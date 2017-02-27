News roundup: Comedian host Jimmy Kimmel teases Trump during the Oscars

Comedian host Jimmy Kimmel teases Trump during the Oscars. Salt Lake City revises homeless shelter plan. Audio released of call between Herbert and outdoor industry executives.

Happy Monday. During the Academy Awards on Sunday night, host Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly threw punches at Donald Trump. The comedian ripped the president’s executive order on refugees and jokingly called actress Meryl Streep "overrated." And though Trump uncharacteristically didn’t tweet a word during the show, Kimmel sent him a few messages on Twitter from the stage. "This broadcast is being watched by millions of Americans and around the world, 225 countries that now hate us," Kimmel said during his monologue, "and I think that is an amazing thing." [Reuters]

Topping the news: State and local leaders revised Salt Lake City’s plan for four new homeless shelters to now include just two 200-bed facilities — eliminating the controversial Simpson Avenue location. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [KUER] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Listen to audio of the call between Gov. Gary Herbert and executives from the outdoor industry about whether the Outdoor Retailer shows should stay in Utah. [Trib]

-> After initially saying it would drop legal challenges to a law that would change how candidates qualify for the ballot, the Utah Republican Party will instead continue with its appeal. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> A "resistance" movement has formed in Utah — and across the nation — since Trump’s election. Can it last? [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @sallykohn: "This Trump situation is so stressful, they’re serving carbs at the #Oscars"

-> From @NumbersMuncher: "Trump is like Ron Burgundy in Anchorman. He will repeat *anything* that is said on Fox News."

-> From @MMFlint: "Dear White House Correspondents Association: Please ask Alec Baldwin to stand in for Donald Trump at your annual dinner. Thank you."

-> From @DomenicoNPR: "Trump would be first the president to skip the WHCD since 1981. Reagan planned to attend, but had a pretty good excuse - he’d been shot"

Happy Birthday: To state Sen. Wayne Harper and Rob Miller, a veteran of the Utah Democratic Party.

Opinion section: Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva, ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, says Rep. Rob Bishop’s appeal to the Trump administration to rescind Bears Ears National Monument is "untested and unlikely to succeed." [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke suggests Utah should keep the Zion Curtain rather than get stuck with a worse alternative, such as a Zion Moat. [Trib]

-> Neylan McBaine, CEO of Better Days and founder of the Mormon Women Project, responds to arguments against equal pay for women brought up by James Green, vice chair of the Wasatch County GOP.

-> Pat Bagley suggests the Utah Legislature is purposefully shutting out Democrats with HB11, a bill to strip party diversity requirements from state boards. [Trib]

-> Former U.S. Rep. Karen Shepherd imagines what HB11 would look like if the tables were turned and Democrats were in charge. [Trib]

-> George Pyle offers his own lessons in federalism to the Utah House with hopes that lawmakers will then redirect their focus to science. [Trib]

-> Heather Murren, a former member of the White House Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, urges Utahns to prepare for a possible future attack on the power grid. [Trib]

-> Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, applauds Election Day registration and says it’s not to blame for long lines at polling locations. [Trib]

-> Adam Terry, founder and owner of Waffle Love, argues that running a food truck in Utah requires navigating "a complex maze of regulations, licenses and fees" that vary from city to city. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> Connor Boyack, president of Libertas Institute, says rather than run expensive ad campaigns warning of opioid overdoes, Utah should legalize medical marijuana. [Trib]

-> Watch Robert Kirby pray at the Utah Legislature. [Trib]

-> Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, sponsored a bill that bans consideration of diversity when nominating judges and says that it is "not an anti-diversity bill, but rather an anti-discrimination bill." [Trib]

-> LaVarr Webb and Frank Pignanelli explore what an education tax increase would mean for Utah. [DNews]

In other news: After 10 years apart, immigrant parents reunite with their son in rural Utah. [Trib]

-> Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff and Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings will not testify during John Swallow’s trial. [Trib]

-> A local progressive group hosted a "town hall for all" and when the state’s congressional leaders didn’t show, they brought out cardboard cutouts. [Fox13] [KUER]

-> Utah climbed in national rankings as one of the biggest releasers of toxic materials. [Trib]

