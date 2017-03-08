News roundup: Trump tweets about ‘tremendous respect for women’

Trump tweets about ‘tremendous respect for women.’ Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch, Mike Lee disagree on Republican health care plan. Rep. Jason Chaffetz suggests poorer Americans may have hard choices to make when it comes to insurance.

Happy Wednesday. Early in the morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that he has "tremendous respect for women." Though he made the comment to commemorate International Women’s Day, it’s a sentiment he’s expressed at least 20 others times since the start of his 2016 campaign. "I have great respect for women," he said in June. And in October: "Nobody has more respect for women than I do." The discord? In the past, Trump has used the phrases "a fat pig," "a dog" and "a slob" to describe various women. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Utah Sen. Mike Lee called the new Republican health care bill "a missed opportunity and a step in the wrong direction." The state’s other senator, Orrin Hatch, disagrees; he said it "represents a significant improvement over Obamacare." [Trib] [DNews]

-> Rep. Jason Chaffetz faced criticism on social media after his remarks that low-income individuals may have to make a choice between their health care and an iPhone. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman met with Hatch at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Huntsman declined to comment on whether he would run against Hatch in 2018 or whether he’s in the running for a post in President Donald Trump’s administration. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @rgay: "My broken ankle cost $117,000 so that’s around 234 iPhones @jasoninthehouse."

-> From @StuPolitics: "President Trump says he is seeing support from ‘everybody.’ Really. He said ‘everybody.’ Not many. Not most. Everybody."

In other news: Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff filed a federal misconduct complaint against state and federal agents, who he says lied "time and time again" to secure search warrants in the public corruption investigation that resulted in criminal charges against him in 2014. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch praised the Senate for passing legislation repealing a Bureau of Land Management rule, which he says shifted "decision-making authority away from states and local communities to bureaucrats." [Fox13]

-> Utah officials and several counties are pushing to hurry along a settlement between the BLM and environmentalists over travel routes through federally managed lands. [Trib]

-> Patagonia, an outdoor clothing and gear company, teamed up with Google to create and release a new film series called "This is Bears Ears National Monument" — an effort to save the designation from rescission. [DNews] [KUTV]

-> Salt Lake’s City Council issued a statement urging the organizers of the Outdoor Retailer show, which announced its departure from Utah last month, to reconsider their decision. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> The council also completed a $42,000 yearslong project to light historic Washington Square with the flip of a switch that turned on more than 90 new fixtures. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley looks at the "choices" available in the GOP’s new health care reform bill. [Trib]

From the Hill: Utah lawmakers finalized a series of budget bills in which lawmakers awarded the bulk of state revenues — nearly $230 million, says Utah Gov. Gary Herbert — to public education. [Trib] [DNews]

-> After several tax reform initiatives have died in the Legislature over recent days, Utah Herbert says he expects to have a good tax policy for the state by the end of the next legislative session. [Trib] [ABC4] [APviaKUTV]

-> Some have questioned the breakneck speed of two big borrowing proposals making their way through the Legislature — one seeking to accelerate state highway projects and another looking for extra money for the new state prison. [Trib]

-> After lengthy debate, the House voted in favor of a measure to suspend school grades for one year and expand the practice to place greater emphasis on student improvement beyond standardized test scores. [Trib] [DNews]

-> In an attempt to address the state’s teacher shortages, both the House and the Senate have approved a bill that would provide bonus incentives to top-performing instructors who work in high-poverty schools. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Senate voted in favor of a bill that would direct the Utah Board of Education to review federal mandates and determine whether those programs align with state goals. [Trib]

-> Legislation that would allow people to sue pornographers for damage to minors — sponsored by Sen. Todd Weiler, who last year spearheaded efforts to establish porn as a public health crisis in the state — received approval in the House after approximately 90 seconds of debate. [Trib]

-> A bill will head to Herbert’s desk for his signature or veto that looks to toughen penalties for prostitution-related crimes. [DNews]

-> The Senate approved a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to test all the rape kits they receive within 30 days of submission. [DNews]

-> The House approved a measure to remove the language from Utah’s code that bans advocacy of homosexuality in public classrooms. [Trib]

-> A bill initially seeking to reform governance of the Utah Transit Authority passed through the House in a watered-down state. The bill will instead make tweaks that require its citizens advisory board to include at least some service users and require it to complete and make public a cost-benefit analysis on transit-oriented developments. [Trib]

-> The Senate joined the House in a vote to approve a bill permitting the study of marijuana for medical use and create a review board to consider potential recommendations for future policy. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> The House approved a measure that would allow the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to keep $1 million of its growing profits from state liquor stores to fund employee salaries and incentives, capital and equipment purchases and technology upgrades. [Trib]

-> Street-legal all-terrain vehicles may soon be allowed on Salt Lake County streets with a posted speed limit below 50 mph under a bill that earned approval in the Senate. [Trib]

-> The 2017 legislative session comes to a close Thursday at midnight. So far, the House and the Senate have passed 315 bills, including 14 Herbert has already signed. [DNews]

Nationally: Republican leaders are facing revolt from within their own party and from powerful conservative groups over their plan to restructure American health care. [NYTimes] [Politico] [ABCNews]

-> WikiLeaks released thousands of documents it says provide insight into wide-ranging software and hacking tools used by the Central Intelligence Agency to break into smartphones, computers and Internet-connected televisions. [NYTimes] [NPR] [WaPost] [BBCNews]

-> After the U.S. military sent the first elements of a missile defense system to South Korea, China voiced opposition to what the country views as a threat to its own security. [CNN] [WaTimes] [NYTimes]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz speaks to the Utah Farm Bureau, chairs an Oversight Committee mark-up and votes.

speaks to the Utah Farm Bureau, chairs an Oversight Committee mark-up and votes. Rep. Mia Love attends a Sojourner Truth Legacy Project meeting, gives input on flood insurance issues to the Financial Services Committee and meets with a constituent about reforms to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Later, she meets with the Utah Farm Bureau, participates in the Congressional Black Caucus weekly meeting and votes before speaking with Utah wilderness advocates and the Air Line Pilots Association.

attends a Sojourner Truth Legacy Project meeting, gives input on flood insurance issues to the Financial Services Committee and meets with a constituent about reforms to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Later, she meets with the Utah Farm Bureau, participates in the Congressional Black Caucus weekly meeting and votes before speaking with Utah wilderness advocates and the Air Line Pilots Association. Gov. Gary Herbert hosts a weekly discussion, meets with legislators, attends a legislative update meeting and attends a board and commissions discussion.

hosts a weekly discussion, meets with legislators, attends a legislative update meeting and attends a board and commissions discussion. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox heads to a weekly discussion with minority leadership, receives an update on the Legislature and sits in on a boards and commissions discussion.

heads to a weekly discussion with minority leadership, receives an update on the Legislature and sits in on a boards and commissions discussion. President Donald Trump receives his daily intelligence briefing, meets with Laurene Powell Jobs and hosts a strategic affairs lunch regarding infrastructure. Then, he meets with Rep. Elijah Cummings, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan. Later, he speaks with conservative leaders about health care and eats dinner with the first lady and Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife.

-- Courtney Tanner and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/tstevens95