News roundup: Trump looks to reset after implosion of health care bill

Happy Monday. As Donald Trump nears the 100-day mark of his presidency, he’s looking to rebound from the short-lived attempt to overhaul Obamacare. But infighting and finger-pointing threatens to stumble him in making a comeback. According to staff in the administration, there’s a blame game taking over the White House. One aide said the press team has "done a disservice" in handling publicity. Another said the fault lies on Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser. "The various warring fiefdoms and camps within the White House are constantly changing and are so vast and complicated in their nature," said, in part, a former campaign aide to Trump. [Politico]

Topping the news: President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have sunk nationally, but a new Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows 54 percent of registered Utah voters somewhat or strongly approve of his job performance — up eight percent from January. [Trib]

-> At least 416 Utahns have died in custody since 2000. However, records show agencies vary in how they track and release information related to inmate deaths, which often remain clouded by a lack of information. [Trib]

-> A cache of emails The Salt Lake Tribune obtained from a public records request provide a glimpse into the ongoing discussions among homeless shelter collaborators — including consideration of an additional "overflow" shelter somewhere in Salt Lake City. [Trib]

-> Sen. Mike Lee was the lone member of Utah’s congressional delegation who cheered the pulling of the GOP health care bill. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

Opinion section: Robert A. Goldberg, a history professor at the University of Utah, calls Donald Trump the "conspiracy theorist in chief" and argues the president’s methods may come to threaten the values and rights America generally seeks to protect. [Trib]

-> Ed Rutan and Gary G. Sackett, members of the board of directors of the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah, say Reps. Rob Bishop and Mia Love have set aside their principle of states’ rights by co-sponsoring a bill that would allow concealed firearms to be carried across state lines. [Trib]

-> Bill Knowlton, the general counsel for Parley’s Partners in South Salt Lake, offers support for the Cantwell-Hatch Bill (SB548), which he says would aid affordable housing in Utah where one of the most significant challenges individuals and families experiencing homelessness face is a massive shortage of living units. [Trib]

-> Terry L. Sellers, a board-certified physician in the practice of addiction medicine, offers support for e-vapor products for recovering substance abusers and urges Utah’s congressional leaders to ease access to these products. [Trib]

-> Eric C. Ewert, a geography professor at Weber State University, argues that Utah’s elected officials are "hyperconservative, religious, wealthy, old white men" who don’t demographically represent the state and can’t represent the issues Utahns care about. [Trib]

-> Neylan McBaine, the CEO of the Seneca Council, argues Utah — which ranks among the states with lowest representation of elected female officials — could benefit from the presence of more women in its political bodies. [Trib]

-> Deborah A.P. Hersman, the president and CEO of the National Safety Council, says alcoholic impairment starts with the first drink and applauds Utah’s decision to lower the blood-alcohol content limit for its drivers. [Trib]

-> Utah Rep. Angela Romero and Ilse Knecht, the director of policy and advocacy for the Joyful Heart Foundation, celebrate Gov. Gary Herbert’s passage of a bill that will require testing of all rape kits in the state. [Trib]

-> As headlines of sexual violence continue to emerge, Scott Phelan, a law student at the University of Utah, says launching a conversation about the moral and legal obligation of bystanders is essential to combatting rape culture and other humanitarian crises around the globe. [Trib]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch says Democrats’ attacks on Supreme Court pick Neil

Gorush’s past decisions are standard attacks on any GOP nominee. [WSJ]

-> Tribune columnist George Pyle examines what he sees as the difference between a long-standing liberal insistence on the fluidity of truth and the new conservative credence of alternative facts. [Trib]

-> Robert Kirby imagines an eternal-marriage prenuptial agreement he says would help The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints make temple marriages more attractive to more people. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on "TrumpCare" and its supporters. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke outlines four steps Utah’s legislature should take to address flaws he sees in the new Utah law establishing the lowest drunk-driving threshold in the nation. [Trib]

-Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb review decisions the Legislature made this session on homelessness, alcohol and education funding. [DNews]

In other news: Before the House pulled its planned vote on a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Rep. Chris Stewart postponed his town hall in Utah so he could vote on the measure in Washington. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> Stewart’s town hall, rescheduled for Friday, will be the first to be held in-person by a member of Utah’s congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s raucous February event. A new Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows 92 percent of registered voters want their elected officials to host such forums. [Trib]

-> Fearing the passage of Trump’s health care bill, Utahns on Medicaid waited with bated breath to see the legislation’s outcome — and breathed a sigh of relief when it was tabled. [KUTV]

-> A mountain climber, a teacher, a politician, an environmentalist and the only three-term mayor in the modern history of Salt Lake City, Ted Wilson, now 76, says he’s retiring — for real this time. Take a look back on his life and accomplishments. [Trib]

-> Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and researchers from Westminster College ventured onto the 155-acre Gunnison Island in the Great Salt Lake to install cameras to observe the breeding and nesting behaviors of white pelicans and see whether predators have gained access to the area because of low water levels. [Trib]

