News roundup: Trump stews over setbacks

Happy Monday. President Donald Trump spent the weekend in Florida stewing. He was mad about leaks, according to White House officials. He was mad about issues with Russia distracting from his speech to Congress. And he was especially mad about some allies doubting his accusation that former President Barack Obama tapped his phones during the campaign. "He was pissed," said Christopher Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax, who Trump apparently vented to at a golf course and later at dinner. "I haven’t seen him this angry." [WaPost]

Topping the news: President Donald Trump’s newly-confirmed interior secretary repealed a ban on lead ammunition and fishing tackle in national wildlife refuges, though it does not appear to affect longstanding regulations banning possession and discharge of lead at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge and other federal wildlife preserves in Utah. [Trib]

-> Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow commented on his acquittal, saying he felt "exonerated." [Trib] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> At the Utah Legislature, one in every four bills from the 2017 session poses a conflict-of-interest for its sponsors. [Trib]

-> Lawmakers finalized the state’s budget Friday, deciding to use $100 million in unexpected revenue to help Utah schools, give state workers a raise, fund Medicaid growth and provide about half the money needed for a bill that would require the testing of all rape kits. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @joshuahersh:"I just can’t shake the feeling the Trump is playing checkers while the rest of us play chess. It’s a checkers world these days."

-> From @StephenKing: "Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He’s in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS!"

Opinion section: John Yoo, a law professor at the University of California, Berkley, says President Donald Trump should rely on Sen. Orrin Hatch to help his Supreme Court nominee advance through confirmation. [Trib]

-> Andrew Johnston, a representative for Salt Lake City Council District 2, argues against the ideology that homeless resource centers should not be placed in residential areas, saying such a stance is "dehumanizing and ultimately destructive to us all." [Trib]

-> Kelli Morrill, who plans to begin her teaching career after finishing her masters degree at Utah State University, says a bill that would require teachers to take an additional skills test before receiving a license will add cost and hassle for educators, build distrust for the profession and fail to improve student outcomes. [Trib]

-> Holly Richardson, the women and education initiative coordinator at Utah Valley University, urges women in the state to pursue higher education, saying it’s a false dichotomy that they can either go to college or become mothers. [Trib]

-> James Morgese, general manager of KUED, says the network’s 24/7 PBS KIDS channel provides parents and their children with the opportunity for collaborative learning and discussion. [Trib]

-> A group of Utahns suggests polling questions should more realistically provide information about what Utahns actually think about with an end-of-life bill that’s currently in the Legislature. [Trib]

-> Jenn Oxborrow, executive director of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, urges the Senate to pass a bill that would keep guns out of the hands of perpetrators of domestic violence in an effort to address the "epidemic of gun violence" she says women face in America. [Trib]

-> Jeff Miller, the general manager of Mark Miller Subaru, lauds the benefits of solar panels for his dealership and offers support for a bill that would allow homeowner association residents the opportunity to join in the "solar revolution." [Trib]

-> Matt Pacenza, executive director of the local environmental nonprofit HEAL Utah, urges Utah’s congressional delegation to protect the state’s air by resisting efforts to "cripple" the Environmental Protection Agency. [Trib]

-> Sarah Lehman, the CEO of ENVE Composites, advocates for continued conversations and collaboration between Utah lawmakers and the outdoor recreation industry. [Trib]

-> Tribune editorial writer George Pyle advocates for empathy as a way to understand people’s trials and broken hearts and potentially change the way the law treats such individuals. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley takes a closer look at the GOP’s health care plan. [Trib]

-> After former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s acquittal, Robert Gehrke says it’s easy to feel like we’re living in the Wild West. But outcome aside, he argues corruption shouldn’t be ignored and said there were institutions committed to uncovering the truth in the trial. [Trib]

-> LaVarr Webb and Frank Pignanelli explore the impact of "The Donald" on Utahns and state lawmakers. [DNews]

In other news: An investigation into Utah regulations on workplace safety shows that state and local agencies are often shielded from fines — even when violations may contribute to an employee’s injury or death. [Trib]

-> After John Swallow’s trial, key players involved with the case — including former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff — reacted to the verdict. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Though his trial has come to its end, Swallow is not completely free from the justice system, as he’s still a defendant in a 2015 Federal Election Commission civil lawsuit alleging he helped arrange illegal campaign contributions to several politicians. [DNews]

-> Following the lead set by President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order in early February to address street gangs and violent criminals, Utah’s U.S. attorney announced an initiative to crack down on such crime in the state. [Trib]

-> As federal lawmakers weigh efforts to repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act, Utah’s enrollment in the program climbed 24 percent this year. [DNews] [KUTV]

-> At a Salt Lake interfaith roundtable discussion, the director of LDS Humanitarian Services for North America praised the South Salt Lake community and Utah for its nationally recognized work resettling refugees. [Trib]

