News roundup: Trump to name former Bush Justice Department official as FBI director

Trump to name former Bush Justice Department official as FBI director. Our Schools Now launches campaign. Tanner Ainge qualifies for the primary ballot.

Happy Wednesday. President Trump announced this morning that he would nominate Christopher A. Wray — a white collar criminal defense attorney who led the Justice Department’s Criminal Division during the George W. Bush administration — to serve as the next FBI director. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Our Schools Now, a campaign for a ballot initiative that would raise taxes to increase education funding by $700 million, officially launched Tuesday. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [APviaKUTV]

-> Tanner Ainge is the first candidate to qualify for the primary race in the 3rd Congressional District special election by collecting signatures. [Trib] [DNews]

-> One-time Vietnamese refugee and West Valley City Councilman Tom Huynh, the only minority elected official in the city’s history, filed to run for mayor Tuesday. [Trib]

-> San Juan County commissioners met with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke this week to discuss Bears Ears National Monument. [DNews]

Tweets of the day: From @GeorgeTakei: "Comey apparently told Sessions not to leave him alone with Trump. Now he knows how so many beauty pageant contestants felt."

-> From @KarlreMarks: "Call me crazy, but maybe, just maybe, the answer to terrorism can’t be [summarized] in one tweet."

-> From @joshtpm: "We’re going to build a wall! Who’s gonna pay for it? THE SUN!"

-> From @chrislhayes: "’you may say, I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one I hope some day you can join us And build a 50’ border wall covered in solar panels!’"

In other news: The Salt Lake County Council is considering a proposal to contribute $1.5 million from a tourism and recreation fund to an attempt to save Bonanza Flats. [Trib]

-> Mayors from several cities in Salt Lake County asked the County Council to reconsider how money for roads is divided between cities and said that state lawmakers have too much influence on the process. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake County officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the well-being of County Recorder Gary Ott because of his diminishing time in the office and an incoherent interview with the Deseret News. [DNews]

-> Some state officials are calling for measures to allow the state to intervene in cases when elected officials are mentally incapacitated, which some allege would apply to Ott. [DNews]

-> Former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Ben Haynes, who is only 25, filed to run for the Salt Lake County Council. [DNews]

-> At a press conference announcing Salt Lake County’s hopes to double the amount of money it receives from a state grant fund for a public safety program, Sheriff Jim Winder criticized Salt Lake City and its police chief Mike Brown. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> The LDS Church received the National Philanthropy Leadership award for its work addressing child abuse. [ABC4]

-> Utah’s new Private Aquaculture Advisory Council is looking for members. [DNews]

-> The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service re-opened Tibble Fork Reservoir on Tuesday after it was closed to rebuild a dam. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley offers his take on the number of candidates vying to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz. [Trib]

Nationally: Amid tensions with President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly offered to resign. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

-> According to law enforcement officials, Comey asked Sessions not to leave him alone with President Trump after the president asked him to stop investigating Flynn. [NYTimes] [APviaWaPost]

-> Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats told colleagues that Trump asked him to pull former FBI Director James Comey away from his investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s involvement with Russia. [WaPost]

-> In a meeting with lawmakers, President Trump proposed paying for the Mexican border wall by lining it with solar panels. [APviaNYTimes] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love participates in a Terrorism and Illicit Finance subcommittee hearing, holds legislative planning meeting with staff and votes at the Capitol.

participates in a Terrorism and Illicit Finance subcommittee hearing, holds legislative planning meeting with staff and votes at the Capitol. Gov. Gary Herbert attends the Student Advocacy Services Summer Conference, speaks with the Wasatch County Council, then takes part in a health care discussion in his office. Later, he holds Student Regent interviews, films a PSA and meets with staff.

attends the Student Advocacy Services Summer Conference, speaks with the Wasatch County Council, then takes part in a health care discussion in his office. Later, he holds Student Regent interviews, films a PSA and meets with staff. State Auditor John Dougall spends the day at Deer Creek State Park.

spends the day at Deer Creek State Park. SL Co. Mayor Ben McAdams meets with staff, introduces the new Salt Lake County Center for the Arts Director Sarah Pearce and sits down with Executive Director of Voices for Utah Children Lincoln Nehring.

Thomas Burr and Emily Anderson

