News roundup: Democratic leaders try to tamp down impeachment talk

Democratic leaders try to tamp down impeachment talk. Immigration raids have the Latino community on edge. SLC loses another convention after Outdoor Retailers pulls out.

Happy Monday. Just a month into Donald Trump’s presidency, Democratic Party leaders are trying to rein in the talk of impeachment that’s animating the grass roots and dominating conversations as Russia links continue to make news. Top Democrats view the entire subject as a trap, a premature discussion that could backfire in spectacular fashion by making the party appear too overzealous in its opposition to Trump. [Politico]

Topping the news: After federal raids in five cities across the United States found 680 undocumented immigrants who will most likely be deported, advocates say Utah families with mixed-status parents, their children and "dreamers" don’t feel safe in their communities. [Trib]

-> Members of Park City’s Latino and immigrant population, which make up 24 percent of its residents, were especially on edge after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detained four people in the city on Saturday. [Trib]

-> After the Outdoor Retailer Convention announced its exit from Utah over the state’s public lands policies, Salt Lake City was also removed from consideration as a top contender to host a cycling convention. [Trib]

Opinion section: Amy Roberts, the executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), says the organization’s decision to move the Outdoor Retail show out of Utah is bittersweet but rooted the industry’s value of protecting public lands. [Trib]

-> Matthew Anderson, a policy analyst for the Coalition for Self-Government in the West, invited the OIA to get to know Utahns, arguing the association’s "bombastic claims" against the state’s public land management policies shows it doesn’t understand Utah’s residents or its public lands. [Trib]

-> Steven Bloch, the legal director and attorney for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, contradicts Gov. Gary Herbert’s claim that Utah "loves its public lands." [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley exaggerates Utah’s future as a ghost town after the Outdoor Retailer show’s departure from the state. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke says Utah’s ‘drill-baby-drill’ mentality drove away the show, hurting the state’s economy with a loss of at least a half-billion dollars and potentially much more. [Trib]

-> Gehrke also tells the story of Utah’s refugees and immigrants, arguing that the lives of good people hang in the balance of President Donald Trump’s stances against immigration. [Trib]

-> Samuel Wolfe, a civil rights attorney and writer, says the LDS Church’s stance against a federal directive that would allow transgender individuals to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity undermines religious freedom rather than supports it. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> Julie Stewart, an associate professor of sociology at Westminster College and a member of the Board of Directors of Comunidades Unidas, argues that Utah should continue to build upon its smart, humane legacy of immigration policies. [Trib]

-> Utah Senators Luz Escamilla, a Democrat, and Howard Stephenson, a Republican, argue for permanent and comprehensive bipartisan solution to immigration reform. [Trib]

-> Tribune editorial writer George Pyle recounts two incidents where homeless people appeared at his back door in search of sustenance or shelter — for him, demonstrating that there’s no such thing as a ‘Not In My Back Yard’ approach to homelessness. [Trib]

-> Bella Dinh-Zarr, vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, offers support for a bill that would decrease the blood alcohol concentration for Utah drivers from .08 to .05, which she says would lead to "fewer accidents, fewer deaths and fewer disabling injuries." [Trib]

-> Jean Hill, a government liaison for the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, argues that Utah lawmakers’ recent stances on gun legislation send a message that violence is inevitable — a premise she says the Catholic Diocese is unwilling to accept. [Trib]

-> Evelyn Everton, the Utah state director of Americans for Prosperity, says hiking the state’s income tax would "put the brakes on our booming economy" and ignore the progress Utah’s schools have made. [Trib]

-> Holly Richardson, a former state legislator, voices opposition to reinstating a tax on food, which she says would negatively impact Utah’s food insecure and working poor. [Trib]

-> Derek Monson, director of public policy for the Sutherland Institute, and Matthew Weinstein, the state priorities partnership director for Voices for Utah Children, advocate for the advancement of a House bill they say would tear down barriers children born into poverty face on the road to self-reliance. [Trib]

-> Amos N. Giora, a law professor at the University of Utah, urges the Utah Legislature to pass a hate crime bill, arguing that society owes the greatest protection to its most vulnerable members. [Trib]

-> LaVarr Webb and Frank Pignanelli annotate politicians’ comments with inferences about what they might actually mean. [DNews]

In other news: The Department of Homeland Security released a draft of a subsequently rejected proposal to use the National Guard in Utah and 10 other states to help round up unauthorized immigrants. [DNews]

