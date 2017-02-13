News roundup: A glaring typo found on Trump’s official portrait

A glaring typo found on Trump’s official portrait. The Legislature’s attorneys disclose law firms but not their clientele. Huntsman still in mix for top State job or ambassadorship.

Happy Monday. Spelling is hard sometimes. Typos happen. Editors miss things. Mistakes get made. (You might even find one in this email if you look hard enough.) But, phew, the Trump administration’s spelling woes are just unending. And the latest may have been a bit costlier than others. On Sunday, social media users pointed out that President Trump’s official inauguration portrait on sale at the Library of Congress had a glaring typo. [WaPost]

Topping the news: After a federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s refugee travel ban, a Somali refugee arrived in Utah on Friday to reunite with his family and meet his 2-year-old daughter. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> When Utah’s 14 practicing attorneys in the House and Senate fill out a public conflict-of-interest forms, they usually list only the firm they’re employed at, which doesn’t tell citizens about potential conflicts their clientele may present. [Trib]

-> Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. may still be in line for a top job at the State Department or an ambassadorship. [Trib]

-> Utah visitors to the porn site xHamster have been redirected to a non-explicit sub-site featuring sex-ed videos—a reaction to the state Legislature’s decision not to adopt a comprehensive sex sexual education program in public schools. [Trib] [KUTV]

Tweets of the day: From @JohnJpshanley: "I’m trying to avoid the subject of politics at dinner. And I live alone."

-> From @averagejenn: "People that believe the world is suddenly overrun with paid protestors should have to try and produce a crowd scene for a low-budget movie."

-> From @joss: "gf: you forgot to buy milk again me: FAKE NEWS gf: I asked three times for me: PAID PROTESTER"

-> From @greenfield64: "I’ll be on Morning Joe tomorrow around 8:30 with a crucial piece of advice for the White House press offices: install Spell Check."

Happy Birthday: To Walt Borla, retired postmaster of Helper City.

Opinion section: Utah Gov. Gary Herbert argues that opponents of the state’s land management policies need only look to its record of conservation practices and economic investment in state parks as evidence that lawmakers loves their public lands. [Trib]

-> Alfred Lomahquahu, who serves as the Hopi vice chairman and co-chair of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition, says Utah lawmakers are threatening tribal sovereignty with calls upon President Donald Trump to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument. [Trib]

-> Rep. Mia Love talks about good environmental stewardship and decries the false choice between having either a thriving economy or a clean environment. [Trib]

-> Jake Boyer, president and CEO of The Boyer Company and economic development chair for the Salt Lake Chamber, argues that Utah needs to change its clean air development narrative to highlight companies that are helping improve the state’s air and economy. [Trib]

-> Robert W. Alder, a law professor at the University of Utah, considers the "extreme danger" of Trump’s treatment of federal judges and the judiciary system. [Trib]

-> Three professors in the department of biology at the University of Utah explore the importance of empiricism in an administration they say is hostile to scientific knowledge and practice. [Trib]

-> Dianne Harris, dean of the college of humanities and a history professor at the University of Utah, voices opposition to efforts from members of Congress that would severely cut or eliminate the National Endowment for the Humanities, arguing that Americans need the humanities now more than ever. [Trib]

-> State Rep. Marie Poulson argues the state’s school grading system fails to provide enough information to assess Utah schools and must be re-evaluated. [Trib]

-> S. Spencer Wells, a doctoral candidate in history at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, says a look through Mormon history should be enough to convince the faith’s members to defend the religious rights of Muslim immigrants and refugees. [Trib]

-> Tribune editorial writer George Pyle says Rep. Jason Chaffetz "acts, speaks, maybe even thinks, differently" among his constituents in Utah than he does in Washington. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley says Chaffetz only has one job—which he seems to be doing perfectly well. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke says "simply being loud isn’t always the best way to be heard," and argues that the energy and anger from Chaffetz’s town-hall meeting needs to be directed toward issues, goals and messages. [Trib]

-> Pete Ashdown, co-founder and owner of XMission and Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Democratic opponent in 2006, says Hatch’s restrictive technology policies have damaged Utah’s ability to act as a leader in the industry. [Trib]

