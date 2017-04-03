News roundup: Trump tweets criticism of Hillary Clinton

Trump tweets criticism of Hillary Clinton. Salt Lake County chooses a homeless shelter site. Rep. Chris Stewart hosts rowdy town hall.

Happy Monday. In a pair of early morning tweets, President Donald Trump revisited his criticisms of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. "Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking!" he posted. In another message, Trump questioned whether Tony Podesta, the brother of Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, was "paid big money" to have sanctions on Russia lifted. "Did Hillary know?" Trump asks. [Politico]

Topping the news: Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams chose a vacant lot in South Salt Lake at 3380 S. 1000 West as the site of a new homeless shelter. Though state officials say the selection is likely final, the city’s mayor has vowed to continue fighting to ensure the county upholds its promises. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Rep. Chris Stewart’s Friday town hall marked the first to be held in person by a member of Utah’s congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s rowdy event in February. Stewart’s was only slightly less raucous, with more than 1,000 audience members booing and jeering over his replies to questions about Russia, health care and a border wall. [Trib] [DNews][APviaKUTV] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> New documents obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune suggest that Salt Lake City and the Utah Transit Authority planned to install a 5-foot-tall chain-link fence to create a barrier between crowds of homeless people and shoppers at The Gateway mall. [Trib]

Tweet of the day: From @Lara_Schwartz: "So tired of Candy Crush invites from senators. Use your phones wisely."

Happy Birthday: To state Rep. Marie Poulson.

Condolences: Miles "CAP" Ferry, former Utah Senate president and longtime lobbyist, passed away over the weekend. He was 85. Ferry also served in the Utah House and served as agriculture commissioner and president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Opinion section: David R. Irvine, a Salt Lake City attorney and former Republican legislator, critiques his party on health care, arguing that President Donald Trump mostly doesn’t know what he’s talking about and that the GOP has sold out to wealthy individuals with policy objectives far removed from the lives of most Americans. [Trib]

-> Lynn R. Wester, the past president of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, expresses disappointment that the House tabled a bill that would have corrected problems with step therapy, where insurance companies can dictate to the doctor and patient what medicines they elect to cover. [Trib]

-> William F. Shughart II, a professor at Utah State University, says reprocessing nuclear waste is worth a second look and points to the Yucca Mountain project in Nevada to make his point. [Trib]

-> Megan McArdle, a Bloomberg View columnist and New York City native, said she found the oasis of the American Dream when she moved to Utah — one of the few places in the country that helps people move upward from poverty. [BloomgbergViewviaTrib]

-> Former state representative Holly Richardson derides the lack of civility at recent town hall and homeless shelter meetings, arguing that individuals need to become committed to expressing their views in ways that do not attack or denigrate others. [Trib]

-> Gregg Schultz, the founder of two political websites, urges Utah Democrats to employ a new strategy — voting in the Republican primary for "reasonable" candidates who fear challenges from the extreme right. [Trib]

-> Debra Oaks Coe, a member of the executive committee of the Utah Commission for LGBT Suicide Awareness and Prevention, outlines 10 steps she says anyone can take to address Utah’s increase in youth suicides, particularly with the LGBTQ population. [Trib]

-> Tribune columnist George Pyle contradicts the common Utah belief that the state is dominated by a particular religion and argues it would be a better place if The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had as much power to tell its followers what to do as people think it does. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley plays on a connection he sees between the "not in my backyard" sentiment from Draper residents on a homeless shelter site and President Donald Trump’s business ventures. [Trib]

-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb review the consequences of federal political actions in Utah on the state and local levels. [DNews]

In other news: After Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lifted a year-old moratorium on coal leasing on public land last week, an environmental justice organization filed a lawsuit against permits until a program review is complete. However, critics of the review say it would disrupt production at Utah mines and cost jobs. [Trib]

-> The Utah Department of Transportation prepared its wish list for how to spend the $1 billion the Legislature authorized to jump-start some big-ticket projects. On the list: construction of the $610 million West Davis Corridor freeway and conversion of Bangerter Highway in western Salt Lake County into a freeway. [Trib]

-> A new study from Envision Utah shows that almost half of the apartments and town homes built along the Wasatch Front and almost a third of office and retail development since 2010 have been within half of a mile from UTA TRAX and FrontRunner trains. [Fox13]

