes]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart attends a House Intelligence Committee meeting, meets with representatives from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, speaks to students from Red Hills Middle School and sits down with the Associated Builders and Contractors.

attends a House Intelligence Committee meeting, meets with representatives from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, speaks to students from Red Hills Middle School and sits down with the Associated Builders and Contractors. Rep. Mia Love holds a staff meeting on legislative priorities, meets with the Haitian Manufacturers Association and Utah builders and contractors and votes at the Capitol. She later honors Kearns Junior High for being a "school to watch" and sits down with members of the Nature Conservancy.

holds a staff meeting on legislative priorities, meets with the Haitian Manufacturers Association and Utah builders and contractors and votes at the Capitol. She later honors Kearns Junior High for being a "school to watch" and sits down with members of the Nature Conservancy. Gov. Gary Herbert meets with staff, holds a monthly news conference, participates in an interview on KSL Radio and speaks to constituents. Later, he discusses business in rural Utah, goes to the launch of the Zion National Park Forever Project and attends a National Guard awards dinner.

meets with staff, holds a monthly news conference, participates in an interview on KSL Radio and speaks to constituents. Later, he discusses business in rural Utah, goes to the launch of the Zion National Park Forever Project and attends a National Guard awards dinner. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox greets a delegation from China, talks to representatives from the BYU-Idaho College of Business, participates in a discussion about encouraging business in rural Utah and attends a BYU MPA graduation banquet.

greets a delegation from China, talks to representatives from the BYU-Idaho College of Business, participates in a discussion about encouraging business in rural Utah and attends a BYU MPA graduation banquet. State Auditor John Dougall speaks with the chair of the Board of Regents, participates in the state auditor’s office summer team-building activity and attends the Salt Lake County Republican Party State Central Committee meeting.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy