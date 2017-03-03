News roundup: Melania Trump reads Dr. Seuss in first solo outing as first lady

Melania Trump reads Dr. Seuss in first solo outing as first lady. Former Utah AG John Swallow walks free after acquittal on nine charges. Jurors and politicians react to the Swallow verdict with praise and hesitation.

Happy Friday. With some hesitation in embracing the role and the spotlight, Melania Trump made her first solo outing as first lady Thursday to read Dr. Seuss to children at a hospital. "You’ll be as famous as famous can be with the whole wide world watching you win on TV," she read from the popular book "Oh, the Places You’ll Go!" Kids eagerly gathered around her in the playroom of the New York medical center. "I encourage you all to read a lot," she said at the end of the book, "to get educated." [NYTimes]

Topping the news: Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow was found not guilty of all nine felony and misdemeanor counts he faced. His acquittal ends one of the biggest political scandals to rock Utah. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> Take a look at the charges Swallow beat. [Trib] [KUTV] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Read reactions from the key players in the case, including jurors and politicians. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> Earlier in the day, the judge denied a request from Swallow’s defense for a mistrial, prompted by an error in the jury instructions. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV] [ABC4] [Fox13]

Tweets of the day: From @MagistraKeith: "What’s more embarrassing, @mike_pence having unsecured email or the fact that it was with AOL?"

-> From @GeorgeTakei: "The Russian Ambassador must be terrible in conversations. It seems everyone always forgets what they talked about with him."

Happy Birthday: To state Sen. Kevin Van Tassell and former state Rep. Larry Wiley.

Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporter Jennifer Dobner, Washington bureau chief Thomas Burr, columnist Robert Gehrke and senior managing editor Matt Canham join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including the verdict in former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s trial. Listen at KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast from 9-10 a.m.

In other news: Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, was the first congressional Republican to call on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any potential investigations into the role Russia may have played in the U.S. presidential election. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> The Utah attorney general’s office began raiding businesses suspected of hosting gambling machines. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> The LDS Church threatened legal action against MormonLeaks, which recently published a PowerPoint presentation surrounding "issues and ideas leading people away from the gospel." [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> MormonLeaks also released a purported church policy paper from June 2012 stating that LDS leaders have no obligation to ask or report an immigrant’s residency status and should divide welfare aid to undocumented immigrants in the same way as it does to all other members. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake City leaders reiterated their commitment to protecting LGBTQ rights, joining 31 other cities, counties and mayors in support of a brief sent to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that transgender students should be able to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity at school. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> The Utah Board of Education will allow Franklin Discovery Academy until June to address allegations of misconduct regarding student safety, financial impropriety and teacher licensing. [Trib]

-> With 12 days left to raise the money it needs for the $38 million purchase of Bonanza Flat, Park City is still $13 million short of ensuring the 1,4000 acres of open space are not developed. [ABC4]

-> The Office of Economic Development named a new director, who will be responsible for overseeing corporate recruitment and international trade, along with additional programs. [DNews]

-> Pat Bagley weighs in on Jeff Sessions’ relationship with Russia. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly says lawmakers’ desire for Utah to be a haven for tourists doesn’t mix well with their skittish attitude about alcohol. [Trib]

From the Hill: Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said he "would not be opposed" to a potential tax reform proposal from Republicans that would reinstate a full sales tax on food as long as steps were taken to protect the impoverished "from any harm and additional costs." [Trib] [DNews]

-> Herbert also offered support for two alcohol reform bills currently in the Legislature — one that would offer new alternatives to the "Zion Curtain" and another that would make lower the blood-alcohol content limit for drivers to 0.05. [Trib] [APviaKUTV]

-> As Utah lawmakers consider a 150-page alcohol amendments bill, business owners worry that proposed changes to licensing would force them to alter their shops after building them around the current requirements. [KUTV]

-> A watered down version of a bill that originally sought to create runoff elections that would prevent candidates from winning primaries by small pluralities passed through a House committee. [Trib]