-> After the draft was released, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s Office said in a statement that the state would have serious constitutional and financial concerns about such a directive. [APviaKUTV]

-> Utah Sen. Mike Lee is sponsoring a bill called the Military Humanitarian Operations Act, which would require the president to seek authorization from Congress before sending the military on humanitarian missions in hostile environments. [KUTV]

-> Utah’s lobbying reporting laws create an exemption for events that are open to all members of any committee, official task force or party caucus, which can make it hard for members of the public to determine whether these events influence policy. [APviaDNews]

-> On day eight of the public corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow, imprisoned St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson refused to testify for a third time. Instead, the jury heard from a lobbyist who ran Swallow’s attorney general campaign, a former telemarketer who called Swallow when he was a candidate and a lawyer who worked with Johnson. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> When Johnson’s attorneys asked a federal judge to release him from prison pending the outcome of his appeal of his conviction and sentence, the judge took less than an hour to deny the motion. [Trib]

-> Renae Cowley, Swallow’s former campaign aide, wept on the witness stand as she described her discomfort when agents raided her home and sifted through her underwear drawer. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Kirk Torgenson, a witness in Swallow’s case, says the state should pay the legal bills he incurred when he was arrested to ensure he would show up to testify after he disclosed he would be traveling internationally during the trial. [Trib]

-> Swallow’s defense attorneys subpoenaed House Speaker Greg Hughes, who is expected to refute testimony that he was at a secret meeting with the Utah Transit Authority, Swallow and former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff. [Fox13]

-> At the same time the state’s largest trade convention announced its plans to leave, lawmakers worked to move forward with a convention center hotel near the Salt Palace Convention Center. [Trib]

-> Montana Gov. Steve Bullock joined Colorado in expressing interest in hosting the Outdoor Retailer show after it leaves Utah. [Trib]

-> The loss of the show and its estimated $45 million economic boost may impact local business owners, who say the loss will "drastically change the way we make a living." [DNews] [KUTV]

-> Utah Democrats and Republicans were largely split about the departure of the Outdoor Retailer show, with the former decrying the foolishness of the state’s public lands stances and the latter reaffirming their resolution not to let organizations control policy. [ABC4]

-> Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called for a probe into a Salt Lake City-based Bureau of Land Management agent who came under investigation for his activities at Burning Man. [APviaDNews] [KUTV]

-> The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has banned antler gathering until April 1 in an effort to protect elk and mule deer after the state’s toughest winter since 2011. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined six other religious groups in opposition of a federal directive that would allow transgender students to use restrooms that match their gender identity, arguing that such a mandate would threaten religious liberty. [Trib]

-> A Salt Lake City clinical psychologist and former member of the LDS Church is working on gathering data to improve understanding of religion-bred members of the LGBTQ community. [Trib]

-> A federal judge ruled that the officer who entered a fenced Sugar House backyard while searching for a missing child and fatally shot Geist the dog in 2014 was justified in his actions. The dog owner’s attorney said they would appeal to the 10th Circuit Court. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> The Utah Department of Corrections moved 80 state inmates from Daggett County jail to the Utah State Prison after an investigation into alleged staff misconduct that was spurred by "inappropriate behavior" of county employees. [Trib] [Fox13] [APviaKUTV]

-> Eight people from Salt Lake County have been charged for using false identities to dupe businesses using information from 143,000 people — many of them Utahns. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Amid concerns about a mysterious trust fund connected to the Utah League of Cities and Towns, Midvale Mayor JoAnn Seghini resigned from her position as trustee of that fund on Friday. [DNews]

-> Kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart interviewed former Utah State University student Victoria Hewlett, who was raped on campus and is now suing the university, alleging campus officials were aware of multiple sexual assault allegations against her attacker for more than a year before he was charged. [Trib]

-> Gov. Herbert was inducted into the Junior Achievement Utah Business Hall of Fame on Thursday. [DNews]

-> The woman who allegedly stole an idling firetruck in West Jordan and ditched it three miles later still hasn’t given police a reason for why she took it. [Trib]

From the Hill: The House voted unanimously to require testing of all rape kits, create a tracking system for the kits and establish a trauma-sensitivity training for Utah law enforcement. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would allow colleges and universities to supersede a victim’s request for confidentiality if they determine there is a threat to students on campus. [Trib]

