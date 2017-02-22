News roundup: Battle over student’s art at U.S. Capitol now heads to federal court

Battle over student’s art at U.S. Capitol now heads to federal court. Prosecutors expected to rest case against Swallow today. Chaffetz quizzes Bryce Canyon over a tweet.

Happy Wednesday. Chances are you might have missed the Great Capitol Artwork Battle. While America was focusing on a new president taking office, inside the bowels of Congress, Republicans and Democrats were fighting over a painting by a Missouri student who had depicted police as wild boars or beasts. After a back and forth on whether the art violated House rules, the painting came down. Now Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., and Missouri student David Pulphus said in a 19-page lawsuit in Washington that the Architect of the Capitol violated Pulphus’s First Amendment rights in "bowing to overt political pressure" from House Republicans to remove the work Jan. 17 after it had been displayed for seven months. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Jeremy Johnson, a St. George businessman and key witness in the trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow, refused again to testify before the court to avoid self-incrimination. Four of the 13 counts Swallow is fighting are tied to testimony Johnson was expected to provide. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> The state is expected to rest its case against Swallow today without Johnson’s testimony. Yesterday, prosecutors led the jury through witness testimony about prepaid cellphones and lobbying efforts, payments for gold coins and political disclosures. [Trib]

-> Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, head of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, is probing a tweet welcoming Bears Ears as a National Monument from Bryce Canyon National Park over questions of whether the park had received advanced notice from the White House of the pending monument designation. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @RexHuppke:"If you’re arguing with the Anne Frank Center, your administration is having a bad day."

-> From @smencimer: "Utah leg just voted to require motorcycle helmets for people under 21 b/c of immaturity while allowing 18 yr olds to carry concealed weapons"

-> From @BenBHorsley: "Just crossed the #utpol courtyard and the wind was messing with my hair, then @SpencerJCox walked by without a worry in the world."

In other news: An advocacy group asked the Salt Lake City School District to protect the privacy of student’s citizenship records and demand warrants for any Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions carried out on school grounds. [Trib]

-> Utah leaders gathered at the state Capitol to weighed in on the debate over immigration, acknowledging that the state’s immigrants pay $1.2 billion in taxes and have about $4 billion in spending power per year. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Chaffetz said President Donald Trump "absolutely" wants to make changes to Bears Ears, either through recision or reduction. [DNews]

-> Chaffetz also said he has already used his position as chair to take on Trump’s administration on four issues but said he will leave investigations into ties between Russia and the presidential election to the House Intelligence Committee. [DNews]

-> Though the Outdoor Retailer show’s departure of Utah in protest of the state’s public lands policies may hurt business owners and the economy, Democratic leaders said they hoped it would help them gain support in the ballot booth. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Utah Sen. Mike Lee says Congress is working to repeal a list of executive orders made late in President Barack Obama’s presidency that he says are too costly or burdensome or that fall outside of a president’s constitutional authority. [DNews]

-> Lee also says he will investigate whether Trump violated the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution by being awarded trademark rights to his own name from the Chinese government. [KUTV]

-> When a Utah voter found out his congressman wasn’t going to have any in person town-hall meetings on his schedule, he set up a day and time for one and booked a venue — with or without the congressman. [KUTV]

-> Salt Lake City learned that the controversial site for a proposed homeless shelter on Simpson Avenue was once home to radioactive tailings from a long-closed uranium mill—though documents indicate the property was part of a nationwide federal cleanup in the ‘70s. [Trib]

-> Utahns set up 613 pairs of shoes and boots on the Capitol steps to to represent the military and civilian lives lost to suicide in the state last year. [DNews]

-> A new report from the Council for America shows that a majority of young adults in Utah are not "citizen ready" or equipped to take on the challenges of adult life. [DNews]

-> Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch posthumously awarded a Purple Heart to late Army Staff Sgt. Royce Fuhriman; the World War II veteran’s family accepted on his behalf. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Watch Hatch discuss Russia, President Donald Trump’s tweets, fact and fiction in Washington and his decision on whether to run in 2018. [Fox13]

-> Tom Perez, one of the people hoping to lead the Democratic National Committee, said Democrats need to once again focus on all 50 states — including traditionally conservative ones like Utah. [KUTV]

-> Salt Lake City Police Department placed a solar-powered security system downtown to deter concentrated crime in the area. [KUTV]

-> Ogden City launched a new website to increase transparency and access to its City Council. [APviaDNews]

-> The Daggett County jail is currently empty and two of its officers on leave over allegations of staff misconduct that prompted relocation of all its inmates. [Trib]

-> NASA has its eye on a site about 10 miles south of Tooele County for a new testing facility. [DNews]

-> Health experts say Utahns who lived in the southern half of the state during nuclear tests in Nevada in the 1950s and ‘60s are at a much higher risk of cancer. [ABC4]

-> Utah’s Tongan community is grieving the death of their homeland’s Queen Mother Halaeevalu Mata’aho, who visited the state twice for events related to the Tongan United Methodist Church in West Valley City. [Trib]

