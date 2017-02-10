News roundup: Late night comedy finds inspiration — and higher ratings — in Trump

Late night comedy finds inspiration — and higher ratings — in Trump. Chaffetz faces tough crowd at town-hall meeting. Rogue federal employees create "alternative" Twitter accounts.

Late night talks shows have found the answer to boost ratings: making fun of President Donald Trump. Comedians and hosts, particularly Stephen Colbert and the cast of "Saturday Night Live," have seen a bump in viewership particularly when they skewer the commander in chief. But though audiences may crave the political commentary, Trump likely does not. "He is not a guy who loves a good zinger at his expense," said "Late Night" host Seth Meyers. [Politico]

Topping the news: Many were turned away from Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s town-hall meeting at Brighton High School, where the auditorium fit 1,080 people. Those who did make it in met Chaffetz with lamentation and uproar. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch surpassed the late Sen. Ted Stevens of Alaska as the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, boasting 40 years of public service. [Trib]

-> After officials in the Trump administration ordered the National Park Service and others under the Interior Department to stop all tweets until further notice, scores of unofficial "alternative" accounts have been set up supposedly by rogue government staff. [Trib]

-> As the Outdoor Industry Association explores moving its conventions out of Utah to protest state leaders’ stances on public lands, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert pushed back, calling the controversy a "political ploy" that ignores massive conservation efforts. [Trib] [DNews]

Tweets of the day: From @mviser: "President Trump, after losing in court, says he will see the court. In court."

-> From @ddale8: "Trump’s SEE YOU IN COURT is like if Matt Ryan had gone home and tweeted SEE YOU AT THE SUPER BOWL."

-> From: @ChaseMit: "’SEE YOU IN COURT’ ‘Ok cool, that is where we work, so it is very convenient for us’"

Behind the Headlines: Tribune senior managing editor Matt Canham, government and politics editor Dan Harrie, health, education and environment editor Tony Semerad and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s town hall and the Outdoor Retailer show. Listen at KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast from 9-10 a.m.

In other news: During day three in the public corruption trial against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow, key witness Marc Sessions Jenson took the stand a second time. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Swallow’s lawyer tried to shift the jury’s focus to disputed testimony about House Speaker Greg Hughes’ involvement to cast doubt on accusations aimed at his client. [Trib]

-> Utah congressmen said they are committed to strengthening the military, implementing tax reforms and replacing the Affordable Care Act under the new administration, but said they would also make it a priority to challenge Trump if needed. [Trib]

-> Data from FiveThirtyEight shows that Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch and Reps. Mia Love, Jason Chaffetz, Rob Bishop and Chris Stewart currently have a perfect 100 percent score of voting with President Donald Trump. [DNews]

-> Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed an executive order directing state agencies to analyze more closely whether any new rules they create are burdening the economy, individuals, public or private organizations or local governments. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Beaver County is suing the Bureau of Land Management, alleging that the agency isn’t meeting its legal duty to keep horse populations below certain thresholds. [Trib]

-> Washington County commissioners are considering a resolution stating their opposition to a proposal that would lease public lands for oil and gas drilling as close as two miles from Zion National Park. [KUTV]

-> Hatch released a statement and video on Twitter, discussing the importance for Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. [DNews]

-> The director of the Innocence Project, which works to identify and free wrongfully convicted prisoners, called for a higher ethical standard in the court system before a crowd of law students and defense attorneys at the University of Utah. [Trib]

-> The Utah State Board of Education heard from educators over a proposal to increase teacher licensure fees, which they say would hamper recruitment and retention. [DNews]

-> A state database of government-funded shelter and transitional housing services reveal an 11 percent increase in clients at Utah’s homeless shelters between 2014 and 2016. [Trib]

-> A local Utah coalition representing business and trade wants Congress to stop the border adjustment tax, which it says will have devastating impacts. [ABC4]

-> The Manti City Council voted to sell a 1.65-acre portion of a dead-end road to the LDS Church, which may come to a lawsuit from opponents who say the church’s ownership would block residents’ ability to exercise their First Amendment rights. [Trib] [SanpeteMessenger]

-> Pat Bagley gives a short list of positive attributes for Trump’s most trusted adviser, Steve Bannon. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly takes a closer look at transparency within Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s administration. [Trib]

-> Robert Kirby examines marital political strife, arguing love should trump feuds over President Donald Trump. [Trib]

From the Hill: The Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously in support of a bill opening pornographers up to civil lawsuits from children who suffer "emotional or psychological harm" from viewing their content. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A University of Utah doctor and researcher said funding family planning for all Utah adults who make less than 100 percent of poverty-level wages would prevent "2,000 unintended pregnancies and close to 700 abortions" in the state. [Trib]

-> Supporters rallied for a bill that proposes ramped-up income-tax credits for landlords and would appropriate $6 million for affordable housing. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Under new legislation, university officials across the state would have the option to supersede a victim’s request for confidentiality and alert police if they are aware of multiple sexual assault allegations filed against the same student. [Trib]

-> Supporters of the Our Schools Now initiative want to help lawmakers boost education funding, hoping to "turn the public’s opinion" on a state income tax increase that would bring in $750 million for Utah schools. [DNews]

-> The House Education Committee moved forward a resolution encouraging Utah’s high schools to start class at 8:30 a.m. or later, with the sponsor arguing early school start times lead to inattention in class, obesity, depression and drowsy driving. [Trib]

-> Three bills addressing Utah’s election processes are working their way through the Legislature, proposing paid postage costs for mail-in ballots, the creation of a notification system for invalid ballots and making voter registration automatically linked to driver-license applications. [Trib]

-> The House Revenue and Taxation Committee is considering a bill from Rep. Ken Ivory to hold some state money in gold and silver to keep from relying solely on federal money in case of an emergency. [Trib]

-> After years of controversy over the way the Utah Transit Authority is governed, the Senate Transportation Committee unanimously approved a bill aiming to reform the agency’s elections and open meeting practices. [Trib]

-> A bill placing restrictions on opiate prescriptions to avoid leftover pills in the medicine cabinet passed through a House committee. [Trib]

-> A House committee also set aside a "death with dignity" measure that would allow adult state residents with terminal illnesses to request medication to end their life. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The House voted against a measure that would have required seat belts on new school buses in Utah, citing concerns that the high cost did not translate to increased safety. [Trib]

Nationally: A federal appeals panel based in San Fransisco unanimously rejected President Donald Trump’s bid to reinstate his ban on travel into the United States. Within minutes, Trump took to Twitter with a response, writing, "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE." [NYTimes] [TheHill] [WaTimes] [NPR]

-> Trump signed three new executive orders designed to reduce crime and restore safety in America, directing newly-appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to establish a task force to develop new legislation. [CNN] [TheHill] [NYTimes]

-> Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s top advisers, urged shoppers to buy Ivanka Trump’s retail products. Critics say that may have violated federal ethics rules. [NPR] [CBSNews] [WaPost] [NYTimes]