-> A volunteer tai chi class gives Salt Lake City’s homeless participants a break from despair and, perhaps, something to look forward to. [Trib]

-> Scheduled to open near the Salt Lake International Airport in 2020, the design of Utah’s newest prison will be guided by the words "humane" and "normalizing," according to the architects, designers and correction officials planning the facility. [DNews]

-> Counselors at Utah’s public schools are being stretched to their capacity. And without enough therapists to accommodate growing need, struggling students are forced to wait in growing lines. [Trib]

-> The Utah Air Quality Board wants to require some businesses along the Wasatch Front, Tooele County and Cache County to use a cleaning solvent that does not emit as many volatile organic compounds. [DNews]

-> Around 150 people gathered at the Wrangler Trailhead of Dimple Dell Regional Park to a protest plans to pave a trail along the north rim of the 646-acre regional park. [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Solar-related phone and door-to-door sales scams are becoming a growing problem as the industry booms in Utah. [Trib]

-> A plant that has provided steam for Hill Air Force Base since 1987 will close because of reduced demand and a need for costly upgrades, eliminating about 30 jobs. [APviaTrib]

-> The attorney for a local movie theatre that could lose its liquor control authority after it showed the movie "Deadpool" is asking a federal judge to strike down the portion of Utah’s liqour laws that forbid films featuring full nudity and sex acts from being shown in places where alcohol is served. [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Logan Mayor Craig Petersen is pledging to give up his salary for the remainder of the year to help the city afford a new library and community center. [DNews] [ABC4]

From the Hill: The Legislature’s 45-day session wraps up Thursday. On the agenda for the final four days are bills addressing liquor, abortion, guns and taxes. [APviaTrib]

-> A 144-page alcohol reform bill that would, among other changes, provide restaurants with bars more options aside from the "Zion Curtain" gained approval in the House. [Trib]

-> Utah restaurant and bar owners, though, are concerned that a distance proposal tucked inside the legislation would prevent liquor licensing for businesses located near churches, parks or schools. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> The House decided to drop plans to pursue income tax reform but plans to continue efforts to raise the sales tax on food. [Trib] [DNews]

-> House lawmakers gave approval to a bill that would allow people to sue pornography distributors for mental or physical damage to minors after removing language in the legislation that would have allowed whoever wins a lawsuit to collect attorney fees from the other side. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> The House advanced a bill that would make it a class A misdemeanor for an HIV-positive individual to engage in consensual sex with a partner without disclosing his or her status. [Trib]

-> A Senate committee advanced a bill to investigate gender pay gap issues for state workers. [ABC4]

-> In an effort to clean up Utah’s air, senators approved a bill that would provide a sales tax exemption for refineries that move toward production of cleaner-burning fuel. [Trib]

-> Senators combined a bill to raise money for education with a proposal to equalize school district funding — an effort to provide additional help to areas that struggle to generate revenue. [Trib]

-> The Senate Education Committee voted to block a bill that would end school grading, despite other legislation aimed at reforming the practice that has passed in both the House and the Senate. [Trib]

-> A new election-reform bill that would allow voters to rank their choice of candidates on ballots — creating an instant runoff system in multi-candidate primary elections — gained approval from the Utah Republican Party and advances now to the Senate. [Trib]

-> Another bill aimed at reforming Utah’s elections, which would require candidates to choose between competing for delegate support either through the caucus convention system or signature gathering, advanced out of committee. [DNews]

-> The House Political Subdivisions Committee supported a bill that would consider population growth when allocating funding for new public transit systems. [DNews]

-> Lawmakers in the House and Senate honored Spiral Jetty at the Great Salt Lake and ancient rock art with two complementary bills. [Trib]

-> The House Business and Labor Committee voted to advance a bill that would allow barbers and hairstylists to give customers gentle head and shoulder massages. [DNews]

-> After stalling last week in a House committee, a proposal to prevent animal shelters from using gas chambers for euthanasia likely won’t get a vote in the House before the Legislature ends. [DNews]

-> Lawmakers honored Utah’s fallen soldiers, inviting the friends and family of state servicemen who died in 2016 to the Capitol to honor the deaths with a moment of silence. [DNews]

Nationally: Providing no evidence, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to accuse former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phone during the election process. [WaPost] [BBCNews] [PBSNews]

-> Later, FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked the Department of Justice to publicly refute Trump’s statements, believing them to be inaccurate and creating the impression the FBI had broken the law. [NYTimes] [CNN] [NBCNews] [TheHill]

-> The Trump administration is expected to unveil a new travel ban executive order that would temporarily stop all refugee admissions to the United States but remove extra restrictions on Syrian refugees. [NYTimes] [APviaWaTimes] [Politico] [ABCNews]

