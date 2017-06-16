News roundup: Lawmakers champion unity at congressional baseball game

Lawmakers champion unity at congressional baseball game. Police arrest former FLDS leader in South Dakota. Utah receives "F" grade for electing women to office.

Happy Friday. In their annual baseball game yesterday — one day after five people were shot during a practice, including Rep. Steve Scalise — lawmakers championed a message of unity. "This is what our country needs after such a tragic act," said one Republican congressman. [Politico]

Topping the news: Lyle Jeffs, a former leader of the FLDS church who has been on the run since last year, was arrested Wednesday night in South Dakota. [Trib] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> A local Muslim leader returning to Utah was barred from boarding his flight from Kenya after airline officials told him the U.S. wouldn’t accept him. [Trib] [KUER]

-> Representation 2020, a group that advocates for gender diversity in government, gave Utah an "F" grade for how many women get elected in the state. [Trib]

-> Competition has become bitter for the Democrats attempting to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz as Kathie Allen has raised significantly more money than the other liberal candidates. [Trib] (Find more stories about the congressional race below.)

Tweets of the day: From @jeremynewberger: "The Russian collusion story was so phony that yesterday the Senate near unanimously voted to prevent Trump from lifting sanctions on Russia."

Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporters Taylor Anderson and Courtney Tanner, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s Bears Ears recommendation and a Muslim Utahn’s trouble at an airport in Kenya. Listen at KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast at 9 a.m.

In other news: This weekend, Utah’s Republican and Democratic parties will select the candidates who will compete for the 3rd Congressional District primary race. [DNews]

-> Here’s a look at the policy positions among the 12 conservatives in the running. [Trib]

-> And take a look at what the Democrats had to say about President Donald Trump and health care. [Trib]

-> Provo Mayor John Curtis said he decided to collect signatures rather than go through the traditional convention nominating process because he’s worried conservatives still resent him for running as a Democrat 20 years ago. [Trib]

-> Eleven GOP candidates in the race for Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s soon-to-be-vacated seat explained their platforms at a town hall meeting Wednesday. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Some Utah Democrats are sick of mudslinging in the race for party chair. [ABC4]

-> The Atlantic recently highlighted what Evan McMullin has been up to since the presidential election. [DNews]

-> The state received top-possible credit ratings as it is preparing to borrow large amounts of money to build the new state prison and revamp highways. [Trib]

-> The new draft of a 50-year water management plan includes a couple of billion-dollar projects which have been met with criticism. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The director of South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood’s political action committee left the position after city council members brought up her potential conflict of interests. [Trib]

-> The University of Utah announced the search committee for the school’s new president. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A campus safety task force at the U. unveiled a new plan for addressing sexual assault. [Trib] [ABC4] [FOX13]

-> Prosecutors filed charges against a Utah State University student for a sexual assault he allegedly committed during the 2014-2015 academic year. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> A new facility in North Salt Lake will turn landfill waste into energy and is estimated to be able to power a city the size of Bountiful. [Trib]

-> The BLM issued an order in five Utah counties requiring that they adhere to year-round and seasonal fire restrictions. [Trib]

-> UDOT will close a portion of I-80 this weekend. [Trib] [ABC4] [FOX13]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ role in the investigation of Russian meddling in the presidential election. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly argues cities that allow the state to build liquor stores benefit economically. [Trib]

Nationally: Vice President Mike Pence retained a criminal defense attorney in the midst of an investigation into Russia’s potential involvement with President Donald Trump’s campaign during the election. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Trump is expected Friday to reinstate some of the sanctions on Cuba lifted by the Obama administration. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

