News roundup: GOP health care bill looks doomed in the Senate

Happy Wednesday. While the focus on replacing the Affordable Care Act has been on the House, and whether enough Republicans will vote for their own bill, the bigger problem the GOP faces is in the Senate where the push is likely to end. Several GOP senators, including Utah’s Mike Lee, are opposed to the plan but Republican leaders are sticking with the plan to vote next week to jam through legislation before opposition has time to bubble up. [Politico]

Topping the news: Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has met with multiple groups in the past few days opposed to a measure awaiting his signature that would lower the blood-alcohol content level for Utah drivers. Meanwhile, his office has fielded at least 1,555 phone calls urging a veto on the measure and 166 in support of the bill. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> On day two of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Orrin Hatch has emerged as a top cheerleader for the nominee. Sen. Mike Lee, also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also quizzed Gorsuch in a kind way. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz now has another contender the 2018 midterms: Republican Damian Kidd, who joins local physician Kathryn Allen, a Democrat, in the race. [DNews]

In other news: Nearly two dozen protestors who gathered outside the Wallace Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City called on Sens. Hatch and Lee to push back against some of the recent policies from President Donald Trump’s that they say have or could change their lives for the worse. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Salt Lake City School district voted unanimously for a resolution directing employees to reject efforts to enforce federal immigration law on school grounds in most cases and to avoid collecting or maintaining information on the immigration status of individual students. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says she’s worried that Trump’s proposed budget cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development would be felt locally, since the city gets nearly $6 million a year from the department. [ABC4]

-> Take a look at the 51 bills Herbert passed into into law yesterday. [Fox13]

-> In an effort to enhance education programs in the state to meet industry needs in the private sector, create career pathway programs and provide students with work-based learning opportunities, Herbert announced that $2.1 million in grants would be available to Utah’s public education institutions. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> The land trust board that owns much of the real estate in two polygamous towns on the Utah-Arizona line is seeking to take control of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ meetinghouse with a lawsuit alleging the church is using the property to "further criminal activity and other disruptive, non-religious purposes." [Trib]

-> West Jordan City Councilman Jeff Haaga — a controversial figure who last year came under fire when he was charged with a hit and run misdemeanor after drinking at a local tavern — resigned his position yesterday, citing "personal family matters." [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> After a pair of audits raised allegations of misuse of public money and possible criminal wrongdoing by former officials of the Unified Fire Authority, the board responsible for overseeing the agency has adopted three resolutions in an effort to target recommended actions outlined in the audits. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake City will pay $1.5 million to help save Bonanza Flats, a parcel in Wasatch County, from a future as a gated resort. A collection of local governments, private entities and concerned residents are now $3.5 million shy of saving the land. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Opponents of a plan for a 3-mile stretch of pavement in a portion of Sandy’s Dimple Dell Regional Park delivered 6,400 signatures and a survey of 494 people also against the proposal to the Salt Lake County Council and Mayor Ben McAdams. [Trib]

-> A new court filing in the ongoing Federal Election Commission case into imprisoned St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson and former Utah Attorney General John Swallow says the former will deny the latter’s involvement in illegal campaign contributions. [DNews]

-> A Utah man and his elderly mother have given people in need a place to stay for years, but their neighbors say they’ve noticed lately that his ‘hostel for the homeless’ and its tenants don’t seem as safe anymore, leading Orem police to crack down on the home. [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Utah is the only state in the country that tracks deadly SWAT raids, which a New York Times article says are leaving a "trail of blood" across the United States. [KUTV]

-> Amid growing numbers of opioid overdoses across the state, a Provo City police officer became the first in his department to successfully revive someone who had overdosed on narcotics with Narcan nasal spray. [KUTV]

-> The U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded Rep. Mia Love its annual Spirit of Enterprise award, calling her a "dependable advocate of business" and lauding her voting record for legislation that helps grow the state’s economy. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Pat Bagley offers his take on the three branches of government: the Trump family, white nationalism and Russia. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly says legislation that would lower Utah’s blood-alcohol content level has some priests in the Greek Orthodox Church worried about being over the legal limit after they drink wine as part of a religious ceremony — which he says shows that some religious liberties are not considered as sacred as others are in the Utah Legislature. [Trib]

Nationally: As House Republican leaders struggled to pick up votes for a bill looking to replace the Affordable Care Act, Trump reportedly threatened wavering lawmakers in his party with political payback if they failed to vote in favor of the legislation. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [NBCNews] [Politico]

-> At his confirmation hearing, Gorsuch refused to say how he would rule on issues including abortion, gun rights and the travel ban, but said he would hold Trump accountable, if needed. "No man is above the law," he said. [NYTimes] [CNN] [WaPost] [NPR]

-> The United States and the Great Britian will soon begin banning laptops from cabin baggage on flights from certain countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Some officials say the ban is a counterterrorism effort after intelligence that the Islamic State is developing a bomb hidden in portable electronics. [BBC] [NYTimes] [WaPost] [TIME]