-> The House approved changes to Utah’s stand your ground laws to provide clarification that people don’t need to back away before using force — even if they have a safe way to escape. [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> Two bills addressing domestic violence in the state — one that would make strangulation a felony and another that would prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence from owning a firearm — are both one step away from moving to the governor’s desk for his signature or veto. [ABC4]

-> A Senate law enforcement committee unanimously supported a bill that would require college counselors to keep reports of sexual violence confidential. [APviaDNews]

-> A bill that would pay high-performing teachers for working in low-income schools passed through the Senate Education Committee. [Trib]

-> Sen. Stuart Adams is sponsoring a bill that would require coaches and trainers in Utah schools to stay up-to-date on their CPR training. [DNews]

-> A bill aiming to keep juveniles who commit first-time and low-risk crimes out of detention programs passed through a Senate committee on Tuesday. [Trib]

-> If a bill approved in the Senate Transportation Committee passes through the Legislature, state gasoline taxes could be on the rise next year. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Diesel vehicles in northern Utah areas that don’t comply with federal air quality standards may be required to pass emissions tests if a bill headed for the Senate floor gains approval. [Trib]

-> A Senate committee approved a measure that would limit the number of days opiates can be prescribed in some cases to help fight prescription drug abuse in Utah. [ABC4]

-> A bill that would criminalize drug dealing within 100 feet of a homeless shelter as a felony passed through the House and now heads to the Senate for further consideration. [DNews]

-> The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously advanced a bill calling on the federal government to create a nationwide three digit suicide hotline. [DNews]

-> A bill that would remove a provision in Utah law that requires abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges passed through a House committee. [DNews]

-> Harassment of livestock through the use of motorized vehicles, dogs or drones could become a class B misdemeanor on the first offense if a bill wins approval in its upcoming debate on the Senate floor. [Trib]

-> Despite arguments from animal advocates, proposed legislation that would have banned the use of "gas chambers" for euthanasia in animal shelters died in committee after some agencies that still use gas chambers argued they are needed for hard-to-handle wildlife and feral animals. [Trib]

-> Jon Heder, star of the 2004 movie "Napoleon Dynamite" and a Brigham Young University graduate, spoke briefly at the Legislature about how Utah’s film tax incentives help bring productions to the state. [DNews]

Nationally: Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to the 2016 presidential campaign after the Justice Department revealed he’d spoken to the ambassador to Russia twice last year. [WaPost] [Politico] [NYTimes] [TheHill]

-> As Sessions faced political pressure from all sides, President Donald Trump stood by him, saying in a tweet that Sessions did not make misleading statements under oath but could have been more accurate. [CNN] [WaTimes] [TheHill] [WaPost]

-> Public records reports show that Vice President Mike Pence — who has frequently criticized Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email as Secretary of State — used a private email server to conduct state business during his time as Indiana’s governor. [WaPost] [NYTimes] [ABCNews] [WaTimes]

-> Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon and 2016 presidential candidate, was confirmed as head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, though his nomination was met with skepticism because of his perceived lack of experience in politics. [NYTimes] [PBSNews] [NBCNews] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love attends a strategy meeting with staff and flies back to Utah.

attends a strategy meeting with staff and flies back to Utah. Gov. Gary Herbert meets with government and business leaders in Seattle.

meets with government and business leaders in Seattle. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox attends a recognition ceremony for fallen service members, a cabinet meeting and She-Tech Explorer Day events at Utah Valley University.

attends a recognition ceremony for fallen service members, a cabinet meeting and She-Tech Explorer Day events at Utah Valley University. State Auditor John Dougall attends a rural caucus and meets with leadership from the Utah Department of Transportation. Later, he separately speaks with foreign dignitaries and young Republicans visiting the Capitol.

attends a rural caucus and meets with leadership from the Utah Department of Transportation. Later, he separately speaks with foreign dignitaries and young Republicans visiting the Capitol. President Donald Trump departs the White House for Florida where he participates in a meet and greet, takes a tour and listens in on parent-teacher conferences at Saint Andrew Catholic School. Later, he heads to West Palm Beach and attends the Republican National Committee’s spring retreat dinner.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Courtney Tanner and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/tstevens95