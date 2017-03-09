News roundup: Statue of Liberty goes dark before women’s strike

Statue of Liberty goes dark before women’s strike. Jon Huntsman named ambassador to Russia. State lawmakers try to woo back Outdoor Retailer show with $1 million.

Happy Thursday. When the Statue of Liberty went dark for several hours Tuesday night, many attributed it to solidarity with the Day Without A Woman strike. "Lady Liberty got the memo," joked organizers of the movement. The National Park Service, though, says it was less political and more of a "technical glitch" due to work on an emergency generator. [LATimes]

Topping the news: Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman accepted a role in the new administration as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Russia - a position now looked at as one of White House’s most challenging as investigations begin into potential Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [APviaKUTV]

-> In response to the Outdoor Industry Association’s decision to move its conventions out of Utah, state legislative budget writers added $1 million to the year’s final bill as an incentive for the retailers to stay. [Trib] [APviaKUTV]

-> The blood-alcohol limit for Utah drivers is likely to become the toughest in the nation after lawmakers approved a measure to decrease the limit from 0.08 to 0.05. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [APviaKUTV] (More news from the Legislature below)

Tweets of the day: From @laurenduca: "Listen, for all of the criticism, you have to admit that @realDonaldTrump’s cabinet was remarkably well prepared for # ADayWithoutAWoman"

-> From @RobertGehrke: "I thought it was A Day Without Women at the #utleg today, but then realized it’s just Wednesday. #ImKidding #SortOf #NotALotOfWomen"

-> From @BjaminWood: ".@waynenieder just said ‘3rd Nephi’ instead of reading ‘3rd Substitute’ in a bill title. #LDS"

In other news: After Rep. Jason Chaffetz told CNN that Americans may have to choose between a new iPhone and health insurance, a Democrat who may run against him in 2018 saw a spike in donations and popularity. [DNews]

-> Mexico — Utah’s fourth-largest international export partner and second-largest international import partner — brings hundreds of millions of dollars into the state each year. However, the tense political climate between the U.S. and Mexico may put Utah’s economy at risk, according to trade experts. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Nearly 200 Utah women gathered outside the state Capitol to participate in a nationwide strike that encouraged women to skip work to demonstrate their value in the function of society. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [APviaKUTV]

-> A new report from STAT, a news organization affiliated with The Boston Globe, has raised questions about a "suspicious" donation to the University of Utah where the donor’s companies apparently drew significant benefits after the contribution. [Trib]

-> The Salt Lake County Council voted to support the creation of a Central Wasatch Commission, which will work to carry out the goals of the Mountain Accord to protect the "water, lands, environment, recreational opportunities [and] economic prosperity" of Utah’s canyons. [Trib]

-> In order to work out the details and gather more input, the Salt Lake City Board of Education decided not to pass a resolution that would outline what school district employees can do to protect students from immigration officials. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley jokingly warns against the "dangerous" immigrants that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is targeting. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke criticizes the projects lawmakers choose to spend state money on instead of fully funding a bill that would test all rape kits. [Trib]

From the Hill: Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is expected to sign a new alcohol-reform bill that cleared its last major legislative hurdle. Among the proposed changes are increased price markups for alcoholic beverages and options for separating diners from bars aside from the "Zion Curtain." [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Amidst the threat of a lawsuit from Equality Utah over a state code prohibiting the advocacy of homosexuality in public schools, the Senate advanced a bill to strike down the language. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> Though legislation that would require the testing of all rape kits received only half the funding it had originally sought, the bill’s sponsor said she was "ecstatic" it passed and called its approval a "victory for everyone." [Trib]

-> Under a bill that has backing from both House and Senate leadership, a Salt Lake County community may soon wind up with the state’s largest homeless facility — without the choice to opt out of selection. [Trib]

-> The Senate voted to approve a school grading reform bill that would place greater emphasis on student performance growth and would consider metrics beyond standardized test scores when calculating grades. [Trib]

