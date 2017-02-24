News roundup: Democrats are already lining up for 2020

Democrats are already lining up for 2020. Prosecution rests case in Swallow trial; three counts dismissed. Pentagon official raised concerns about BYU’s insistence on its Honor Code for ROTC officer.

Happy Friday. Donald Trump has been president for just barely a month but already a sprawling roster of potential Democratic Party candidates is surveying the political climate and reaching out to campaign consultants in stealthy meetings and calls. An extraordinary alignment of ambition, opportunity and timing is raising the prospect that the Democratic Party in 2020 could have its biggest presidential field in a generation. [Politico]

Topping the news: The prosecution rested its case in the trial against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow and the judge agreed to dismiss three counts against him for bribery, money laundering and evidence-tampering charges based on a lack of testimonial evidence. Swallow still faces 10 counts, nine of which are felonies. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> Despite President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of a federal directive to public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity, most Utah school districts say they will continue to address the needs of their students on a case-by-case basis. [Trib]

-> Utahns have expressed mixed responses to Trump’s bathroom rule reversal, with some calling it as a victory for local schools and state government and others decrying it as a failure to protect equality. [DNews]

-> A Pentagon official expressed concern about the collision of Brigham Young University’s Honor Code and its Air Force ROTC program, worrying about the potential presence of "a religious test for appointment to a military position" at the school. [Trib]

In other news: Days after the Trump administration released new guidelines addressing immigration policies, close to 500 people gathered at the Mexican Consulat in Salt Lake City to hear immigration lawyers explain their rights. [Trib]

-> A new advocacy group met at the Marmalade Library to educate people about Islam and Islamophobia, assigning Muslims and non-Muslims seats next to one another in an effort to increase dialogue. [DNews]

-> A group of panelists at the University of Utah called for an increase in the need for education as the fear of deportation grows. [Trib]

-> Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch praised the state’s tech scene, saying it has improved over the last few decades and is "only going to get better." [DNews]

-> Utah Rep. Mia Love visited state lawmakers to update them on her priorities in Congress, including a bill she is pushing forward that would allow contraceptives to be sold over the counter without a prescription. [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> Washington, D.C. residents view Utah Rep. Jason Chafeftz, chair of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, as the chief tormentor to their claims at sovereignty, leading them to fund the congressman’s opponent in an effort to oust him in the next election. [DNews]

-> A collection of groups invited Utah’s federal delegation to a "Town Hall for All" but had no takers, since many of the state’s elected officials have avoided public appearances after Chaffetz’s raucous town-hall meeting. [Fox13]

-> Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes touted the state’s work to investigate and prosecute human trafficking and crimes against children, citing 16 arrests since Jan. 1. [DNews] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed it is in contact with Utah state officials over floods in northern Utah and will asses the affect areas if state officials determine the clean-up is beyond their capacity. [KUTV]

-> Utah lawmakers drafted a resolution stipulating that they will appeal directly to the U.S. Supreme Court if Congress or the White House don’t make moves to hand the state control of public lands by December. [APviaKUTV]

-> The Utah Division of Natural Resources issued a warning about invasive species and directives on how to prevent further spread in the southern half of the state. [ABC4]

-> Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller said she and other proponents of Our Schools Now, a ballot initiative that would raise the state income tax to fund education, will continue to pressure lawmakers. [DNews]

-> Provo’s City Council approved an ordinance to define and ban camping on city property, describing the move as "one more tool to fight homelessness." [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley takes a look at where he thinks the Republican Party’s insistence on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act has gotten them. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly says it may be time to raid the Relief Society rooms and Sunday school offices of Mormon meetinghouses to find the underground Obama-led radicals infiltrating Republican town-hall meetings. [Trib]

From the Hill: A group of 30 Utahns gathered on the Capitol steps in opposition of a proposal from Senate Republicans to reinstate the state’s sales tax on food with the intention of stabilizing tax revenue. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> A bill that aims to keep guns out of the hands of people convicted of domestic violence or who have protective or restraining orders against them gained unanimous approval as it made its way through the House. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Because 82 percent of all deaths from firearms are suicides, a House committee advanced a bill that would create a program to train owners of gun stores and shooting ranges how to recognize and respond to signs of suicidal tendencies. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The House advanced a bill that would ban police departments from destroying firearms they have confiscated once they’re no longer needed for trials — and instead require they be sold with some proceeds going to a fallen officers support fund. [Trib]

