News roundup: College students apply for internship with President Donald Trump

College students apply for internship with President Donald Trump. Utah senators advance Supreme Court nominee. D.C. residents form PAC to unseat Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Happy Tuesday. A beauty pageant contestant, a prolific critic on Twitter and a fan of Milo Yiannopoulos: These are a few of the college students applying for an internship in President Donald Trump’s White House. "I appreciate a man who can speak his mind," said Anna Kelly, a political science major at Auburn University. She later added: "My ultimate lifetime dream job would be to be press secretary, especially to learn from someone like Sean Spicer." It’s unclear how many unpaid interns will be selected for the summer program, but the Trump administration did add one new category to the application: social media. [Politico]

Topping the news: Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee joined other GOP senators in advancing Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, to the full Senate, which is expected to vote Friday. [Trib] [DNews]

-> D.C. residents have formed a PAC with the aim of ousting Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who they say has unjustly interfered with their local laws. [Trib]

-> Rep. Chris Stewart said Devin Nunes, the Republican leader of the House Intelligence Committee, acted appropriately when he personally met with White House sources to gain information and then briefed Trump. [ABC4]

Tweets of the day: From @delrayser: "SPICER: Here’s a $78k novelty check NPS: We’re a $3 billion agency, maybe just ask Congress to fund our budget? SPICER: YOU’RE WELCOME"

-> From @StephenAtHome: "GOP Senators may push through Neil Gorsuch with the ‘Nuclear Option,’ which also happens to be name of Trump’s bronzer."

In other news: A state audit of the Utah Department of Corrections’ sex-offender treatment program suggests "extensive" shortcomings. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> As the Utah State Board of Education considers privatizing a student information system, a separate state audit found that continuing to operate the system it currently uses is the least expensive option, with private vendors expected to cost as much as $7 million the first year. [DNews]

-> A new proposal under consideration by the Utah Navajo Trust Fund would transfer the title for a collection of 960 Anasazi artifacts to the state of Utah. [Trib]

-> After Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announced a new homeless resource center would be built in South Salt Lake, the city’s mayor is fighting two battles — one to aggressively oppose the shelter’s placement and another to make sure the city gets what it deserves to mitigate impacts if it does host the shelter. [DNews]

-> Some landlords who own questionable properties when it comes to building and health codes are benefitting from soaring prices on federally subsidized rentals. [Trib]

-> Though coal mines are closing around the country, a new one is expected to open in Emery County in a few months. The Price native opening the mine said Trump’s executive order lifting the federal moratorium on new coal leases is "a move in the right direction" and said he anticipates mining will survive under the president’s leadership. [DNews]

-> In a victory for new car sellers, a 5-0 decision from the Utah Supreme Court upheld a state law prohibiting electric automaker Tesla Motors from selling cars through a subsidiary to Utahns. Tesla, however, says it will continue to work with state lawmakers to ensure it can operate in the state without restrictions. [Trib] [ABC4] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> Equality Utah says it plans to talk with the attorney general’s office and the state board of education to ensure a law recently passed in the Legislature overturning the state’s ban on the "advocacy of homosexuality" is implemented in all of Utah’s school districts. [APviaTrib]

-> Utah is one of three states that currently sells 3.2 beer. As other states consider abandoning the product, Utah may be forced to do so as well. [Fox13]

-> Arches National Park announced its visitors can now pay ahead of time online and show their receipt to the gate ranger to get in — an effort to cut down on traffic jams outside the park. [Fox13]

-> Provo residents likely won’t be able to vote on a controversial $190 million bus rapid transit project after a 4th District judge upheld that the City Council’s approval was administrative rather than legislative and is therefore exempt from a referendum challenge. [Trib]

-> The Utah Military Academy will move to a newly-developing part of Lehi. [Fox13]

-> Former Utah Senate President Miles "Cap" Ferry died last week at age 84. Though Ferry was "a big deal on the national stage," he is remembered as a gentleman with no ego and a quiet but effective leader. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley argues it’s the Electoral College — not the people — who now have their say in who gets to be the next Supreme Court justice. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly plugs some great candidates for April Fools’ pranks — though not all of the episodes occurred on the first of the month. [Trib]

Nationally: Though Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has been barred from the White House over his human rights record since seizing power four years ago, President Donald Trump hosted the leader in an effort to "reboot" the relationship between the United States and Egypt. [PBSNews] [WaPost] [BBCNews] [NYTimes]

-> As Republicans advance Neil Gorsuch to the Senate, Democrats appear poised to filibuster the Supreme Court nominee. If the confrontation comes to a head, Republicans have said they will use the "nuclear option" and change longstanding rules to lower the voting threshold to a simple majority. [NYTimes] [NPR] [WaPost] [CNN]

-> Trump donated his presidential salary for the first quarter of the year on Monday — worth $78,333.32 — to the National Park Service, which faces major cuts under his first budget blueprint. [NBCNews] [CBSNews] [NYTimes] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz chairs an Oversight Committee hearing on the Department of Justice’s use of confidential informants, attends a meeting on public lands with various Utah and Idaho officials and votes.

chairs an Oversight Committee hearing on the Department of Justice’s use of confidential informants, attends a meeting on public lands with various Utah and Idaho officials and votes. Rep. Mia Love plans the week with House leadership, participates in a Monetary Policy and Trade Subcommittee meeting, attends a briefing on tax reform and meets with constituents.

plans the week with House leadership, participates in a Monetary Policy and Trade Subcommittee meeting, attends a briefing on tax reform and meets with constituents. Gov. Gary Herbert heads to a discussion about higher education and speaks with staff.

heads to a discussion about higher education and speaks with staff. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox attends the Aquatherm grand opening and a State Bonding Commission meeting.

attends the Aquatherm grand opening and a State Bonding Commission meeting. State Auditor John Dougall spends the day in his office reviewing draft reports and attends a lunch meeting.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Courtney Tanner and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/tstevens95