News roundup: Club for Growth goes after moderate Republicans over health care

Happy Tuesday. The conservative Club for Growth is targeting 10 moderate House Republicans with a $1 million ad campaign, offering a glimpse into the right’s strategy for pushing through a GOP health-care overhaul. The ads, set to begin today, come at the beginning of a two-week congressional recess — and after the latest bid to reconcile warring GOP lawmakers and resurrect the American Health Care Act that went down in flames. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Though Sen. Orrin Hatch offered several reasons he could step aside from a re-election race in 2018, he confirmed his intention to seek an eighth term in office. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, who is considering a Senate bid, said Utahns deserve more than a "back and forth between the Hatches, Romneys and Huntsmans regarding who is entitled to a seat in the U.S. Senate." [DNews]

-> The Salt Lake Tribune won its second Pulitzer Prize in its 150-year history for its yearlong investigation into sexual assaults at Utah colleges, which spurred reforms at Utah State University and Brigham Young University. [Trib] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Pat Bagley celebrates the reporters behind the Tribune’s Pulitzer-winning piece. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly says the Tribune’s award is a testimony to the importance of maintaining two independent daily news voices in the state. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @JordanUhl: "Congrats to this year’s Pulitzer Prize winners: The ‘Failing’ New York Times The ‘Phony’ Washington Post The ‘Left-wing blog’ ProPublica"

-> From @davidschneider: "After losing my job as head of ad content for Pepsi, I have to say my 1st day running customer services for United Airlines has been lively."

-> From @GovMikeHuckabee: "Breaking News! @united airlines will be renamed -- will now be called UN-TIED and won’t hog-tie passengers who have valid boarding pass"

-> From @ironghazi: "Hi I’m a MileagePlus member, I need to get on this full flight and I was wondering if I get to choose which passenger gets beaten up"

In other news: Without debate and with only one dissenting vote, the State Homeless Committee approved a controversial proposal for three homeless shelters in Salt Lake County, including one in South Salt Lake at 3380 South 1000. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> The next decision the State Homeless Committee will have to make is which shelters will host which segments of the homeless population. Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said a decision about what center will host single men, who are perceived to cause the most violence, bad behavior and crime, will be made in the next few months. [ABC4]

-> Property owners in the South Salt Lake area where the new homeless shelter will be developed said they are worried the plans will force them out and leave them without enough money to relocate if the state provides offers for their properties. [KUTV]

-> A recent Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll indicates that 33 percent of Utahns know someone who has died by suicide while 42 percent know someone who has committed suicide. [Trib]

-> A preliminary hearing for Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed, who police shot last February outside a downtown Salt Lake homeless shelter while he allegedly assaulted a man, centered on whether he should remain in the juvenile system or go to adult court. [Trib] [Fox13] [ABC4]

-> In June, the state Department of Public Safety found in an audit that Brigham Young University police were out of compliance in their access of the state Bureau of Criminal Identification database, according to recently released records. [Trib]

-> Without explanation, a US district judge recused himself from overseeing the case against a former Utah Transit Authority board member who faces 11 bankruptcy-related charges. [DNews]

-> To the pleasure of some environmental groups and in a move Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke described as a win for recreational access, the Bureau of Land Management decided not to re-open Recapture Canyon to motorized users. [Trib]

-> Woodland Hills Mayor Steve Lauritzen, who had served the city as its mayor since 2010 and before that as a member of its City Council, died Tuesday night after a battle with cancer. [Fox13]

-> Rolly compares the bizarre antics of a trio of illogical characters in Lewi’s Carrol’s "Alice in Wonderland" to the real life political tea party group. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke outlines reasons former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman may not be the right person to take on Hatch if the current senator does run for re-election in 2018. [Trib]

Nationally: Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as the 113th justice of the United States Supreme Court in a private ceremony at the court and later at a Rose Garden ceremony with President Donald Trump. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [CNN] [NBCNews]

-> The U.S. military has ordered an aircraft carrier strike group to move toward the Korean Peninsula following a missile test by North Korea last week. North Korea said it would respond to the move with "whatever methods the U.S. wants to take." [CNN] [NYTimes] [TheGuardian] [BBCNews]

-> Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned yesterday in connection with a plea agreement on two misdemeanor charges amidst a sex scandal that ended his 50-year marriage. [NYTimes] [CBSNews] [TheHill] [ABCNews]