-> On the anniversary of the Trolley Square shooting, which killed five people and seriously wounded four others, Robert Kirby says what matters now is the willingness to fight what happened and move forward. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly notes that a good portion of the Utah Legislature went to Brigham Young University, a fact that may have contributed to lawmakers’ decision to audit the University of Utah after it canceled a basketball game with the Cougars in 2015. [Trib]

-> LaVarr Webb and Frank Pignanelli explore the ramifications of political contest between Mitt Romney and. Jon Huntsman Jr. [DNews]

Weekend in review: The criminal corruption case against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow continued Friday with testimony from key accuser Mark Sessions Jenson and from Kirk Torgensen, who was Shurtleff’s chief criminal deputy. [Trib]

-> Torgensen said he warned both Swallow and Mark Shurtleff, another former Utah attorney general, that their behavior was "foolish" and "stupid"—testimony that may have helped Swallow’s defense more than the prosecutor’s case. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> Rep. Jason Chaffetz said the reception he received at his town-hall meeting on Thursday was "bullying and an attempt at intimidation" and presented "a concerted effort" from Democrats to cause chaos. [DNews] [Fox13]

-> In contrast, grassroots organizers called the town-hall meeting a success, lauding the event as part of the democratic process. [KUTV] A local activist group says Sen. Mike Lee, Reps. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart and Mia Love should host their own. [KUTV]

-> Several moments from the meeting captured national attention, but some far-right news outlets chose not to cover the event. [DNews] [Fox13]

-> Just days after announcing his co-sponsorship of legislation that would do away with the Department of Education, Chaffetz sat down with Utah’s state board, receiving a courteous but mixed reaction to the proposal. [DNews]

-> As Trump faces daily protests and court battles over its refugee and immigration orders, Gov. Gary Herbert said the new president should perhaps look to Utah as an example of how to be welcoming to refugees while still performing extra vetting. [Trib]

-> Rep. Bishop suggested during his annual visit to the Utah Legislature that one way to solve present political tension is through a focus on legislative procedures that allow the public to exercise its voice rather than through executive orders and governmental decrees. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Following Patagonia’s lead, several outdoor gear companies announced they would no longer attend Utah’s Outdoor Retail convention in protest of the state’s position on public lands. [Trib]

-> However, Herbert says Salt Lake City remains the best place for the convention and said that critics’ claims that the state is trying to take away public lands doesn’t hold up. [KUTV]

-> The Bureau of Land Management is allowing more time for public comment on a controversial proposal to issue oil and gas leases west of Zion Canyon, which critics fear may open the door to drilling on the periphery of the national park. [Trib]

-> Rural Cache County residents spent their weekend sandbagging snowmelt flood water, which "severely depleted" the county’s personnel resources to help with the flooding. [Trib] [ABC4] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> In the process of updating the state’s bullying policies, state officials have found that possibly 30 percent of Utah school districts and charter schools don’t have policies on bullying and hazing. [DNews]

-> Before adopting a new schedule of teacher license fees, the Utah State Board of Education said it wanted to hold off on the increases to determine ways to protect new and least-compensated teachers. [DNews]

-> At the request of Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, a group of citizens known as the Community Activist Group met with officers every other week for almost a year to talk about use of force and other issues. [Trib]

-> Four months into Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County’s Operation Diversion, which urges homeless people with addictions or mental illness into treatment programs, preliminary data shows the program has been successful so far. [Trib]

-> The Federal Aviation Administration has given Salt Lake City another chance to save the Wingpointe Golf Course, which was closed in 2015 and would require an estimated $1.1 million investment to reopen. [Trib]

-> Protestors gathered outside one of Utah’s Planned Parenthood clinics to show their support for cutting off the organization’s funds. [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Beaver County commissioners passed a countywide resolution against domestic violence and traveled to Utah’s Capitol to urge the state’s other 28 counties to follow their lead. [ABC4]

-> Moms Demand Action, a gun-control advocacy group, hosted a vigil to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Trolley Square shootings. [Trib]

-> Sen. Jim Dabakis filmed a 24-hour Facebook Live marathon starting at 9 p.m. on Friday night, saying, "I never want to lose touch with the normal working folks who make Utah great." [Fox13]

-> Former Sunset City mayor John Nicholas and his wife Nada were killed in a house fire in Sunset on Friday afternoon. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> Retired Unified Police Department Officer Jon Richey was found dead in his home Saturday. [KUTV] [Fox13]

