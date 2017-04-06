News roundup: Republican senators disagree on ‘nuclear option’ to confirm Supreme Court nominee

Republican senators disagree on ‘nuclear option’ to confirm Supreme Court nominee. President Donald Trump’s approval rating declines in Utah. Former UTA board member indicted.

Happy Thursday. As Republican senators race toward the "nuclear option" to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, there’s some disagreement among leading members in the party about the fallout from changing the chamber’s rules. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, suggests adopting a simple majority vote to overcome a threatened filibuster by Democrats goes "back to what was the tradition in the Senate." Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., disagrees. "Idiot," he said, "whoever says that is a stupid idiot, who has not been here and seen what I’ve been through and how we were able to avoid that on several occasions." [WaPost]

Topping the news: A longtime pollster hypothesizes that Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken a hit to 47 percent in Utah due to shortcomings with the American Health Care Act and continuing news about Russian interference in the 2016 election. [Trib]

-> A former Utah Transit Authority board member was indicted on 12 counts of filing false declarations and concealing income in connection with his 2012 bankruptcy. [Trib]

-> After some bills failed to clear the Utah Legislature this past session that sought to reign in the UTA, some lawmakers are still set on pursuing stronger state oversight of the agency. [Trib][DNews] [Fox13]

Tweets of the day: From @PubliusDB: "You know how nice it is when you get through the day and no one has mentioned the latest Trump tweet? Me neither."

-> From @mattyglesias: "Just bought some cheddar cheese imported from Canada. Probably why Trump won. NAFTA killing our cheese jobs."

In other news: The Utah Department of Health will not include a question about sexual orientation on its annual joint federal-state survey about health risks after some Utah school districts threatened to not participate. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> Some Utahns with multiple spouses worry the state’s new bigamy statute will encourage prosecutors to start filing charges against them. [Trib]

-> Critics of Rocky Mountain Power’s latest 20-year strategic plan say elements of the proposal that omit pollution controls required under a contested 2016 EPA ruling would violate federal law. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said constructing a Sugarhouse precinct in coming years would cut down on response times and reduce wear and tear on vehicles. [Trib]

-> Riverton City Council voted unanimously to withdraw from the Salt Lake Valley Law Enforcement Service Area under the belief that leaving and contracting with the Unified Police Department instead will save money and provide better service. [Trib]

-> Park City Mayor Jack Thomas and five Park City council members have contributed $25,000 to the ongoing effort to purchase Bonanza Flats in an effort to save the 1,350-acre plot of private land from development. [DNews]

-> Teachers in the Jordan School District spoke in support of a a significant pay increase that would bring the lowest teacher salary to $40,000 a year. [ABC4]

-> A West Bountiful woman who was injured last month in a London terrorist attack that killed her husband spoke publicly for the first time about the incident. [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> As part of National Work Zone Safety Week, the executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation temporarily moved his desk to the middle of a busy highway work zone to encourage drivers to slow down and take extra care in construction areas. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> Pat Bagley considers a theory that the earth is actually a big ball of ice. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke urges Utah’s congressional delegation to choose principles over pandering and support the more than 10,000 Utahns who fall under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy and now face uncertain futures under the Trump administration. [Trib]

Nationally: Trump removed his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, from the National Security Council, reversing an earlier controversial decision that give him access to high-level meetings. [WaPost] [CNN] [PBSNews] [NYTimes]

-> Trump also shifted his stance on Syria, saying the chemical attack against civilians in the country "crossed a lot of lines." Though he did not offer specifics, his change of heart could potentially open the door to greater American involvement in the country’s conflicts. [CNN] [NYTimes] [NPR] [BBCNews]

-> Trump said former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice may have committed a crime when she requested the identities of Americans caught up in electronic surveillance of foreigners, though he offered no evidence for the allegation. [WaPost] [NYTimes] [TheHill] [CNN]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz votes and returns to Utah.

votes and returns to Utah. Rep. Mia Love participates in a financial institutions hearing, meets with businesses from the 4th Congressional District and consults with colleagues on tax reform.

participates in a financial institutions hearing, meets with businesses from the 4th Congressional District and consults with colleagues on tax reform. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox attends Snow College’s convocation ceremony and attends a luncheon with Snow College students and faculty.

attends Snow College’s convocation ceremony and attends a luncheon with Snow College students and faculty. State Auditor John Dougall takes a day trip to St. George and speaks at the Utah League of Cities and Towns conference. Later, he meets with the president of Southern Utah University and a business administrator and attends the Tooele County Republican Party organizing convention.

-- Courtney Tanner and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/tstevens95