-> As heavy rains flood more homes in Box Elder County, some residents have criticized the county for not making infrastructure improvements prior to the disaster. [Fox13]

-> The Governor’s State of Sports Awards ceremony in April will celebrate Utah’s athletic achievements and honor Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan with a lifetime achievement award. [KUTV]

-> Pat Bagley says freedom and "freedumb" of the press fall under the same hat. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke says the Legislature’s haste in trying to rush through a complex tax-reform package risks laying waste to taxpayers — especially poor and middle-income families. [Trib]

From the Hill: With litigation pending from Equality Utah over a state law that prevents advocacy of homosexuality in Utah’s sex-education classes, a Senate panel voted unanimously to strike the "no pro homo" language from state code. [Trib] [APviaKUTV]

-> A bill that would remove the requirement for partisan diversity on state boards and commissions is headed to Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk for his signature or veto after the Legislature’s Republican supermajority gave the measure final approval. [Trib]

-> Clean air advocates want Herbert to veto a bill that would require the state Division of Air Quality to permit wood burning, even on mandatory no-burn days, if the fire’s purpose was for cooking. [Trib]

-> A measure that would create a statewide mental health crisis hotline is awaiting the signatures of legislative leaders before heading to the governor’s desk. [DNews]

-> The Senate Education Committee advanced a bill that would continue a program that hires private contractors to work with struggling public schools but would base their success on "statistically significant improvement" rather than on letter grades. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Rep. Kim Coleman shared a personal story in a House chamber to advocate for support of legislation that would allow 18-to 21-year-olds to carry concealed guns, which she says would help young women protect themselves. The House subsequently voted 63-12 in support of her bill. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Meanwhile, the Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill that would increase the age requirement for wearing a helmet on a motorcycle from 18 to 21. [Trib]

-> The Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee advanced a bill to make sexual extortion its own crime. [DNews]

-> Sen. Todd Weiler, who last year led a movement to declare pornography as a public health crisis in Utah, saw his new bill addressing pornography clear through a Senate committee. [DNews]

-> Criminals convicted of aggravated human trafficking or child exploitation that led to death could be subject to capital punishment through a new measure that passed through the House by a single vote. [KUTV]

-> The House will consider a bill that would create a task force to examine the causes and effects of homelessness for Utah’s children — which current estimates show may include more than 600 children in the state. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Members of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee advanced a proposal to allow Utah students to use sunscreen at school without a note from a parent and a doctor. [APviaDNews]

-> Legislation that would limit "surprise billing" — when hospitals and doctors charge the difference between what someone’s insurance company is required to pay under federal law and what the hospital and doctors want to pay — advanced unanimously through a House committee. [Trib]

-> Another House committee voted to hold a bill that would have created a process to remove lawmakers due to mental incapacity, with the bill’s sponsor acknowledging the legislation was "not ready for prime time yet." [Trib] [DNews]

Nationally: President Donald Trump has directed his administration to enforce immigration laws more aggressively, with new Homeland Security rules authorizing the deportation of undocumented immigrants who commit minor offenses. [NYTimes] [TheHill] [WaTimes] [NPR]

-> Trump addressed the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States since his inauguration for the first time during a visit to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, calling it "horrible" and "painful." [NYTimes] [BBCNews] [WaPost] [NBCNews]

-> Trump may be looking to rollback protections put in place by the Obama administration to stop discrimination against transgender students in schools. [WaPost] [WaTimes] [NYTimes] [TheHill]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love meets with 4th District constituents to discuss legislative priorities and issues.

meets with 4th District constituents to discuss legislative priorities and issues. Gov. Gary Herbert hosts a weekly meeting with minority leaders and attends a Business in Utah discussion and a Boards and Commissions meeting. Later, he greets the ambassador for Mexico and attends a realtor day with the Legislature.

hosts a weekly meeting with minority leaders and attends a Business in Utah discussion and a Boards and Commissions meeting. Later, he greets the ambassador for Mexico and attends a realtor day with the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox attends a weekly meeting with minority leadership, a Parent Teacher Association student board meeting and a Boards and Commissions meeting. Later, he heads to a weekly meeting with majority leaders and a constituent meeting before Realtor Day with the Legislature.

attends a weekly meeting with minority leadership, a Parent Teacher Association student board meeting and a Boards and Commissions meeting. Later, he heads to a weekly meeting with majority leaders and a constituent meeting before Realtor Day with the Legislature. State Auditor John Dougall attends the Senate Revenue and Taxation standing committee and visits with students from Butterfield Canyon Elementary School.

attends the Senate Revenue and Taxation standing committee and visits with students from Butterfield Canyon Elementary School. President Donald Trump receives his daily intelligence briefing and meets with his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. In the afternoon, he discusses the federal budget over lunch and holds a discussion regarding the budget with senior staff. Later in the afternoon, he leads a legislative affairs strategy session.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Thomas Burr and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/tstevens95