News roundup: GOP adds sweeteners to Obamacare replacement to buy votes

GOP adds sweeteners to Obamacare replacement to buy votes. FBI director confirms Russia probe includes allegations of Trump ties. Hatch, Lee back Supreme Court nominee.

Happy Tuesday. In Washington, they’re called sweeteners. To buy votes, you add a few concessions to hold outs, hoping they’ll climb aboard and support your bill. Republicans criticized Democrats for adding some of those to the Affordable Care Act but are now looking at their own to assuage wary members of their own side to support the GOP replacement. One amendment includes perks for restive conservatives who wanted optional work requirements and block granting in Medicaid, as well as a potential olive branch to wary centrists who demanded more help for older Americans to buy insurance. [Politico]

Topping the news: While the FBI director confirmed that it is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and its ties to President Donald Trump, under questioning from Rep. Chris Stewart, the director said the ongoing investigation doesn’t necessarily indicate wrongdoing from the current administration. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [NYTimes] [NBCNews] [NPR] [CNN]

-> Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee voiced support for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and urged the Senate not to politicize his hearing. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Lee wanted more robust alterations to the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, but after officials from Trump’s administration reportedly told him negotiations are done and the bill should be voted on as-is, his office says he plans to stick with his promised vote against the measure. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @eliotnelson: "Wow a prepper company is running ads on MSNBC. u ok, liberals?"

-> From @weknowwhatsbest: "Hawaii wouldn’t let me bring even a house plant there. Next time I’m going to bring an unvetted Syrian refugee and have him hold the plant."

-> From @Kasparov63: "The house is on fire, Trump is running around with a box of matches, and the GOP demands to know who called the fire department."

In other news: If Trump’s proposal to eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities were to succeed, those in leadership positions in Utah’s arts and humanities organizations say the impact in the state would be major. [DNews]

-> Senior citizens who live in Alpine worry about a proposed 17.90 percent cut of the Department of Health and Human Services, which provides most of the government support for the "Meals on Wheels" program. In 2016, the program provided 135,000 meals to 1,300 different seniors in the state. [Fox13]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert approved another 79 mostly minor bills passed by this year’s Legislature, including one striking the prohibition against the "advocacy of homosexuality" in Utah classrooms. He has now signed into law 183 of 535 bills. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> A group called Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education is beginning the process to put medical marijuana measures on the 2018 ballot for Utah voters. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake County is considering three sites for homeless shelters in West Valley City. But if they move forward with a proposal, City Manager Wayne Pyle said the city would respond with litigation — though a new state law would allow the county to place a shelter within a city’s borders without its approval. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> The Department of Workforce Services says a proposal to replace an at-capacity 1,100-bed shelter with three smaller shelters housing between 600 and 700 beds total may provide fewer traditional shelter beds but would offer the same amount of bed "equivalents." [Trib]

-> Ogden and its school district are completing a fence around the Odyssey Elementary School playground to prevent homeless traffic, though the school’s principal says some individuals have still stopped to talk to the children through the fence. [Fox13]

-> Though a mentoring program for new teachers in Utah’s public schools has been shown to boost staff retention rates, it recently lost its $400,000 in state funding. However, the Salt Lake School District president said the program will stay alive in some form — though not without some painful choices. [Trib]

-> The Salt Lake City School Board is scheduled to address a proposed safe school resolution that would affirm its policy not to inquire about a student’s immigration status or that of their parents or guardians as part of its admissions process. [DNews]

-> Provo City officials named an interim police chief the mayor said has "the leadership, service history, skills and respect of the department and our community" after the former chief resigned last week amid sexual assault allegations. [Trib] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Construction crews began a $125 million renovation project on the Vivint Smart Home Arena yesterday morning, renovating the venue "with an eye for comfort and style" in an attempt to enhance the fan experience. [Fox13]

-> Though the rate of youth opioid overdose deaths is down across the nation, it is holding steady in Utah. [KUTV]

-> Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they pulled over 1,893 vehicles, arrested 38 drivers for driving under the influence and responded to zero alcohol-related crashes or fatalities on state roads . [Fox13]

-> Pat Bagley offers his take on how Republicans are treating Trump’s ties to Russia’s election hacking. [Trib]

Nationally: In an attempt to close in on the support needed to replace the Affordable Care Act, Trump hit the road for Louisville, Ky., to rally for the legislation. Meanwhile, the House Freedom Caucus said it wouldn’t take an official stance against the bill, though some members expressed confidence there are enough concerns with the measure that it would not pass. [ABCNews] [CBSNews] [Politico] [CNN]

-> Here’s the count of where the bill stands right now. [NYTimes]

-> Trump, two months into office, took to the campaign trail again Monday to speak to a rally designed to refresh the president with a crowd of exuberant supporters. [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz heads to a GOP conference meeting with Trump and chairs an Oversight Committee hearing on wasted money at the Department of Defense before conducting a roundtable discussion on Census cybersecurity.

heads to a GOP conference meeting with Trump and chairs an Oversight Committee hearing on wasted money at the Department of Defense before conducting a roundtable discussion on Census cybersecurity. Rep. Chris Stewart attends a House Intelligence Committee briefing and a GOP conference meeting before receiving the U.S. Chamber’s ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ award. Later, he meets with county commissioners, the Utah Podiatrists, the Utah Bankers Association, the Utah Water Districts and the Utah State Board of Education.

attends a House Intelligence Committee briefing and a GOP conference meeting before receiving the U.S. Chamber’s ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ award. Later, he meets with county commissioners, the Utah Podiatrists, the Utah Bankers Association, the Utah Water Districts and the Utah State Board of Education. Rep. Mia Love meets with members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, focuses on constituent concerns with the Six County Association of Governments and attends a Financial Institutions Subcommittee hearing. Later, she attends meetings with Utah Bankers, the Utah State Board of Education, and constituents regarding water use and tax reform before voting.

meets with members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, focuses on constituent concerns with the Six County Association of Governments and attends a Financial Institutions Subcommittee hearing. Later, she attends meetings with Utah Bankers, the Utah State Board of Education, and constituents regarding water use and tax reform before voting. Gov. Gary Herbert meets with the Salt Lake Restaurant Association and the Utah Restaurant Association and makes a Talent Ready Utah announcement on the Capitol Rotunda. Later, he speaks with legislators and attends a monthly meeting with Attorney General Sean Reyes before meeting with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association. Then, he reviews bills and presents the Governor’s Business Friendly City Recognition award to Roosevelt, Utah.

meets with the Salt Lake Restaurant Association and the Utah Restaurant Association and makes a Talent Ready Utah announcement on the Capitol Rotunda. Later, he speaks with legislators and attends a monthly meeting with Attorney General Sean Reyes before meeting with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association. Then, he reviews bills and presents the Governor’s Business Friendly City Recognition award to Roosevelt, Utah. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox heads to a meeting with the Utah Rural Telecom Association in the morning and attends the Sterling Scholars Awards program in the evening.

heads to a meeting with the Utah Rural Telecom Association in the morning and attends the Sterling Scholars Awards program in the evening. State Auditor John Dougall spends the day in his office.

spends the day in his office. President Donald Trump meets with the Republican House Conference at the Capitol. Later, he returns to the White House and receives his daily intelligence briefing before signing S. 442 and hosting a legislative affairs group meeting. In the evening, he heads to the National Building Museum and makes remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner before returning to the White House.