From the Hill: Chanting "families not felons," polygamists and their children marched to Utah’s Capitol on Friday to ask lawmakers not to advance a bill that would maintain polygamy’s status as a felony in the state. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> With a 60-11 vote, the House endorsed the "Re-empowerment of the States Amendment," which looks to give states the power to veto presidential executive orders and federal administrative rules if two-thirds of legislatures agree. [Trib]

-> A former U.S. senator from Oklahoma and current senior adviser for the Convention of States Project joined Utah lawmakers at a rally to support legislation calling on the states to convene and amend the Constitution to address federal overreach. [DNews]

-> The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is asking lawmakers for approval to build two new state liquor stores — one in southwest Salt Lake County and another in central Davis County. [Trib]

-> Lawmakers advanced a plan to lower Utah’s legal limit for driving while intoxicated to a 0.05 blood-alcohol content, which would be the toughest DUI law in the nation. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> Unless a couple chooses to take a marriage-training course, the cost of marriage licenses would increase $20 if lawmakers pass a bill that earned preliminary approval in the Senate on Friday. [Trib]

-> The House voted to outlaw panhandling on freeway exits, highways and paved roads with a speed limit over 35-miles an hour, which its sponsor says will improve pedestrian safety. [Trib] [DNews]

-> In a unanimous vote, the House voted to allow for the creation of a special placard that would give wheelchair users preference for van-accessible parking spaces and keep those who don’t need it as much out of the space. [Trib]

-> During a discussion of a bill that would create a task force to review self-driving cars and set safety standards, an advocate on behalf of the National Federation of the Blind offered his perspective on the issue. [DNews]

-> The House Law Enforcement Committee endorsed a bill that would limit firearm access for people convicted of domestic violence or those who have protective or restraining orders filed against them. [Trib]

-> Though police departments generally destroy firearms they’ve confiscated that are no longer needed for trials, a new bill would require them to sell them instead and provide some proceeds to a support fund for fallen officers. [Trib]

-> A bill that would require abortion providers to explain to their patients the possibility of reversing a medication-induced abortion gained favor in the House, but its critics say the legislation is unsupported by scientific literature. [Trib] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> Utah House members voted to explore the creation of a state park at the Little Sahara sand dunes — a takeover of federal land lawmakers said they hope would show that the state is ready to protect its own lands. [Trib]

-> The House voted unanimously to extend early in-person voting from the Friday before Tuesday elections all the way up to Election Day. [Trib]

Nationally: President Donald Trump said he may sign a "brand-new order" addressing immigration and national security as early as today after a federal appeals court struck down his travel ban as unconstitutional. [NYTimes] [TheHill] [PBSNews] [WaTimes]

-> Tom Price, Trump’s pick for secretary of health and human services, took office on Friday after the Senate confirmed his nomination earlier that day in a vote that fell mostly along party lines. [WaTimes] [NYTimes] [WaPost] [ABCNews]

-> There’s growing pressure for Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to step down over his contacts with Russia before the president took office, Trump has been largely silent on his take on the issue. [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz meets with oversight staff and chairs an oversight committee mark up.

meets with oversight staff and chairs an oversight committee mark up. Rep. Mia Love flies to Washington from Utah, attends a legislative strategy meeting with the whip’s office and sits down with other GOP members and votes.

flies to Washington from Utah, attends a legislative strategy meeting with the whip’s office and sits down with other GOP members and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert attends a GOP legislative breakfast followed by a legislative strategy meeting. Later, he greets the Washington City Youth Council and hosts a tourism day at the state capitol.

attends a GOP legislative breakfast followed by a legislative strategy meeting. Later, he greets the Washington City Youth Council and hosts a tourism day at the state capitol. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox attends a legislative strategy meeting and tourism day on the Hill before meeting for his weekly update with the governor and the governor’s leadership meeting.

attends a legislative strategy meeting and tourism day on the Hill before meeting for his weekly update with the governor and the governor’s leadership meeting. President Donald Trump receives his daily intelligence briefing and speaks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Jacob Zuma separately by phone before meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In the afternoon, he and Trudeau participate in a bilateral meeting and roundtable discussion about the advancement of female entrepreneurs and business leaders, followed by a working luncheon. Afterward, he meets with the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniels, participates in a pinning ceremony for Major Ricardo Turner, and ends the night with a conversation with Maureen Scalia, the widow of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, by phone.

