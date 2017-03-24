News roundup: GOP struggling to deliver on Obamacare repeal promise

GOP struggling to deliver on Obamacare repeal promise. Utah becomes first state with .05 blood-alcohol limit for drivers. Poll: 60% of Utahns want Chaffetz to probe Trump, Russia ties.

Happy Friday. For seven years, Republican politicians have made one overriding bargain with their conservative constituency, which was that they would repeal Obamacare as their first order of business if they ever had the power to do so. Now that they have the power, they still haven’t found a way to make good on that promise. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Utah became the first state in the country to lower the blood-alcohol limit for drivers from 0.08 to 0.05 after Gov. Gary Herbert signed the controversial bill yesterday, though he said he anticipates tweaks before it takes effect on Dec. 30, 2018. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> A new Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows 60 percent of Utah’s registered voters think Chaffetz should use his power as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to investigate President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and its possible interference with the U.S. presidential election. [Trib]

-> As Rep. Chris Stewart’s town-hall meeting tonight in Salt Lake City draws closer, a separate Tribune-Hinckley poll shows Utahns overwhelmingly want their Congress members to hold these live in-person meetings with constituents. [Trib]

-> Friends and family are mourning a Utah man who was killed and his wife seriously hurt during a London terror attack on Wednesday by an ISIS-inspired, British born-terrorist who plowed through pedestrians with a car. The couple was on a trip for their 25th wedding anniversary. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

Tweets of the day: From @jameshamblin: "Who among us hasn’t written something the night before it’s due despite having 8 years notice and millions of lives hanging in the balance."

-> From @aedwardslevy: "has anyone told Trump bills can’t pass via the Electoral College"

-> From @sam_baker: "I get where you’re coming from but just to be safe I’ll be saving my ‘I thought Trump was a good negotiator’ jokes until after the vote"

Happy Birthday: Today to Allison Leavitt, communications director for Rep. Chris Stewart, and Sunday to Rep. Jason Chaffetz, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman and former district attorney Lohra Miller.

Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporters Benjamin Wood and Thomas Burr, columnist Paul Rolly and senior managing editor Matt Canham join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings and drunk driving laws. Listen at kcpw.org or tune in to KCPW or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast from 9-10 a.m.

In other news: Gov. Herbert signed controversial gun legislation, including one bill that would allow adults aged 18 to 21 to carry a concealed firearm. [Trib] [Fox13] [DNews]

-> The Senate voted along party lines for a bill sponsored by Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee that would repeal Internet privacy protections approved by the Federal Communications Commission days before Trump won the election. [CNNWireviaFox13]

-> Lee and Hatch also reintroduced a resolution calling on the State Department to continue investigation into the 2004 disappearance of a Brigham Young University student in China and to prioritize the issue as the Trump administration forms its policy for the Asia-Pacific region. [DNews]

-> Members of the committee that will provide a site recommendation to the state for a new homeless resource center say they aren’t seeing a clear answer after hearing from hundreds of South Salt Lake and West Valley residents in protest of all the site options. [DNews]

-> Representatives of the Jordan School District’s board and education association are nearing an agreement on a package of salary reforms that would take $10 million from a pool of emergency funding to increase teacher salaries in an attempt to attract, retain and reward educators. [Trib]

-> The state charter school board is set to discuss whether to intervene in the conflict over a road access property dispute on behalf of Utah Charter Academies — setting the stage for an unprecedented and controversial action by the unelected advisory panel to the Utah Board of Education. [Trib]

-> Draper City Council members voted to grant the developer of a controversial proposed housing project a 90-day extension on his $8 million contract to purchase 110 acres. [Trib]

-> Critics are questioning whether Salt Lake City Councilman Stan Penfold is letting his elected position get in the way of his work at the Utah AIDS Foundation and are circulating a position demanding an immediate review of his performance and the need for "clear rules" to separate his duties for the city from those for the agency. [Trib]

-> In the five months since the Eccles Theatre opened in Salt Lake City, businesses in the area have experienced an uptick in sales. [KUTV]

-> Nate Silver, the editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight, spoke about the manipulability of data and gave tips on how to read data accurately at Domo’s Domopalooza conference in Salt Lake City as the keynote speaker. [DNews]

-> Utah’s population grew 10.4 percent from 2010 to 2016 and has now topped 3 million residents for the first time, according to the U.S. Census. [Fox13]

-> Robert Kirby isn’t a doctor, but he does have a variety of home remedies for common ailments. (Use at your own risk.) [Trib]

-> Recounting the story of a woman at Sugar House Park who kicked a man’s dog into a swift-moving stream and screamed, "Go back to Mexico," Paul Rolly asks, "What has happened to us?" [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke shares what he learned about blood-alcohol content limits after getting legally drunk and taking a field sobriety test and Breathalyzer test at the Salt Lake Tribune’s offices. His main takeaway? The new DUI standard is an unworkable and unnecessary step for the state. [Trib]

Nationally: President Donald Trump indicated he was done negotiating on a measure to replace the Affordable Care Act and issued an ultimatum to House Republicans last night: Either vote to approve the bill today or he’ll move on to other legislative priorities and Obamacare will stay. [NYTimes] [CNN] [NBCNews] [WaPost]

-> Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer vowed to lead his party to filibuster the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch. If they do, Senate Republicans say they would try to use the "nuclear option" to make it impossible for Democrats to hold the nominee to a 60-vote threshold, allowing approval of Gorsuch with a simple majority. [WaPost] [TheHill] [NYTimes] [NPR]

-> The Trump administration added new security checks in the vetting process for certain "population sets" of non-citizens seeking visas, which includes a review of social media accounts of applicants who are suspected of terrorist ties. [NYTimes] [TheHill] [APviaPBSNews]

