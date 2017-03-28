News roundup: Trump tries to redirect Russia investigation

Trump tries to redirect Russia investigation. Salt Lake County councilwoman considers a bid against Sen. Orrin Hatch. Ann Romney hopes her son will run for Utah governor in 2020.

Happy Tuesday. In a series of tweets Monday night, President Donald Trump suggested that the House Intelligence Committee should investigate Bill and Hillary Clinton’s alleged connections to Russia — rather than those of his campaign advisers. The "Trump Russia story is a hoax," he wrote. Trump then listed uranium deals and paid speeches he believes the Clintons participated in, though there is no evidence to support the claims. The House committee is currently probing Russia’s potential interference in the 2016 election. [WaPost]

Topping the news: A former top aide to Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee and former teacher at Brigham Young University is now working as Trump’s staff secretary, interacting with the president multiple times a day in a role described as "a key nerve center of the White House." [Trib]

-> Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, a Democrat, is considering a run against Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch in 2018. [Trib]

-> In an appearance on the "Today" show, Ann Romney, wife of former Massachusetts governor and 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney, said another member of the family may enter the political arena: The couple’s third son, Josh, is considering a bid for Utah governor in 2020. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [APviaKUTV]

Tweets of the day: From @MEPFuller: "I’m not saying you absolutely can’t trust Devin Nunes, just that he *seems* like someone who’d fill up his Chipotle water cup with Sprite."

-> From @theonlyadult: "There’s an old Trump tweet for every current event."

In other news: Though Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said he’d rather see a repeal of the Affordable Care Act "done right" than "done quick," he suggests health care reform is not dead and is still "absolutely a necessity." [Trib]

-> After attending a ceremony where President Donald Trump signed a bill repealing federal land planning reforms, Herbert praised its passage. While at the White House, he also spoke to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke about rescinding Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> After Herbert signed a controversial bill lowering the blood-alcohol content limit for Utah drivers to 0.05, Park City’s Alpine Distilling company announced it will begin locally selling keychain breath analyzers in hopes "that having these devices makes it easier to be safe, law-abiding citizens, regardless of what the legal limit is." [Trib]

-> The Utah Highway Patrol said it will continue to enforce DUI laws as-is despite the new blood-alcohol content limit, ensuring the same number of legal hurdles to clear before an arrested. [Fox13]

-> Herbert signed off on a bill allowing research into medical marijuana that would determine its risks and benefits before attempting to pass legislation approving its broader use as a medicine. [APviaKUTV]

-> He also signed a bill designating Spiral Jetty on the shore of the Great Salt Lake an official state work of art, despite opposition from some lawmakers who questioned why the state should honor a sculpture made by a non-Utah artist. [APviaKUTV]

-> Family and friends of Kurt Cochran — the Utahn who was killed in last week’s attack in London and his wife injured — gathered in London, sharing in their loss and shock. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Salt Lake City Police Department is taking an innovative approach to addressing homelessness by employing caseworkers to help get people off the street and into drug treatment, temporary housing or transportation to out-of-state family who have agreed to take them in. [Trib]

-> Last night, residents and business owners railed against the proposed 3091 S. Main site, one of seven under consideration for a new homeless shelter in Salt Lake County. [Trib]

-> South Salt Lake representatives broke ground on the city’s planned $45 million, mixed-use development project near 2200 S. Main that will become the city’s new downtown area. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> The owners of Mountain West Hard Cider, Utah’s first hard-cider maker, say they may have to move some of their production into Nevada in order to make a profit because of what they call an outdated liquor markup system in the state. [Trib]

-> Officials say rising water levels, too few bidders and concerns about interrupting the spawning season of endangered June suckers contributed to the delay of a $1.3 million dredging project for the Utah Lake State Park Marina until after Labor Day. [Trib]

-> The Utah Bureau of Reclamation’s Provo area manager said some reservoirs in the state are already 99 percent full and the organization is currently preparing for high spring runoff. [Fox13]

-> St. George’s metro area is among the fastest growing in the nation, with a 3.8 percent average growth rate compared to an average of less than 1 percent nationwide. [ABC4]

-> The University of Utah announced plans to study a potential expansion of Rice-Eccles Stadium that will look at the market, costs and feasibility of such a project. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Students from colleges and universities across the state are competing in the Utah Entrepreneur Challenge for a cash prize that would help them get their startup ideas off the ground. [Trib]

-> Park City School District officials tabled a discussion on later start times for the school day, indicating they will wait until they have more information about costs associated with the potential change. [KUTV]

-> Paul Rolly suggests support for President Donald Trump may be requisite to land on a recent Newsmax list of the 50 most influential African-American Republicans — which may explain why Utah Republican Party Chairman James Evans made the cut and Rep. Mia Love did not. [Trib]

Nationally: As Congress grapples with its investigation into the Trump administration’s connections with Russia, the Senate Intelligence Committee plans to interview the president’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, about his meetings with the Russian ambassador in December. [NYTimes] [Politico] [CNN] [WaTimes]

-> The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said he made a secret visit to the White House last week to view intelligence files regarding surveillance of Trump associates by the U.S. intelligence community — casting doubt on the investigation’s independence. Though his admission triggered calls among Democrats for his removal as the committee’s chairman, he denied wrongdoing and dismissed calls to step down. [WaPost] [ABCNews] [TheHill] [PBSNews]

-> Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Trump administration will follow through on an executive order to withhold federal funds from "sanctuary cities" and states that choose not to comply with federal immigration laws. [NPR] [CNN] [WaPost] [NYTimes]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz chairs an Oversight Committee markup, meets Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, attends a meeting about the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration and votes.

chairs an Oversight Committee markup, meets Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, attends a meeting about the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration and votes. Rep. Chris Stewart sits in on a GOP conference meeting and speaks with representatives of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Congressional Western Caucus, the Epilepsy Foundation of Utah, the Utah Physical Therapy Association and the American Dental Association. He later talks with Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser.

sits in on a GOP conference meeting and speaks with representatives of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Congressional Western Caucus, the Epilepsy Foundation of Utah, the Utah Physical Therapy Association and the American Dental Association. He later talks with Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser. Rep. Mia Love heads to a meeting about affordable housing with the Utah Housing Delegation, meets with Utah’s senate leadership, discusses U.S.-Israeli relations with members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, attends a Western Caucus members meeting and listens in on a Financial Institutions Subcommittee meeting. Later she attends a Western Hemisphere Subcommittee hearing on Venezuela and votes.

heads to a meeting about affordable housing with the Utah Housing Delegation, meets with Utah’s senate leadership, discusses U.S.-Israeli relations with members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, attends a Western Caucus members meeting and listens in on a Financial Institutions Subcommittee meeting. Later she attends a Western Hemisphere Subcommittee hearing on Venezuela and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert spends the day reviewing bills.

spends the day reviewing bills. State Auditor John Dougall releases a state performance audit and attends a planning meeting with audit supervisors. He later heads to a lunch meeting with State Treasurer David Damschen and teleconferences with the attorney general’s office and the Department of Workforce Services.

releases a state performance audit and attends a planning meeting with audit supervisors. He later heads to a lunch meeting with State Treasurer David Damschen and teleconferences with the attorney general’s office and the Department of Workforce Services. State Treasurer David Damschen attends a lunch meeting with State Auditor John Dougall.

attends a lunch meeting with State Auditor John Dougall. President Donald Trump receives his daily intelligence briefing, hosts a listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police and signs an energy independence executive order. Later he meets with the secretary of state and the secretary of homeland security and hosts a reception for senators and their spouses.

