News roundup: How Trump’s campaign tried to keep him off Twitter

Happy Thursday. President Donald Trump hasn’t given up his Twitter habit now that he’s in the White House, a concern for some who say his focus should be elsewhere. Some campaign aides offer their advice on how to keep the president away from social media: ensure that his personal media consumption includes a steady stream of praise. And when no such praise is to be found, turn to friendly outlets to drum some up — and make sure it made its way to Trump’s desk. [Politico]

Topping the news: On the 10th day of the public corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow, defense attorneys said a federal agent had perjured himself after he testified that the Utah FBI office asked the U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section not to file charges against Swallow. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch encouraged lawmakers to have patience with the new Trump administration and said the Republican-controlled federal government was ready to get to work to rescind Bears Ears National Monument and repeal the Affordable Care Act. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Hatch also praised Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, saying he’s one of the best judges in the country and will protect religious liberties once confirmed. [APviaKUTV]

In other news: Utah Sen. Mike Lee says he hopes to find allies in the Trump administration over the need to reform the nation’s criminal justice system. [Fox13]

-> During a visit to Utah, Tom Perez, a contender to lead the Democratic National Committee said the Democratic Party must work to rebuild after its defeat in the 2016 through a redefinition of its culture but not its principles. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> In a new court filing, the National Security Agency acknowledged that then-President George W. Bush had authorized a terrorism surveillance program during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City but denied accusations that it had conducted mass surveillance on everyone in the area. [Fox13]

-> The Utah Transit Authority Board voted to adopt a new committee structure and bylaws and opened up meetings to the public after almost a year of controversy over its closed-door meetings. [Trib]

-> A compromise that allowed North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor to join the Utah Transit Authority Board also allowed the board to adopt a stricter nepotism policy. The board had named nepotism as its primary reason for blocking Taylor, though he claimed it was because he wanted to reform the agency. [Trib]

-> The Utah National Guard and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox traveled to Box Elder County to view the scope of flooding damage caused by runoff of melting snow in the valleys. [Trib] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> In response to warming temperatures, Salt Lake City prematurely ended its five-week suspension of curbside compost collection, which saved the city 2,672 gallons of fuel, 84,000 pounds of carbon dioxide and 611 pounds of air pollutants. [Trib]

-> The Salt Lake City Council is considering funding options to help improve the city’s 1,800-plus miles of roadway a 2012 survey suggested were in very poor condition. [Trib]

-> The West Jordan Justice Center will be renamed after Thomas M. Rees, who was the first police officer in the city to lose his life in the line of duty. [Trib]

-> Students, parents and activists gathered at a Salt Lake City Board of Education meeting to propose a resolution that would keep students’ citizenship documents private from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. [DNews]

-> A new Brigham Young University study found that Utah’s seven most populated counties tested 75 percent of their rape kits in 2014. [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> A survey sent to members of the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association provided more detail into what may be considered in a bill looking to modernize Utah’s liquor laws. [Fox13]

-> Utah ranks seventh in the country for the highest number of drug overdose-related deaths. To combat the issue, the Salt Lake City Fire Department is distributing life-saving Naloxone kits to the friends and family members of individuals at risk for future opiate or heroine overdose. [Trib]

-> Robert Kirby facetiously argues in support of a bill that would impose rules and restrictions on trampolines used for commercial purposes — even indicating that the bill doesn’t go far enough. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley contrasts Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s investigation into a tweet about Bears Ears National Park against the lack of an investigation into ties between Russia and the U.S. presidential election. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke says Utah’s liquor law policies take two steps forward and one step back as the clock ticks away the time left in the legislative session to finish a comprehensive liquor bill. [Trib]

From the Hill: Though GOP leaders are taking another look at their tax reform package to review the cost to Utahns, the restoration of the full sales tax on food is still a "high priority." [Trib] [DNews]

-> A federal judge temporarily halted a lawsuit from Equality Utah against the state while the Senate considers changes to a law that prohibits positive conversations of homosexuality in Utah’s sex-education classes. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Lawmakers passed two bills addressing the death penalty — one supporting its expansion for human trafficking crimes and another to investigate how much it costs the state financially. [Trib]

-> The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee voted to resurrect and endorse a bill that would allow Utahns to carry concealed guns and expand protections for victims of domestic violence. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> A proposal from Rep. Joel Briscoe would increase the penalty for drug-related crimes committed within 100 feet of a government-funded homeless shelter to a third-degree felony. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A bill that would expand medical marijuana research received support from the Senate, with final action pending near-the-end-of-session decisions about spending priorities. [Trib]

-> The Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee backed a resolution expressing the state’s commitment to making Utah a welcoming place for refugees, highlighting their own ancestors’ experiences as immigrants. [DNews]

-> The House voted unanimously to perform more frequent checkups on Utah’s school buses, a measure that now heads to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Utah lawmakers have proposed two bills and an appropriation request that would reduce the state’s wild horse populations through slaughter and permanent sterilization — a rejection of what they see as the Bureau of Land Management’s failed approach to the issue. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Senate voted to approve a bill promoting the use of telemedicine but removed a provision banning the prescription of abortion-inducing medication through the services. [Trib]

-> A Utah lawmaker is asking the Utah Transit Authority to ensure that areas where population is expected to grow exponentially are serviced by public transit with a bill that passed is headed to the full Senate for consideration. [DNews]

-> Food truck owners wouldn’t have to navigate the different licensing, rules and regulations in each city in the state under a new bill, which would allow food trucks that comply with statewide safety standards and fire inspections the ability to purchase licensure for multiple cities. [DNews]

-> A bipartisan bill that would allow voters to use a ranking system for their preferred candidates in certain elections passed through the House Government Operations Committee. [DNews]

-> Amidst concerns about what information political parties and candidates would be able to see, a House committee held a bill that would protect voters’ registration information unless they agreed to share it with the public when they signed up to vote. [DNews]

-> Another House committee held a bill that would consider any sexual contact where a person infected with HIV or AIDS failed to disclose that as nonconsensual sexual activity and would enhance the punishment for rape by a person infected with HIV. [DNews]

-> A measure that would have increased income taxes by 7 percent for wealthy Utahns to help fund education died in the Senate without debate from lawmakers or the public. [Trib]

Nationally: President Donald Trump rescinded federal protections for transgender students that had allowed them to use the bathroom that corresponded to their gender identity. [CNN] [NYTimes] [NPR] [ABCNews]

-> In the hours after the deadline for protestors of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to empty their encampment, authorities made 10 arrests and protestors burned the remnants of the camp. [NYTimes] [TIME] [PBSNews] [TheHill]

-> The Trump administration pushed back the release of a revised executive order on travel and refugees until next week, though it is expected to closely resemble the old one [TheHill] [WaTimes] [APviaNYTimes]

