News roundup: President Trump hasn’t done as much as he thinks he has

Happy Tuesday. Just weeks into Donald Trump’s presidency, you would think that everything had changed. The uproar over the president’s tweets grows louder by the day, as does concern over the erratic, haphazard and aggressive stance of the White House toward critics and those with different policy views. But there is a wide gap, a chasm even, between what the administration has said and what it has done. There have been 45 executive orders or presidential memoranda signed, which may seem like a lot but lags President Barack Obama’s pace. More crucially, with the notable exception of the travel ban, almost none of these orders have mandated much action or clear change of current regulations. [Politico]

Topping the news: After Rep. Jason Chaffetz made an unsubstantiated claim that paid protestors infiltrated his town-hall meeting last week, some Utahns have begun sending him invoices for their time spent at the meeting. [Trib]

-> Chaffetz led a committee to take the first steps toward overturning a District of Columbia law that legalized assisted suicide — despite protests from residents calling for local control over their own laws. [Trib]

-> House Speaker Greg Hughes, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and others discussed Utah’s homelessness crisis at a town-hall meeting that aimed to address the challenges faced by homeless people and the surrounding community. [Trib]

-> Lawmakers in the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee are considering spending $4.6 million of public money to fund legal and lobbying efforts aimed at gaining greater state control over public lands and wildlife. [Trib] (More news from the Utah Legislature below)

In other news: Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s public corruption trial is expected to resume today with testimony from Jeremy Johnson, a St. George businessman who went public in 2013 with the allegations that first spotlighted Swallow. [Trib]

-> On the 10th anniversary of the Trolley Square shooting that killed five people and wounded four others, around 75 mourners gathered to mark the tragedy, remember the victims and urge for an end to gun violence. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert filled a vacancy on the 1st District Juvenile Court with Kirk Morgan, who formerly served as special assistant to the United States attorney in the District of Hawaii and as United States Air Force judge advocate general. [Trib]

-> Though Utah’s lawmakers are looking to rescind the newly-established Bears Ears National Monument, Utah’s Office of Tourism is promoting the monument on its website. [KUTV]

-> New numbers shows that tourism brought in $8.17 billion in 2015 and contributed $1.115 billion in total to state and local taxes. [ABC4]

-> As homelessness numbers rise in Provo, the city’s police department is drafting an ordinance for lawmaker consideration to help officers control the population and provide resources. [Fox13]

-> Salt Lake City joined 20 other cities and counties across the United States in asking the Supreme Court to uphold a ruling on the rights of detained immigrants, with Mayor Jackie Biskupski arguing that prolonged detention "puts jobs at risk, creates obstacles to education, and generally hurts families living in our community." [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Utah State Bar will hear from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at its summer convention in Sun Valley, Idaho. [Trib]

-> An appeals court upheld the dismissal of a Utah family’s wrongful-death suit filed against a Bureau of Land Management agent, saying the agent’s conduct did not qualify as excessive force. [Trib]

-> After the Bountiful City Council rejected a 4,000-signature petition to bring its multimillion-dollar plan to move its city hall to the voters, a group opposed to the relocation filed a lawsuit to let constituents weigh in. [APviaTrib]

-> The number of organ donations in Utah rose to 373 in 2016 — a record level for the state. [KUTV]

-> Paul Rolly argues that unlike protestors at Chaffetz’s town hall, the National Rifle Association has a voice with legislators — but it may end up defeating its own purpose because it expects to get everything it wants. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke says efforts from a group of never-say-die conservative activists to drum up support for a recently dropped lawsuit over changes to Utah’s election laws show the Republicans have "already lost their minds." [Trib]

From the Hill: This year, outside groups looking to influence a variety of bills and budget items have paid for and organized at least 95 free social events for Utah lawmakers, which critics say improves access for well-financed special interests. [Trib]

-> Utahns pay one of the highest markups on liquor among any government-controlled agency across the country — and a new bill that would reform the state’s alcohol laws may cost consumers more on alcoholic beverage purchases. [Trib]

-> The House is considering a bill that would require the Our Schools Now ballot initiative — which seeks to raise income taxes by $750 million a year to raise school funding — to more transparently spell out the percentage increase in taxes charged. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee finalized its budget recommendations, looking to increase per-student spending and end the practice of charging fees for educator licenses. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A bill from Rep. Marie Poulson may put the practice of assigning letter grades to public schools to an end, instead maintaining a statewide accountability system using metrics like Advanced Placement participation and elementary reading levels. [Trib]

-> Elections for state school boards are scheduled to become partisan in 2018 after two years of debate among lawmakers over how to seat members on the board. [Trib]

-> Under current state law, students are prohibited from taking any medication to school without a doctor’s note and parental permission — including sunscreen. But a bill from Rep. Craig Hall is looking to change that. [DNews]

-> A bill that would pursue the creation of a new state park on federal land at Hole in the Rock is headed to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto. [Trib]

-> The Senate is considering a bill to rename a stretch of the Mountain View Corridor to "Minutemen Highway" in honor of members of the Utah National Guard. [Trib]

-> The Senate Transportation Committee endorsed a bill that would charge Utah telephone users to help upgrade 911 and public safety radio systems statewide, as well as make reforms to the Utah Communications Authority after audit recommendations. [Trib]

-> A bill that would prevent municipalities from regulating short-term rentals through websites like Airbnb is on its way to the House for further consideration. [DNews]

-> To combat Utah’s opioid addiction epidemic, a new bill in the Senate would allow patients and doctors to request and pay for a smaller numbers of pills to avoid having extras around the home. [DNews]

-> The Senate also expressed favorable recommendation for a bill that would tighten liability protections for people administering opiate overdose reversal drugs. [DNews]

-> A Senate committee approved legislation that would prohibit judges from considering a parent’s disability when awarding custody in divorce cases unless it inhibits the individual’s ability to care for the child. [DNews]

-> To allow for more time for public comment, a bill that promotes the use of telemedicine services but that bars doctors from using the services to remotely prescribe abortion-inducing medicine was put on hold in a Senate committee. [DNews]

-> Lawmakers are addressing a number of last year’s voting issues through bills that would make changes to vote-by-mail ballots and restrictions on opening additional polling locations on Election Day. [ABC4]

-> As the Legislature reached its midway point yesterday, 56 bills had been passed and Gov. Gary Herbert had signed one piece of legislation. [DNews]

Nationally: Michael T. Flynn, the President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, resigned after it was revealed that he’d misled White House officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States and amidst concerns that he could be vulnerable to blackmail. [NYTimes] [CNN] [NBCNews] [Politico]

-> The Senate confirmed Steven T. Mnuchin, a former Golden Sachs banker, as secretary of the Treasury Department. [TheHill] [NYTimes] [CBSNews] [WaPost]

-> Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where the two cordially addressed the North American Free Trade Agreement -- which Trump suggested he is considering "tweaking" -- as well as opposing views on immigration. [NYTimes] [CNN] [BBCNews] [NPR]