-> Legislation that would make Utah the first state in the nation to lower its legal limit for driving under the influence from a 0.08 blood-alcohol content to 0.05 passed through a House vote and heads to the Senate for consideration. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A bill that adds criteria to the definition of bigamy and increased penalties in conjunction with crimes such as abuse, fraud or human smuggling passed through the House in a 48 to 25 vote. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Our Schools Now ballot initiative, which has emphasized that a school’s share of tax money would depend on improved performance, has released draft elements including more specifics on its performance plan. [Trib]

-> Members of the Senate Education Committee voted unanimously in favor of a "Know Before You Go" proposal that would require Utah’s colleges and universities to notify prospective students about the debt burdens and job placement rates of their graduates. [Trib]

-> The House voted in favor of a non-binding resolution that would encourage school districts in the state to consider later start times for high school students. [Trib]

-> After passing through the Senate yesterday, a bill that would phase out an income tax credit for installation of rooftop solar is headed to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto. [Trib]

-> A new bill designed to encourage people to bring reusable bags when they go shopping would require stores to charge individuals a dime per plastic bag — a measure estimates show would generate nearly $27 million in revenue in 2018 if it passed. [Fox13]

-> A bill that would require smoke or vape shops to obtain licenses from local health departments in addition to their tobacco and business licenses advanced through the House Health and Human Services Committee. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Proponents of a bill that gained preliminary approval in the Senate say the proposal for Utah animal shelters to use lethal injection rather than gas chambers is less expensive and less traumatic. [Trib]

-> Lawmakers advanced a bill that would exempt children’s clothing resale stores from rules currently placed on the shop owners to track, hold and report purchased items to law enforcement in case they are stolen. [DNews]

-> The Senate Judiciary Committee moved forward with legislation from Rep. Brian Greene that would apply the class B misdemeanor offense of criminal trespass to long-term house guests who overstay their welcome and refuse to leave. [DNews]

-> The House Human Health and Services committee stalled while considering a motion to remove a rule requiring abortion providers have admitting privileges at a hospital within 15 minutes of the clinic or office — a measure nearly identical to a Texas law the U.S. Supreme Court ruled was unconstitutional. [Trib]

-> With concerns about the effectiveness of calling the nation’s states to come together for a Constitutional Convention, the Senate voted against the measure its House colleagues had advanced earlier this month. [Trib]

-> A proposal Sen. Jim Dabakis says would boost water bills, lower property taxes and allow the free market to determine the price of water stalled at its first committee hearing. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Fears of unintended consequences led the oil and gas industry to ask for withdrawal of a bill headed to the Senate floor that would reserve drilling regulation for the state and constrain local governments from involvement. [Trib]

-> The House Education Committee held a bill that would require high schools with athletic programs to employ full-time licensed athletic trainers amidst concerns about the costs and impacts of the bill on small rural schools and charter schools. [DNews]

Nationally: The FBI rejected a request from the White House chief of staff to publicly deny media reports about communications between President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. A White House official said the request came after the FBI told the administration he did not believe the reporting was accurate. [NYTimes] [CNN] [WaPost] [ABCNews]

-> Attorney General Jeff Sessions scrapped a directive aimed at discontinuing the use of private, for-profit prisons — the second time in two days the Trump administration reversed an Obama-era policy. [NPR] [ABCNews] [NYTimes] [CNN]

-> White House press secretary Sean Spicer suggested he expects to see "greater enforcement" of federal laws against recreational marijuana use under the Trump administration. [WaTimes] [TheHill] [Politico] [NYTimes]

-> Various polls show a common thread of disapproval for Trump’s administration. One found that 58 percent of Americans are embarrassed by the new president, another that 55 percent disapprove of his job performance and a third that nearly 60 percent don’t think Trump understands the complicated problems a president faces. [TheHill] [CNN] [CBSNews]