-> A homeless shelter in Ogden is on the brink of closing due to a lack of funds. [Fox13]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch talks about President Donald Trump’s first weeks in the White House and his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. [ABC4]

-> About 100 people rallied Saturday in Salt Lake City, speaking out against Trump’s administration withdrawing a federal mandate giving transgender students the choice of which restroom to use. [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Japanese Americans in Utah marked the anniversary of the internment order instituted in the United States during World War II. [Trib]

From the Hill: Despite outcry by critics that the information is not based on reputable science, the House approved a bill requiring that women seeking medically induced abortions be told the procedure can sometimes be reversed partway through. [Trib] [DNews] [KUER]

-> The Senate signaled initial approval for Sen. Todd Weiler’s bill that would allow people to sue pornographers for harm. [Trib]

-> A bill awaiting action proposes making voter records private to keep the information out of the hands of someone who might want to use it in "nefarious ways." [Trib]

-> Lawmakers passed in a committee a bill that would guarantee jail time for repeat DUI offenders. [Trib] [DNews]

-> After taking out a provision that would make it illegal for candidates to hire paid signature gatherers to get on the primary election ballot, the House approved a bill otherwise focused on reforms. [Trib]

-> With a little laughter, the Senate debated a bill that would expressly allow barbers to give clients a neck massage after a cut. [Trib]

-> Sen. Deidre Henderson looks to streamline the "burdensome" regulations and requirements for food trucks that vary among cities. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Lawmakers debated how to frame the tax increase proposed by the Our Schools Now ballot initiative. [Trib]

-> Rep. Justin Fawson’s bill, which passed in committee, would increase the penalty on sexual offense convictions if the perpetrator is HIV-positive. [Trib]

-> Lawmakers continued in an effort Friday to turn public lands over to state control. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Rep. Paul Ray’s bill to expedite the process of releasing police body camera footage advanced Friday. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Rep. Mike McKell introduced a bill to withhold from the public the names of law enforcement officers involved in critical incidents during a "cooling-off period." [DNews]

-> Legislation proposing toughter sanctions against businesses that sell tobacco to minors will go to the full House. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Citing "so much pressure," the House voted on a measure that would eliminate assigning letter grades in public schools. [Trib]

-> About 10 percent of the measures before the Utah Legislature this year — including moves to shrink national monuments and welcome refugees — have been resolutions. [APviaTrib]

-> As state lawmakers honored fallen Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Ellsworth on Friday, Rep. Lee Perry called him "one of the greatest troopers I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing." [Trib]

-> A bill outlawing gas chambers in animal shelters passed the Senate and moves to the House for consideration. [DNews]

Nationally: President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Navy, Philip Bilden, withdrew from the nomination, citing difficulty in disentangling from business interests. [NYTimes] [Politico]

-> After barring several news organizations from a press gaggle last week, Trump announced on Twitter that he will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. [Politico]

-> Trump is also poised to ask for an increase in military spending in budget proposals this week — elsewhere he plans for widespread cuts. [NYTimes] [Politico]

-> Tom Perez, considered the establishment candidate in the tight race, was elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz meets with Oversight Committee staff, speaks to the National Governors Association and attends a reception hosted by Vice President Mike Pence.

meets with Oversight Committee staff, speaks to the National Governors Association and attends a reception hosted by Vice President Mike Pence. Rep. Chris Stewart flies to Washington, meets with Utah veterans with disabilities, participates in a House Intelligence Committee briefing and votes.

flies to Washington, meets with Utah veterans with disabilities, participates in a House Intelligence Committee briefing and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert spends the day in various National Governors Association events where he meets President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and attends a few receptions.

spends the day in various National Governors Association events where he meets President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and attends a few receptions. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox holds a legislative strategy meeting, heads to a National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors event and goes to a business event.

holds a legislative strategy meeting, heads to a National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors event and goes to a business event. President Donald Trump sits in on a National Governors Association meeting, directs a listening session with health insurance company CEOS and lunches with Vice President Mike Pence and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. He later meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, chats with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and dines with regional press affiliates.

-- Courtney Tanner

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner