News roundup: Trump escapes Washington for more friendly territory

Trump escapes Washington for more friendly territory. Chaffetz goes after leakers in Flynn fallout. Outdoor Retailers bails on Utah.

Happy Friday. After nearly a month in office -- much of it spent inside the White House -- facing critics of his refugee ban, tough confirmations of his Cabinet officials and the resignation of his top national security aide, President Donald Trump is headed to more friendly territory today. The president will tour a factory in South Carolina today and hold a rally in Florida on Saturday, and he’ll be surrounded with the people who elected him. [Politico]

Topping the news: Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, asked the Justice Department to look into leaks by intelligence officials about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with a Russian ambassador — drawing criticism that he should focus more on the contents of the leak rather than on who released the information. [Trib]

-> Utah Rep. Chris Stewart also expressed concern that intelligence agencies may be acting to undermine the Trump administration through the release of classified intelligence. [KUTV]

-> Meanwhile, Chaffetz asked the attorney general to pursue criminal charges against a former State Department employee who helped set up Hillary Clinton’s private email server when she was secretary of state. [APviaKUTV]

-> Utah Gov. Gary Herbert offered a cautious but critical assessment of President Donald Trump’s first month in office, comparing him to a first-time plumber trying to fix a leaky pipe. [Trib]

-> After Chaffetz’s raucous town-hall meeting last week, the chairman of Utah’s Republican Party urged congressional members to skip or delay having similar meetings. [Trib] [Fox13]

Tweets of the day: From @BjaminWood : "I think the hardest part about being a Utah lawmaker would be pretending your colleagues’ awkward committee humor is funny"

-> From @jonlovett: "For those keeping score: Leaks: REAL News. FAKE Good polls: REAL. Bad polls: FAKE. Wikileaks: REAL. Things I say: DUNNO, SOMEONE TOLD ME."

-> From @RobertGehrke: "Can we PLEASE have a Trump news conference every day? It’s more surreal than LSD & keeps him from messing other things up for 40 mins or so."

-> From @sorrogrande "@OutdoorRetailer, the @Airbnb guest who stays 2 weeks a year and insists they should have a say in how you landscape your yard."

Happy Birthday: On Saturday to Utah Rep. Christine Watkins and former Rep. Jack Draxler.

In other news: Jeremy Johnson, a former St. George businessman and a key witness in the public corruption case against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow, refused again to testify before the court out of fear that he could be prosecuted for what he might say. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> The Outdoor Retailer show, which has been held in Utah for the past 20 years, is leaving Salt Lake City in protest of Utah’s public land policies and after a meeting with Gov. Gary Herbert they said was unproductive. [Trib] [ABC4] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> Before the meeting, Herbert said he planned to remind the show’s organizers that having Utah as its host city has been a "blessing" and has helped the expo grow significantly. [APviaKUTV]

-> As part of a ‘Day Without Immigrants,’ protestors in Utah and across the country shut down their businesses to demonstrate their importance to America’s economy and way of life. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> A Utah man joined 10 other members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in submitting his resignation, with former members saying Trump’s administration is in direct opposition to the group’s goals. [Fox13]

-> The University of Utah’s Refugee Program helps its students with books, tuition and housing with the goal of supporting students through graduation so they can become productive U.S. citizens. [Trib]

-> Utah’s Water Strategy Advisory Team has yet to invite the public to its latest series of meetings, though the group continues to shape blueprints for state water policies and dam and pipeline projects. [Trib]

-> As President’s Day weekend marks the beginning of a busy travel season in southern Utah, the Bureau of Land Management urged the public to appreciate cultural and ancient artifacts but to leave them alone. [ABC4]

-> The leader of a southern Utah advocacy group initially believed Patagonia had broken the law after it released a video that depicted an individual picking up a Native American pottery shard and failed to show whether he had kept the artifact. [DNews]

-> The Point of the Mountain Development Commission is looking for public input on what to do with 20,000 acres of undeveloped land in the area. [Fox13]

-> Flooding that caused damage to around 35 miles of Cache County’s paved roads last week could cost the county up to $2 million in repairs — a number that may increase as the season continues. [Trib] [APviaKUTV]

-> Two shots from a high-powered BB gun cracked a window and sent glass flying into Utah Rep. Mike Winder’s living room in West Valley, sparking a police investigation into the incident. [Trib]

-> A mysterious trust fund connected to the Utah League of Cities and Towns should have been terminated and its funds released to the league years ago. [DNews]

-> Getting 911 dispatchers to track caller locations is difficult because of reliance on cell towers from major carriers — and tests of these phone carriers showed a large variability of success. [KUTV]

-> Two positions in the Utah Court of Appeals and one in the 2nd District Court have opened up. [Trib]

-> The Price City Police Department is investigating an officer’s social media post that allegedly included the use of the N-word directed at a celebrity — a violation of one of the department’s policies. [Trib]

-> A former Utah County real estate guru said he plans to act as his own attorney when fighting an indictment charging him with 18 counts of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> A woman took a West Jordan firetruck for a joyride, abandoning it soon afterward down the street in Kearns. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> Vice Chairman James Green of the Wasatch County GOP apologized after a letter he published generated pushback for his use of traditional viewpoints to criticize a Senate bill that would require employers to adopt policies about equal work and equal pay. [Fox13]

-> Robert Kirby says he avoids public demonstrations, using writing as a form of protest instead because it’s calmer and only one person can argue at a time. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley takes a jab at the consequences that might arise from tearing down Utah’s Zion Curtain. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly says it was fitting for Jackie Biskupski, Salt Lake City’s first openly gay mayor, to be the one to honor Jake Garn, who was its last Republican mayor four decades ago. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke says Utah lawmakers who were in favor of bringing a Facebook data center to the state may be exacting revenge for the project’s failure on affordable housing propositions from Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, who was the most outspoken opponent to the plan. [Trib]

From the Hill: As legislators neared completion of their proposed overhaul of Utah liquor policies — including a mandate that would tear down the Zion Curtain and increase efforts to combat underage drinking — they said they hoped the as-yet-unseen bill would be released today. [Trib]

-> A bill creating a statewide mental health crisis phone line is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature after it received unanimous support in the House. [DNews]

-> A new bill that would decrease the age limit for consent between willing minors was put on hold as lawmakers debated whether children as young as 12 could truly consent to sex. [Trib]

-> After hearing from domestic violence survivors, Utah lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill to the House floor that would offer victims long-term legal protections. [Trib]

-> A bill from Rep. Brian King looks to codify to state law a federal prohibition on gun ownership for those who have committed domestic violence. [KUTV]

-> Addressing what advocates call a ‘loophole’ in Utah’s criminal code, a proposal to make strangulation a felony advanced forward in the House. [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Though a Utah Highway Patrol officer warned that safety inspections save lives, a bill that would eliminate such examinations for noncommercial vehicles is headed to the Senate for consideration. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> A bill seeking to outlaw paid signature gathering for candidates was put on hold after legislative lawyers pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled in favor of the practice as a protected form of free speech. [Trib]

-> A bill protecting free speech rights on public college campuses across the state received unanimous support in committee, despite caution from an official in the Utah System of Higher Education that the legislation could lead to increased litigation. [Trib]

-> The Senate Education Committee advanced a bill that would change the way the grading system for Utah schools works with a focus on growth in student test scores and elimination of a curve that restricts the number of high-achieving campuses. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Senate will consider a bill that would lower the criminal penalty for truancy from a Class B misdemeanor to an infraction. [Trib]

-> A Senate committee approved legislation to expand research into the potential benefits of medical marijuana — the results of which would then guide policy, according to the bill’s sponsor. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Lawmakers are awaiting formal estimates on the cost of a state earned income tax credit for the working poor. [Trib]

-> The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee advanced a bill that would classify parental kidnapping as a new offense. [DNews]

-> A bill in the Senate would make "doxing" — publishing personal information about someone online with malicious intent — a misdemeanor crime. [Fox13]

-> Local business leaders united to form Free Enterprise Utah, which aims to stand against government interference and overregulation and to oppose changes to noncompete language in employment contracts. [DNews]

-> A bill that would have required all counties to provide same-day Election Day registration stalled in a House Committee, with opposing lawmakers citing concerns that the legislation would exacerbate long voter lines. [DNews]

-> During the annual Nonprofit Day on the Hill, Utah nonprofits gathered to educate lawmakers about their missions and work in the state. [DNews]

Nationally: At a free-wheeling news conference, President Donald Trump defended his performance during his first month in office and attacked the news media, arguing that his administration was a "fine-tuned machine" but that he’d "inherited a mess." [WaTimes] [NYTimes] [TheHill] [NPR]

-> The Senate confirmed Rep. Mick Mulvaney, a tea party conservative from South Carolina, to lead the U.S. Office of Management and Budget in yet another confirmation vote that fell almost entirely along party lines. [WaPost] [NYTimes] [CBSNews] [NPR]

-> Trump said he may ask New York billionaire Steve Feinberg to conduct a review of U.S. intelligence agencies, but acknowledged it could be unnecessary once his team is fully in place. Members of the intelligence community said they fear such a move could reduce the flow of information that contradicts the president’s worldview. [WaPost] [NYTimes] [NBCNews]

-> Employees in the Environmental Protection Agency have been calling their senators to urge them to vote against Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick to run the agency, at his confirmation hearing today. [NYTimes] Meanwhile, an Oklahoma judge ordered Pruitt to turn over thousands of unseen emails that Democrats say would show his collusions with the oil-and-gas industry. [WaTimes] [NBCNews] [TheHill]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love attends a financial services meeting on Choice Act in response to Dodd-Frank and a legislative priorities meeting with staff in Washington before voting and flying back to Utah.

attends a financial services meeting on Choice Act in response to Dodd-Frank and a legislative priorities meeting with staff in Washington before voting and flying back to Utah. Gov. Gary Herbert films public service announcements, meets with the Utah School Superintendents Association and heads to a Utah State School Board Meeting before hosting a Cabinet meeting.

films public service announcements, meets with the Utah School Superintendents Association and heads to a Utah State School Board Meeting before hosting a Cabinet meeting. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox speaks with the news media, meets with the Davis Chamber of Commerce and an American government class from Vernal and heads to a Cabinet meeting.

speaks with the news media, meets with the Davis Chamber of Commerce and an American government class from Vernal and heads to a Cabinet meeting. State Auditor John Dougall attends a rural caucus and a lunch meeting with Val Oveson, former state auditor and lieutenant governor. Later, he meets with the governor’s general counsel and various legislators and reviews draft audit reports.

attends a rural caucus and a lunch meeting with Val Oveson, former state auditor and lieutenant governor. Later, he meets with the governor’s general counsel and various legislators and reviews draft audit reports. President Donald Trump departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews. When he arrives in North Charleston, S.C., he meets with Dennis Muilenburg — the chairman of the board, president and CEO of the Boeing Company — and tours the Boeing facility. In the afternoon, he makes remarks at the unveiling of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and tours the aircraft before departing North Charleston en route to West Palm Beach, Fla.

-- Thomas Burr and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/tstevens95