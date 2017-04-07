News roundup: Trump blesses ‘the entire world’ in remarks on Syria airstrikes

Trump blesses ‘the entire world’ in remarks on Syria airstrikes. Stewart ‘frustrated’ after Nunes steps aside from Russia investigation. Sens. Hatch, Lee vote to abandon filibuster rules in push for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Happy Friday. At the end of his remarks about U.S. airstrikes in Syria, President Donald Trump broke precedent. He said: "God bless America and the entire world." While Ronald Reagan likely was the first president to use the phrase "God bless America" — and several have since, including George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — none have included "the entire world" in those blessings. It may seem like a simple shift in semantics, but the added phrase comes from a president who has adamantly pushed an "America first" agenda. "He seemed for the first time," says reporter Matthew Nussbaum, "to seize the responsibility all modern American presidents have taken on, as leader not just of the republic, but of the free world." [Politico]

Topping the news: Shortly after news of the airstrikes broke, Utah Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Chris Stewart commended the move. "The world should never tolerate the use of chemical weapons on anybody," Chaffetz said. "I’m proud of what the president did." [Trib]

-> Stewart, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said he was "frustrated" after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes stepped down from leading an investigation into Russia’s influence on the presidential election, calling the ethics complaint against Nunes "frankly absurd." [Trib]

-> Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee have previously condemned abandoning filibuster rules, but both voted with their party to do so in order to push through the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. [Trib] [DNews]

In other news: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints weighed in on the homeless shelter debate for the first time, declaring that "our response to those in need defines us as individuals and communities." [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Members of the LDS Church gathered at Salt Lake City International Airport in a show of solidarity for a woman who immigration agents deported from the United States despite her "exemplary" record. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch may be one of the only Republicans who likes IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, who House Republicans asked President Donald Trump to fire yesterday. In contrast, Rep. Jason Chaffetz has repeatedly sought the commissioner’s resignation and called for his impeachment. [APviaTrib]

-> Hatch and Rep. Chris Stewart introduced a bill that would make Utah’s Hurricane Sand Dunes a special recreation area, allowing the county to manage the land rather than the federal government and ensuring permanent off-highway vehicle access. [DNews]

-> Though some Utah Transit Authority officials say they welcome the up to three years of federal monitoring the agency agreed to under the nonprosecution agreement it signed this week, Legislative Auditor General John Staff did note that the oversight is "quite unusual." [DNews]

-> A Brigham Young University study found last year that Utah takes 60 percent longer than other parts of the country to send rape kit evidence to crime labs. Now, as Utah crime lab officials work to process over 500 sexual assault evidence kits, they say they’re optimistic they can reduce the backlog. [Trib]

-> Critics of a new reform package Jordan School District is considering that would funnel $10 million into teacher compensation say they worry the focus on entry-level and veteran faculty would come at the expense of mid-career employees. [Trib]

-> The amount of drugs seized in Salt Lake City increased 82 percent from 2015 to 2016, and alcohol and drug-related deaths increased 52 percent. Police Chief Mike Brown attributed these surges on a policy Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder implemented in early 2016 that he says restricts the department’s ability to interrupt bad behavior. [Trib]

-> Hurricane’s mayor pleaded guilty to amended criminal charges for illegally allowing deer hunting on a property he owns in southern Utah. [Trib]

-> Since 2015, a drought at the Great Salt Lake cost the state an estimated $45,000 in slip rental fees for boat owners to rent and park at the state-run marina. On Thursday, dozens of beached sailboats were back on the waters for the first time in two years after winter storms raised water levels at the lake. [APviaTrib]

-> The Securities and Exchange Commission announced fraud charges against the former treasurer of two Utah County companies and requested that he be barred from serving as an officer or director of any public company in the future. [Trib]

-> A ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of U.S. entry into World War I commemorated the 665 Utahns who lost their lives in the war and the 864 who were wounded. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Pat Bagley imagines Trump trying to solve the Chinese puzzle that is President Xi Jinping. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly says Hatch and Lee are familiar with the dark money backing Neil Gorsuch that they don’t bring up when they gush over the nominee. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke agrees that rumors about former presidential candidate Mitt Romney running for Senate are intriguing but outlines the reasons he won’t bet on it happening. [Trib]

Nationally: President Donald Trump’s administration authorized the first direct American assault on the Syrian government since its civil war began six years ago, launching dozens of cruise missiles Thursday at a Syrian airfield in retaliation for a chemical attack by the Middle Eastern country’s government that killed about 80 of its civilians Tuesday. [WaPost] [NBCNews] [PBSNews] [WaTimes]

-> Republicans invoked the nuclear option after Democrats filibustered Neil Gorsuch, voting to lower the threshold for advancing Supreme Court nominations from 60 votes to a simple majority. [NPR] [NYTimes] [TheHill] [CNN]

-> Rep. Devin Nunes temporarily recused himself from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. [NYTimes] [TheHill] [PBSNews] [NBCNews]

-- Courtney Tanner and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/tstevens95