News roundup: Gunman shoots congressman, others near Washington

Gunman shoots congressman, others near Washington. Utah’s delegation reports in safe. Giffords tweets

Happy Wednesday. A gunman opened fire this morning on a baseball practice at a park in Alexandria involving Republican members of Congress, injuring several people including at least one lawmaker, Steve Scalise, the majority whip. One person is in custody. Reports indicate some 50 to 100 shots were fired. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina on Tuesday took over as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as Rep. Jason Chaffetz plans to depart. [Trib] [APviaDNews]

-> Tribune editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce moderated a debate between three Democratic candidates vying to replace Chaffetz. [Trib]

-> Rep. Chris Stewart praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee and said that they should press forward with the probe into Russian interference in the presidential election. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @RepMiaLove: "I appreciate all those who have reached out-I am fine. Thank you for your concern." ... "#shooting happened at men’s baseball practice-I play in women’s softball game-separate. Concerned for all my friends this a.m."

From @JasonintheHouse: "Praying for my colleagues this morning. God bless"

From @GabbyGiffords: "My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day."

In other news: The Deseret News looks at Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendation on Bears Ears National Monument. [DNews]

-> Trump criticized the Obama administration for using a photo of Arches National Park in promoting Bears Ears National Monument. Zinke used a photo of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in his Bears Ears recommendation announcement. [KUER]

-> Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee and 13 colleagues met with Trump on Tuesday to discuss their version of the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Utah has made significant improvements to children’s health in recent years, but advocates are worried that changes made to Medicaid will impede progress. [Trib] [KUER]

-> State officials are looking for a way to address the many Utah drivers who lie about medical conditions to keep their license. [Trib]

-> Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff is arguing that the state cannot dismiss his request that it pay back attorney’s fees for a corruption case of which he was acquitted. [DNews]

-> After an officer from the Weber County Sherriff’s Office found Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott disoriented in the front yard of his aide Karmen Sanone, she said in a police report that he has dementia. [Trib]

-> District Attorney Sim Gill met with the Salt Lake County Council to discuss a "personnel" matter amid talks of Ott’s resignation. [DNews]

-> The Moab City Council approved Salt Lake County Sherriff Jim Winder as the city’s new police chief Tuesday. He encouraged the County Council to raise taxes to pay for more jail beds. [Trib]

-> The Salt Lake City Council rejected state Sen. Jim Dabakis’ nomination to the UTA board. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13] [KUER]

-> After a few changes, the Salt Lake City Council approved a $273 million budget proposed by Mayor Jackie Biskupski. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUER]

-> Salt Lake City’s police union asked the City Council to give employees a 4.5 percent raise after Biskupski’s budget only proposed 1 percent, but the union accepted the original offer after the city agreed to start negotiations sooner next year. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> The Salt Lake County Council will contribute $1.5 million to save Bonanza Flats and Park City will make up the difference. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> Dale Renlund, an apostle for the LDS Church, said that he feels religious liberty and religion provide a moral code that promotes tolerance and denounces xenophobia and incivility. [Trib]

-> The Refugee Justice League is providing all new refugees in Utah with a "Refugee Rights Card" to assist in their interactions with police. [Trib] [ABC4] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on how developing changes in health care are affecting Americans. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke takes a satirical approach to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendation to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument. [Trib]

Nationally: In his testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that allegations that he colluded with Russia during the presidential election are a "detestable lie." [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> President Donald Trump said in a meeting with Republican senators who are working on a second draft of a replacement for Obamacare that the House version was "mean." [NYTimes] [WaPost]

-> The nearly 200 Democrats in Congress will sue Trump over alleged payments from foreign governments. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart chairs a Department of Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture Subcommittee budget hearing and attends a meeting with the Air Force Caucus. Later, he meets with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Tesoro, O.C. Tanner, the Utah Home Builders Association and the Airline Pilots Association.

chairs a Department of Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture Subcommittee budget hearing and attends a meeting with the Air Force Caucus. Later, he meets with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Tesoro, O.C. Tanner, the Utah Home Builders Association and the Airline Pilots Association. Rep. Mia Love analyzes a flood insurance bill with the Financial Services Committee, meets with the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks with constituents and votes at the Capitol.

analyzes a flood insurance bill with the Financial Services Committee, meets with the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks with constituents and votes at the Capitol. Gov. Gary Herbert attends a Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees meeting, meets with staff and conducts judicial interviews.

attends a Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees meeting, meets with staff and conducts judicial interviews. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox participates in the Constitutional Defense Council, attends the Business, Marketing, CS & IT Educators Summer Conference and holds judicial interviews.

participates in the Constitutional Defense Council, attends the Business, Marketing, CS & IT Educators Summer Conference and holds judicial interviews. State Auditor John Dougall meets with a vendor and attends an all-day training.

