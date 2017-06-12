News roundup: Melania and Baron Trump move into the White House

Melania and Baron Trump move into the White House. Biden wants Romney to run for Senate from Utah. Zinke expected to announce Bears Ears suggestion soon.

Happy Monday. First lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, officially moved into the White House Sunday, reuniting the first family full time in Washington five months after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. [Politico]

Topping the news: Vice President Joe Biden wants Mitt Romney to run for Orrin Hatch’s senate seat. [Trib] [DNews]

-> At Mitt Romney’s E2 Summit in Park City, Sens. Lindsey Graham and John McCain and Romney took time to praise President Donald Trump. [Trib] [KUER]

-> Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is likely to submit his recommendations soon to President Donald Trump regarding the fate of Bears Ears National Monument. [DNews]

-> Native Americans in Utah hope that Zinke’s recommendation to Trump protects the monument. [Trib]

Opinion section: Content manager of Alliance for a Better Utah Madison Hayes contends that Sen. Orrin Hatch and state Rep. Mike Noel want the Trump administration to rescind or reduce Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to expand coal production, despite the declining industry. [Trib]

-> Doris Schmidt, who volunteers with Alliance for a Better Utah, argues that because Utah has a part-time Legislature, conflicts of interest are prevalent among state lawmakers. [Trib]

-> The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Group, which dismisses patent trolls, is a victory for the economy, asserts former Utah Supreme Court judicial clerk and Overstock.com board member Jonathan Johnson. [Trib]

-> Sage Bludworth, who studied intelligence and international security in London, believes that if British Prime Minister Theresa May follows through with her statement in response to London terror attacks, in which she called for regulation of the internet, it would lead to reduced freedoms and increased terrorism. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley suggests that President Trump’s tweets often take a different position than other top Republican officials. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke writes about an Iraq veteran who overcame PTSD with rock climbing. [Trib]

-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb discuss global warming, Gary Ott and the race to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz. [DNews]

In other news: Sen. Orrin Hatch’s staff has been using humor in response to harsh criticism on Twitter. [Trib]

-> Rep. Norm Thurston, who sponsored the bill to lower Utah’s blood alcohol threshold to .05, says he’s not backing down because some people think it’s OK to drive buzzed. [Trib]

-> Navajo leaders who petitioned for the creation of Bears Ears National Monument said that state officials aren’t interested in protecting the land, or any other sites sacred to Native Americans. [Trib]

-> The Utah Legislature’s Commission for the Stewardship of Public Lands told Zinke that Bears Ears National Monument will limit access to uranium. [Trib]

-> President Trump has proposed cutting the budget for national parks. Zinke said this means his department must be more innovative, while others are worried about the fate of public lands. [KUER]

-> The White Mesa uranium mill is not required to notify residents of the nearby Ute Mountain Ute reservation of radioactive emergencies. [Trib]

-> A research team from Northern Arizona University and the U.S. Geological Survey is mapping environmental factors on the Colorado Plateau. [APviaTrib]

-> If Congress repeals and replaces Obamacare without health care subsidies for lower-income residents, health insurance premiums in Utah will likely rise between 15 and 20 percent. [Trib]

-> Many Utah residents rallied on in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday to call on Sens. Mike Lee and Hatch to defend affordable health care. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Utah is seeking a waiver to a Medicaid rule that limits access to addiction treatment facilities. [DNews]

-> As part of the nationwide Equality March for Unity and Pride, local leaders and LGBT activists rallied for intersectional rights. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> The Governor’s Office of Economic Development offered the television show "Westworld," which will film their next season in Utah, tax incentives to begin soon. [FOX13]

-> The Utah Supreme Court ruled that the state’s drug "metabolite" law is constitutional. [Trib]

-> The women who accused former Utah Democratic Party chairman candidate Rob Miller of sexual harassment said that although he dropped out of the race, leaders should continue their investigation because they believe he reflects the party’s culture of sexual misconduct. [Trib]

-> Larry Ellertson, former chairman of UTA and the Utah County Commission, pulled out of consideration for chairman of the Utah Transportation Commission after numerous citizen complaints at a confirmation hearing two weeks ago. [Trib]

-> Washington County will run the upcoming election in Hildale, Utah, while the Lt. Governor’s office monitors it. [FOX13]

-> UDOT Director Carlos Braceras met with President Trump on Friday, and they agreed that the federal review process for infrastructure projects needs to be expedited. [Trib]

-> UTA hopes to extend operations into the early evening and night, but lacks the resources. [Trib]

-> The Utah Transportation Commission has an extra $100 million to improve "recreation hotspots." Among the numerous projects being lobbied for is a public transit route between St. George and Zion National Park. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder loosened restrictions that prioritized jail space for suspects of felonies. [Trib]

-> The Salt Lake City Council is looking to tighten the city’s proposed budget even more after they learned that they will not receive $1 million of anticipated property tax. [Trib]

-> West Valley City, Utah’s most ethnically diverse municipality, has three minority candidates running for election. [DNews]

-> State and local leaders are now in phase two of the Point of the Mountain development planning process. [KUER]

-> To address sex abuse, the Utah State Board of Education is considering creating a registry to track the employment of coaches and volunteers who aren’t teachers. [DNews]

-> Last year, the LDS Church’s growth rate was the lowest since 1937. [Trib]

-> After judges in the 8th District recused themselves from the case, criminal proceedings against the former Daggett County sheriff and four of his former employees will move to another county. [Trib]

Nationally: Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in front of Congress regarding Russian interference in the presidential election Tuesday. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by President Trump, said he sees similarities between his story and that of former FBI Director James Comey. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> After receiving criticism over his comments regarding a terror attack in London, Trump may cancel a trip to the U.K. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

-> Of the 23 percent of Puerto Ricans who voted in a referendum on statehood, nearly all voted in favor. [NYTimes] [APviaWaPost]

-> The state of Maryland and the District of Columbia are suing Trump based on allegations that he has accepted payments from foreign governments since his inauguration. [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Chris Stewart flies to Washington.

flies to Washington. Rep. Mia Love holds a planning meeting with staff, attends strategy meetings with colleagues and votes at the Capitol.

holds a planning meeting with staff, attends strategy meetings with colleagues and votes at the Capitol. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox participates in the Governor’s Golf Classic.

