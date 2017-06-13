News roundup: White House struggling to change the subject

White House struggling to change the subject. Zinke recommends diminishing size of Bears Ears monument. Ott open to retire early.

Happy Tuesday. Last week was the White House’s "Infrastructure Week" and this week is "Workforce Development Week," but you may not know it as the Trump administration struggles in its message amid the firestorm of the investigations into Russia’s meddling in the election and the drip-drip-drip of leaks. The White House wants to change the subject but that’s not easy to do. [Politico]

Topping the news: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommended that the Trump administration shrink Bears Ears National Monument but didn’t give specific details on how much to trim it. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> There are five other instances when presidents have shrunk national monuments. [DNews]

-> Utahns had varying reactions to Zinke’s recommendation on Bears Ears National Monument. [ABC4]

-> Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott has offered to discuss retiring before the end of his term. [Trib] [DNews]

In other news: Sen. Mike Lee said that there isn’t any evidence of President Trump breaking the law, so America should move on from allegations that he obstructed justice in his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. [Trib]

-> Trump announced that John Huber will remain Utah’s top federal prosecutor. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Provo Mayor John Curtis turned in more than 15,000 signatures to qualify for the Republican primary race for the 3rd Congressional District seat. Draper entrepreneur Sean Whalen also met the deadline to turn in signatures. [Trib] [KUER]

-> The Republican election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz could be the first primary ballot to have three candidates. [DNews]

-> The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will open the state’s first liquor store in seven years in West Valley City on Tuesday. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams suggested shutting down the downtown Salt Lake City liquor store to address crime in the Rio Grande neighborhood. [ABC4]

-> The American Beverage Institute collected 10,000 signatures on a petition to repeal Utah’s toughest-in-the-nation drunken-driving law. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Despite criticism of Utah’s new drunken-driving law, the bill’s sponsor Rep. Norm Thurston continues to defend the measure. [Trib]

-> The Disability Law Center and the Utah Department of Human Services settled a lawsuit regarding long wait times for mentally ill people charged with crimes at the Utah State Hospital. [DNews]

-> Park City leaders said they plan to close on their purchase of Bonanza Flats on Thursday. [ABC4]

-> Investigators from the EPA’s Office of Inspector General found that the agency had no rules for operating near old mines when they unintentionally triggered a spill that polluted rivers in Utah and two other states. [APviaTrib]

-> Utah State University students and alumni are protesting a donation from the Koch brothers. [APviaTrib]

-> LDS Business College now sells Coke products, but will BYU ever sell caffeinated drinks on campus? [Trib]

-> Utah County is testing a new app that would alert CPR-trained individuals within 500 meters of an emergency. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley offers his take on what Zinke is offering Native Americans with Bears Ears. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly writes about Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton’s relationship with a Koch brother-funded advocacy group. [Trib]

Nationally: A friend of President Donald Trump said that he is considering firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel for the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open hearing Tuesday. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> The Senate reached a bipartisan agreement to levy sanctions on Russia for meddling in the presidential election. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart attends a House Intelligence Briefing, then meets with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Citizens’ Climate Lobby and constituents with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

attends a House Intelligence Briefing, then meets with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Citizens’ Climate Lobby and constituents with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Rep. Mia Love takes part in the GOP legislative planning session, holds a staff meeting on legislative priorities, then meets with members of the Citizens Climate Lobby and business executives from her district. She later votes at the Capitol and receives the Citizens Climate Lobby Leadership Award.

takes part in the GOP legislative planning session, holds a staff meeting on legislative priorities, then meets with members of the Citizens Climate Lobby and business executives from her district. She later votes at the Capitol and receives the Citizens Climate Lobby Leadership Award. Gov. Gary Herbert meets with staff, is interviewed by Forbes, holds a meeting with General Counsel, then speaks with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. Later, he talks to the Governor’s Leadership Team, takes calls from constituents and sits down with a legislator.

meets with staff, is interviewed by Forbes, holds a meeting with General Counsel, then speaks with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. Later, he talks to the Governor’s Leadership Team, takes calls from constituents and sits down with a legislator. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox participates in the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission, meets with the governor, attends the Governor’s Leadership Meeting and takes part in the Governor’s Senior Staff Training Meeting.

participates in the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission, meets with the governor, attends the Governor’s Leadership Meeting and takes part in the Governor’s Senior Staff Training Meeting. State Auditor John Dougall attends several meetings.

