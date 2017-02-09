News roundup: Trump searches for White House communications director

Trump searches for White House communications director. Chaffetz speaks with Muslims in Salt Lake City. Trial for former Utah attorney general begins.

While President Donald Trump has selected folks to fill administrative jobs and nominees for cabinet posts — waiting for confirmation on many of the latter — one position in his staff has remained unfilled: White House communications director. At least two candidates have turned down the job, considered one of the toughest in Washington and complicated further by Trump’s style of messaging. "There is a list of candidates, but I can see why people aren’t interested," said an official in the administration. [Politico]

Topping the news: Day one of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s public corruption trial included testimony from a once-imprisoned businessman who said he was pressured into footing the bill for Swallow and his alleged co-conspirator to visit a ritzy California resort. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Swallow’s defense opened his case with an argument that the former attorney general had been the victim of "political frenzy" and "inventigation" rather than investigation. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Rep. Jason Chaffetz met with 10 Islamic community leaders in Utah on Wednesday to discuss the repercussions of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and refugees. [Trib]

-> Both the Salt Lake County Republican Party and liberal resistance groups have called on residents to pack Chaffetz’s town-hall meeting tonight. [Trib]

-> Lawmakers in the Utah Senate approved a resolution asking the state’s federal delegation to support a reduction or modification of the size of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV] (More Legislature news below)

In other news: The Dalai Lama donated $25,000 in proceeds from his June 2015 speech at the University of Utah to Gov. Gary Herbert "for food and other direct benefits to homeless people" in the state. [Trib]

-> Meanwhile, Herbert says Utahns who donate to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund will support statewide efforts to deliver emergency, supportive and housing services for individuals experiencing homelessness. [Trib]

-> Provo police say the homeless population that was driven out of Salt Lake City may have relocated to Utah County. [KUTV]

-> Catholic Community Services says it takes months of planning to get refugees established once they arrive in Salt Lake City — making the uncertainty created by Trump’s travel ban a difficult strain. [KUTV]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch indicated that he will decide whether to seek re-election by June. [KUTV]

-> Pat Bagley suggests Utah legislators speak differently with outdoor retailers than they do with oil, gas and coal businesses. [Trib]

-> The Salt Lake City Department of Airports sold $1 billion worth of revenue bonds, which will go toward a $2.9 billion airport reconstruction project resulting in a new terminal and parking garage and two concourses. [Trib]

-> State tax credits and favorable rates paid by utilities for surplus residential power may have contributed to Utah’s solar power boom, which created more than 1,700 new jobs in 2016. [Trib]

-> The Utah Department of Transportation, which said this winter season has been particularly busy, fixed 224 potholes in Park City on Wednesday afternoon. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13]

From the Hill: A legislative appropriations committee is considering a request from Rep. Angela Romero for $2.4 million to fund a bill that would mandate testing of all sexual-assault kits in Utah. [Trib]

-> Lawmakers disposed of a bill that proposed to remove the sales tax on personal hygiene products, such as disposable diapers and tampons. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Legislators are considering using some of the state’s settlement from Volkswagon’s emissions cheating to replace a portion of its dirty diesel school buses with clean-fuel alternatives. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Amidst concerns from lawmakers that his tax credit for electric vehicles doesn’t include a spending cap, Rep. Steve Handy is back to the drawing board to determine whether there is room for more changes in his bill. [DNews]

-> The Huntsman Cancer Institute asked legislators for $6.2 million in state money so it can continue its cancer research and replace funding from the 1998 tobacco settlement it will lose this year. [Trib]

-> The Legislature’s audit of the University of Utah’s Athletics Department cost taxpayers $203,000, said Sen. Jim Dabakis, who was critical of the investigation. [DNews]

-> The Senate Education Committee approved legislation calling on parents to play a greater role in raising awareness of bullying and on school districts to update their hazing policies. [DNews]

-> A bill is headed to the full House for consideration that would require the state to hold a presidential primary election to avoid long lines and low voter turnout. [DNews]

-> A House committee approved legislation requiring counties to pay return postage on absentee ballots when conducting a vote-by-mail election. [DNews]

-> A bill from Sen. Daniel Thatcher would create a commission to implement a statewide mental health crisis line, which he says may be able to assist individuals battling depression better than 911 could. [DNews]

-> The House approved a bill to promote the use of telemedicine, including a provision prohibiting doctors from remotely prescribing abortion-inducing medication. [APviaTrib]

Nationally: The Senate confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions as the nation’s next attorney general in a vote that fell almost entirely along party lines. [CNN] [NYTimes] [ABCNews] [NPR]

-> President Donald Trump criticized a panel of federal judges who are currently weighing whether a court order blocking his temporary travel ban on immigrants and refugees should be lifted. He argued the courts should reinstate his executive order in the name of national security and suggested a ruling against the order would be more about politics than the law. [TheHill] [WaPost] [CNN]

-> Later, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, called the president’s attacks on the judiciary system "disheartening" and "demoralizing." [NBCNews] [NYTimes] [WaTimes] [CBSNews]