-> A grant program that would support kindergarten enrichment programs to help struggling students gain the skills they need to perform on grade level by third grade received final approval in the Senate. [DNews]

-> A bill that would make changes to the governance and operations of the Utah High School Activities Association — including the reduction of its governing board, the creation of an independent appeals board and the requirement of compliance with state open meetings and records laws — is headed for its final hurdle in the Legislature. [DNews]

-> Legislation that would reform Utah’s juvenile justice laws aims to keep youths out of detention programs in favor of home-based counseling. [Trib]

-> A bill that would broaden a sales tax exemption for Utah refineries that move toward production of cleaner-burning gasoline is on its way to Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk after passing unanimously in the House. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Outdoor enthusiasts may soon have the opportunity to purchase an insurance-like card that would prevent them from footing the bill in a search and rescue operation under legislation that advanced out of a Senate committee. [ABC4]

-> The Senate voted to approve a bill that would end the requirement for all noncommerical vehicles to undergo regular safety inspections and would increase the cost of vehicle registrations by $1 to fund Utah Highway Patrol efforts. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The House approved a bill that would rework formulas for automatic gas taxes, kickstarting increases that otherwise may not have begun for another decade. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Motorcyclists will likely be required to wear helmets until age 21 under a new bill headed to the governor’s desk for further consideration. [DNews]

-> Lawmakers approved a bill to increase bonding for the new Utah State Prison by $100 million, expanding the total cost of the project to $575 million. [DNews]

-> The sponsor of a final-hour bill that would threaten Salt Lake City’s control over development of 3,500 acres next to the site of the new Utah State Prison says the bill is unlikely to get off the ground. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Legislation that would allow medical marijuana research in Utah now heads to the governor for his signature or veto. [DNews]

-> Senators voted down a proposal to spend $350,000 to give Utah lawmakers a refresher course on federalism — the constitutional relationship between states and the federal government. [Trib] [DNews]

Nationally: Hawaii’s attorney general became the first to challenge President Donald Trump’s revised executive order addressing immigration and travel. [NYTimes] [NPR] [WaPost] [CNN]

-> Several doctors, hospitals and insurers have voiced dissent of the Republican health care plan. [WaPost] [NYTimes] [CNN]

-> Women across the United States and the world rallied against President Donald Trump’s administration on International Women’s Day by wearing red, skipping work and refusing to spend money. [NYTimes] [NBCNews] [NPR] [PBSNews]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz chairs an Oversight Committee hearing about the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, meets with students from the University of Utah and votes.

chairs an Oversight Committee hearing about the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, meets with students from the University of Utah and votes. Rep. Mia Love heads to a planning meeting with members of the Financial Services Committee, speaks with University of Utah students and casts her vote. Later, she meets with constituents and an anti-abortion caucus.

heads to a planning meeting with members of the Financial Services Committee, speaks with University of Utah students and casts her vote. Later, she meets with constituents and an anti-abortion caucus. Gov. Gary Herbert chats with lawmakers, speaks to the media, hosts a staff dinner and addresses the Utah House of Representatives and Senate at midnight.

chats with lawmakers, speaks to the media, hosts a staff dinner and addresses the Utah House of Representatives and Senate at midnight. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox receives an update on the Legislature before heading to a discussion on boards and commissions.

receives an update on the Legislature before heading to a discussion on boards and commissions. State Auditor John Dougall holds meetings, reviews draft audit reports and celebrates the final day of the legislative session.

holds meetings, reviews draft audit reports and celebrates the final day of the legislative session. President Donald Trump receives his daily intelligence briefing, leads a listening session with CEOs of small banks and attends a legislative affairs lunch regarding the federal budget. Later, he meets with former Secretary of Commerce Pete Peterson, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and CIA Director Mike Pompeo before delivering remarks to the Senate Youth Program.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Courtney Tanner and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/tstevens95