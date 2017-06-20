News roundup: Trump critic is now spokesman for the president’s legal team

Trump critic is now spokesman for the president’s legal team. Chaffetz admonishes Trump, Obama administrations for not cooperating with his Oversight Committee investigations. Lawmakers feud with Utah governor over special election rules.

Happy Tuesday. He has regularly criticized the Trump administration on Twitter. He proposed that Vice President Mike Pence be the Republican nominee in 2020. He said Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are part of "the swamp" in Washington. And now Mark Corallo is the spokesman for President Donald Trump’s legal team. "I am not a ‘yes man,’" Corallo said, "and the fact that I may have been critical of the administration on a few occasions is proof of that." [NYTimes]

Topping the news: Rep. Jason Chaffetz said the Trump and Obama administrations have been equally uncooperative with the investigations he launched as chair of the House Oversight Committee. [DNews]

-> In the midst of a feud between the governor and state lawmakers regarding rules for the special election to replace Chaffetz, House Speaker Greg Hughes will speak Tuesday about "concerns related to separation of powers." [DNews]

-> Chaffetz won’t endorse any candidates in the GOP primary to replace him. [KUTV]

Tweets of the day: From @jeremynewberger: "The American Health Care Act should now be known as the Senate Hiding Health Hearings or SHHH!"

-> From @pegobry: "What Americans want out of healthcare: 1. Everything, for free 2. The ability to tell themselves they’re not getting a handout"

Happy Birthday: To state Sen. Jerry Stevenson and former state Sen. Stephen Urquhart.

In other news: Utah’s drunken driving law is unlikely to be repealed, but some are looking to tweak it. [FOX13]

-> SLC Mayor Jackie Biskupski declared Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, an official holiday. [DNews]

-> This year may be the last summer of the Twilight Concert Series, as the Salt Lake City Council wasn’t able to set aside funding for the program in the budget. [DNews]

-> Utah is one of the states closest to meeting newly required Federal Transit Administration certifications. [Trib]

-> The first female captain for West Jordan Fire Department wants to show "women are capable of any different role." [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on the fight over Utah’s limited water resources. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly questions whether former state Rep. Chris Herrod was the best choice for the Republican Party to nominate in the 3rd Congressional District special election. [Trib]

Nationally: Senate Democrats are working to stall the process surrounding the mostly secret GOP-led plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> The Supreme Court will hear a case challenging whether partisan gerrymandering is constitutional. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> In a ruling Tuesday the Supreme Court determined the federal government can’t refuse to register a trademark it deems offensive. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