-> Though Utah Gov. Gary Herbert had initially requested a bill that would remove the requirement for partisan diversity on dozens of state boards and commissions, he vetoed the legislation when it came to his desk on Friday. He did, however, sign 103 other bills into law. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> The governor signed 49 more bills on Saturday — including one requiring abortion providers to tell patients that a medication-induced abortion can sometimes be reversed and another that authorizes borrowing $1 billion to accelerate highway projects across the state. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13] [APviaKUTV]

-> Another of the bills Herbert signed on Saturday removes the requirement for Utahns to complete mandatory vehicle safety inspections. [Fox13]

-> Last week, Herbert signed into law a bill that would lower the age for obtaining a concealed-weapon permit from 21 to 18. But a new Tribune-Hinckley poll shows that women — the group the bill’s sponsor had in mind — oppose the legislation by more than a two-to-one margin. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Utah police say the law decreasing the blood-alcohol content limit to 0.05 could change how officers screen people for driving under the influence and may mean more training. [KUTV]

-> Democratic House Minority Leader Brian King shared his thoughts about Utah’s 2017 legislative session, including education funding, public lands, tax reform and his domestic violence gun bill. [ABC4]

-> Family and friends are grieving and making funeral plans for Kurt Cochran, a Utah man who was killed during a terror attack in London last week. [Trib]

-> About 100 musicians from Summerfest and Onion Street Studio, the music and rehearsal studio Cochran and his wife owned together, gathered to perform in his honor and speak about the pain his loss has caused. [Trib]

-> Ogden City is allowing a new homeless resource center to operate rent free in one of its old fire stations. [Fox13]

-> The Asian Association of Utah held a meeting at Glendale Middle School to advise immigrants of their rights and what to expect from Trump’s recent executive orders. [ABC4]

-> The Utah nonprofit group Women of the World looks to help immigrants assimilate to life in the U.S. [Trib]

-> Utah’s state Charter School Board voted not to take action in a legal dispute between Draper’s American Preparatory Academy and a neighboring industrial park. [Trib]

-> Vineyard’s Franklin Discovery Academy is under probation over concerns of student safety, operational dysfunction and financial mismanagement. [Trib]

-> The president of the Great Salt Lake Council for Boy Scouts of America says a new scouting leadership and service center opening in West Valley City will help make scouting opportunities more available to under-served communities. [Fox13]

-> Utah is the second most skeptical state toward global warming in the country. Some 43 percent of Utahns believe humans are the primary contributors to global warming compared to 53 percent nationwide. [Fox13]

-> A two-day symposium at the University of Utah focused on the effects of climate change and human pressure on water sources as droughts dry up the Southwest. [Trib]

-> Unified Fire Authority Station 123 became Mountain Town, USA — the site of a 6.5 magnitude earthquake — as part of a disaster-preparedness simulation that offered residents a trial run at community chaos. [Trib]

-> Sophia Hawes-Tingey announced her candidacy for Midvale mayor. If she wins, she would make history as the first transgender mayor of a Utah city. [ABC4]

-> Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill ruled that a police officer who last year fired at a man who he believed was pointing a gun at him was justified in using deadly force. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> A defendant in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ food stamp fraud case pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of aiding and abetting fraud. He will not serve any jail time, probation or pay a fine or restitution, but he will no longer be able to accept benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. [Trib] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Utah’s unemployment rate held steady from January at 3.1 percent, placing it among the lowest in the United States. [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> The Utah Microenterprise Loan Fund, a private nonprofit financial institution, aims to give its recipients a better foundation for making it with a new client service center that provides support and education to the small business owners it provides loans to. [Trib]

-> The Utah Division of Arts and Museums named Victoria Panella Bourns its new director effective this April. [DNews]

Nationally: After the GOP health care bill was pulled Friday, Republican leaders are now looking ahead to the next battle — this time over tax reform, which House Speaker Paul Ryan said will be more difficult now in the face of Friday’s defeat. [NPR] [BBCNews] [NYTimes] [PBSNews]

-> The State Department granted TransCanada a permit for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. President Donald Trump lauded the reversal of Obama administration policy as a vital jobs program, but environmentalists and opponents of the plan argue it will contribute to climate change. [WaTimes] [NPR] [NYTimes] [BBCNews]

-> Republican senators moved to dismantle Obama-era legislation, voting to dismantle internet privacy protections for consumers — meaning Verizon, Comcast or AT&T can continue tracking and sharing people’s browser and app activity without permission. [NYTimes] [CNN] [TheHill] [PBSNews]

Rep. Jason Chaffetz attends a brief about upcoming hearings and votes.

attends a brief about upcoming hearings and votes. Rep. Mia Love flies from Utah to Washington, attends a strategy meeting with staff, heads to a planning meeting with GOP members and votes.

flies from Utah to Washington, attends a strategy meeting with staff, heads to a planning meeting with GOP members and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert meets with federal officials in Washington.

meets with federal officials in Washington. State Auditor John Dougall spends the day in his office, attends a management meeting and speaks with State Treasurer David Damschen and the director of the division of finance.

spends the day in his office, attends a management meeting and speaks with State Treasurer David Damschen and the director of the division of finance. State Treasurer David Damschen meets with State Auditor John Dougall.

meets with State Auditor John Dougall. President Donald Trump receives his daily intelligence briefing and participates in a roundtable discussion with female small business owners. In the afternoon, he has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before signing bills.