-> James Green, the vice chair of the Wasatch County Republican Party, resigned from his post after receiving swift backlash for a letter he wrote opposing equal pay legislation. [Fox13]

-> The sponsor of a bill that addresses equal pay said Green’s viral letter missed an important aspect of SB210 — it doesn’t mandate that women be paid the same as men but looks to reach consensus on the size, severity and causes of Utah’s gender pay disparity. [Trib]

-> Senators gave final approval for a bill that eliminates party affiliation as a consideration for potential state board and commission members. The bill’s sponsor says the legislation will promote selection of the most qualified candidates, but one Democrat called it "exclusionary" during floor debate. [Trib]

-> Though Utah Republicans had previously planned to sue the federal government for control of public lands, their resolution was amended to a friendly call to work with the Trump administration toward the same goal, calling for a lawsuit only if no progress is made over time. [Trib]

-> Herbert signed a resolution asking Utah’s congressional delegation to support shrinking southern Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. [DNews] [Fox13]

-> The Legislature will have $88 million more than expected for next year’s budget, which means areas like education may receive significantly more money. [Trib]

-> Despite complaints the money could be better spent on public schools, the Utah House approved spending $350,000 to develop a refresher curriculum for lawmakers on federalism, the constitutional relationship between states and the federal government. [Trib]

-> The House Education Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would appropriate $1 million to help the state hire more elementary school counselors. [DNews]

-> A handful of teachers gathered at Capitol Hill to join Democratic lawmakers who are sponsoring legislation that would create better pay and address the state’s teacher shortage. [DNews]

-> A Provo lawmaker says his three-bill package addressing vaccination, all of which advanced to the House for further discussion, strikes a balance between parents’ freedom to choose whether to vaccinate their children and other parents’ concerns. [DNews]

-> The Senate is working on drafting a package of tax-reform bills that may include the restoration of food taxes, which were cut in 2006 and 2007. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee advanced a bill that would help the state enforce the collection of online sales taxes. [Trib]

-> Rather than return all its annual profits to the state, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control would be allowed to retain $1 million under a new bill headed to the House for consideration. [Trib]

-> Equality Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights agreed to halt litigation over a Utah law that forbids positive classroom discussion of homosexuality, buying the Legislature time to repeal that part of the law. [Fox13]

-> Though some former plural wives oppose a lawmaker’s legislation that would amend the definition of bigamy but keep it a felony, others have emerged as the bill’s biggest advocates. [Trib]

-> The Senate Transportation Committee advanced a bill that would outlaw panhandling in the name of public safety. [Trib]

-> A House committee approved a bill that would make the legal protection allowing Utahns to defend themselves from an attacker, rather than retreat, more explicit. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> Sen. Lincoln Fillmore says his legislation looking to require homeowners associations to allow solar panels in most circumstances strikes a compromise between property rights and clean air. [Trib] [DNews]

-> New legislation that would allow the Utah state auditor to "take temporary custody" of public funds to protect them "from being diverted from their intended use" may help him temporarily seize a mysterious fund tied to the scandal-tainted Utah League of Cities and Towns. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The House voted to kill a bill that would have somewhat restricted ‘noncompete’ clauses, which ban employees from working for competitors after they leave jobs. [Trib]

-> The House turned off the lights on a bill that would have allowed non-binding opinion questions on the ballot — an effort to allow a vote on abandoning daylight saving time. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Utah members of the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network gathered on Capitol Hill to lobby lawmakers against smoking and tobacco products and ask them to prioritize action against cancer. [DNews]

Nationally: Four weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally on Saturday in Orlando, Fla., where he attacked the media and insinuated something terrible had happened in Sweden the night before. [TheHill] [NPR] [NYTimes] [WaPost]

-> Trump’s reference to "what’s happening last night in Sweden" raised questions across the internet and from the Swedish embassy, which reached out to Trump for clarification. The president later tweeted that he was referring to a story about immigrants in Sweden that was broadcast on Fox News. [CNN] [NBCNews] [NYTimes] [BBCNews]

-> Trump’s attacks on the media expanded beyond his press conference, with a tweet calling news outlets "the enemy of the American people." [WaPost] Later, Sen. John McCain spoke in defense of the free press. "When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press," he said. [CNN] [NYTimes] [WaPost] [NBCNews]

-> The Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency — an agency he has vocally opposed and called for the dissolution of its authority. [CNN] [NYTimes] [WaPost]