-> Though a new poll shows 32 percent of Utahns know a person who is addicted to opiates, barriers to treatment remain. [Trib]

-> Utah’s overall uninsured rate for healthcare fell to 11.6 percent in 2015, but the numbers still remain high by national standards and experts say Utahns still face obstacles to becoming insured — particularly in rural areas and depending on employment opportunities. [Trib]

-> About 75 people rallied at Pioneer Park on Saturday to support the homeless community in Salt Lake City. [Trib]

-> Cleanup crews spent three hours Friday morning clearing "public health hazards" from makeshift homeless camps near The Road Home in Salt Lake City, filling two dump trucks with trash, human waste, needles and blankets. [Trib]

-> A new downtown scene is coming to South Salt Lake, anchored by affordable housing near public transit. [Trib]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert issued a state of emergency in Box Elder and Cache counties, a key legal document that must be issued before the state can receive federal funds for recovery from February flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage. [Trib] [APviaKUTV]

-> Sens. Luz Escamilla and Jake Anderegg discuss the next steps for addressing the pay gap after two bills introduced during the 2017 legislative session fell short. [ABC4]

-> Students across the state will pay more for higher education next year after Utah’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to raise tuition by an average of 3.4 percent. [Trib] [APviaKUTV]

-> Riverton will vote this week on whether to pull out of the Salt Lake Law Enforcement Service Area in hopes that leaving and contracting with the Utah Police Department instead would save residents money and give the city more control over police staffing and operations. [Trib]

-> Blanding — a southern Utah town that has been dry for 50 years — will put a question about booze on the Nov. 7 ballot, asking residents if they are in favor of beer and wine sales within city limits. [Trib]

-> Google previously announced it was bringing Google Fiber Internet to Salt Lake City completely at its expense, but progress on the project two years later has been slow, and many residents have been left unhappy with their interactions with the corporation. [DNews]

-> Melissa Payne Cochran, who survived the London terror attack that killed her husband, remained Friday in a London hospital after surgery from her injuries but is making steady progress toward recovery. [Trib] [APviaABC4]

-> Though this year’s 24-hour fundraising blitz Love Utah Give Utah fell short of its $1.7 million goal, contributing donors still helped raise more than $1 million for nonprofits and charitable foundations across the state. [Trib]

-> In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, volunteers placed 16,000 blue flags throughout Washington Square Park to represent the 1 in 58 children who will be diagnosed with autism. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Philanthropist Pamela Atkinson was presented with the Legacy of Life award from the Intermountain Research and Medical Foundation. [DNews]

Nationally: Newly released ethics filings revealed the assets of members of President Donald Trump’s administration, which is considered now to be the wealthiest in United States history. [NYTimes] [NPR] [TIME] [WaPost]

-> The filings also show that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, will remain beneficiaries of a real estate and investment business empire worth up to $740 million — despite their senior roles as government employees. [NYTimes] [ABCNews]

-> Ahead of a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, Trump said the United States is ready to act unilaterally to restrain North Korea’s nuclear weapons program if China fails to address the situation. [BBCNews] [CNN] [WaTimes] [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz returns to D.C. and votes.

returns to D.C. and votes. Rep. Mia Love flies from Utah to D.C., attends a planning meeting with GOP members and votes.

flies from Utah to D.C., attends a planning meeting with GOP members and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert meets with members of The Eisenhower Group, talks with staff, chats with his leadership team and sits in on an economic summit planning meeting.

meets with members of The Eisenhower Group, talks with staff, chats with his leadership team and sits in on an economic summit planning meeting. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox attends an Eisenhower School of National Security event, meets with the governor and his leadership team and films a PSA on volunteerism month.

attends an Eisenhower School of National Security event, meets with the governor and his leadership team and films a PSA on volunteerism month. State Auditor John Dougall works in his office and meets separately with a state legislator and the director of the public employee health plan.

works in his office and meets separately with a state legislator and the director of the public employee health plan. President Donald Trump receives his daily intelligence briefing, welcomes and meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi of Egypt and later leads an expanded bilateral meeting with the president. In the afternoon, he meets with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

